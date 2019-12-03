Home » Fresh Ink

Newt Gingrich’s dire, dead-on warning for Trump supporters

GOPUSA StaffCheryl Chumley, Washington Times Posted On 6:55 am December 3, 2019
10

File Photo - (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House, wrote in an opinion piece for Fox News that Donald Trump’s supporters better watch out and pay attention because the forces working to bring this president down are hardly finished with their efforts — despite the fact genuine impeachable offenses are nowhere to be found.

Take a memo: Gingrich is absolutely correct.

Before Trump was even inaugurated, the impeach, impeach, impeach crowd was winding into high gear. That should be the be-all and end-all of clues that the left has nothing against this president, except a deep hatred of his America First principles, and that they’re simply digging up dirt that could bury him.

After all, if truth and justice and concern for the American people were in their minds, wouldn’t they at least have waited until this president had committed an impeachable offense — before calling for his impeachment?

Clue.

As Gingrich wrote: “Democrats … have been determined to find something — anything — they can use to attack him. … [And] it’s not only the elected Democrats. Much of the intelligence community has been equally determined to ‘uncover’ something on President Trump from the beginning.”

It’s a shame America now has to regard our intelligence community — our intelligence community! — with such suspicious eyes.

But then again: It’s a blessing that America, due to Trump, has been gifted the truth about our intelligence community.

Put them in the same basket of deceivers as the media, right?

“Many in the media are implicitly biased against President Trump — but even those who are not are helping the Democrats by giving their message airtime, print real estate and attention,” Gingrich wrote. “As this plot against Trump has continued, the American system has been bypassed, ignored or misused to the point where it has been put in jeopardy. Democrats, political operatives, American intelligence officials and the media have been forcing a manufactured narrative on the American people.”

And then came his warning.

Intelligence officials, Gingrich said, will stop at nothing to unseat this president.

“[A] group of these intelligence are breaking the law by leaking secrets to the media,” he wrote. “We have seen this pattern with the so-called Trump Towers in Moscow scandal, the Robert Mueller investigation and now the Pelosi-Adam Schiff impeachment effort. Make no mistake: This is not politics as usual.”

It’s the far-left’s strategy for destruction.

It’s the coup of the Democrats.

“It’s a concerted effort by one political party, the Washington bureaucracy, and the media to overrule the American people,” Gingrich wrote.

And with no Democratic candidate with the ability to beat Trump in sight, the American people should only expect an escalation of the fight.

It’s not just Trump that the left has set in its collective sights.

It’s the whole American system; the entire American way of life. It’s the Constitution, our freedoms and the entire concept of limited government and God-given, not government-granted, individual rights.

And the reason the battle has become so vicious is because those on the left, thanks to Trump, have been yanked from their dark corners, thrown into the spotlight and forced into defensive mode. They’re used to working in the shadows, and their shadows have been taken away.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.3/10 (34 votes cast)
Newt Gingrich's dire, dead-on warning for Trump supporters, 9.3 out of 10 based on 34 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


10 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
9:07 am December 3, 2019 at 9:07 am

Our only hope is that the Intelligence and ability to process the truth of the average voter exceeds the Intelligence that is lacking in a Pelosi run House of Representatives, starting with their Intelligence committee and ending with the Judiciary committee whose members are supposed to serve THE PEOPLE not serve subpoenas and reflect, not deflect the will of THE PEOPLE, who as born Americans were born to admire winners and become winners and have not yet got tired of winning, nor will they come the fall of 2020. Pelosi ignores this at her own peril whose fools rush in where American Angels should fear to tread.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (12 votes cast)

    captjellico
    captjellico
    10:00 am December 3, 2019 at 10:00 am

    I FULLY expect the communist-democrats to turn the ELECTION FRAUD dial to 11 next year. I think there is a real chance that President Trump and the Republicans could lose because of it–in fact, I really don’t see any other way that they could lose since the dems have NOTHING to run on except “Orange Man Bad” and SJW identity politics (and the VAST majority of non far-left Americans are sick of both!). And if we do lose, then the only thing that remains is an appeal by way of the 2nd Amendment or to lie down with the sheep and wait to be led to the slaughter house. And make no mistake–Communism ALWAYS results in millions of people in mass graves.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:37 am December 3, 2019 at 10:37 am

    It’s not just Trump that the left has set in its collective sights.
    It’s the whole American system; the entire American way of life. It’s the Constitution, our freedoms and the entire concept of limited government and God-given, not government-granted, individual rights.”

    The Democrat Party is
    the Enemy from Within!


    If you want to live under a dictatorship like Zimbabwe, Uzbekistan or North Korea or in a Socialist like China or Cuba than move to one of these countries and stop trying to destroy the freedom country U.S.A..

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.0/5 (4 votes cast)
factscount
factscount
9:46 am December 3, 2019 at 9:46 am

Trump has accused the Media, Democrat Congress, and FBI/CIA/DOJ leadership of collusion with each other to expel this President. With all the investigations and hearings, there is no evidence to condemn, and that fact helps to justify even more his accusations of ‘their’ collusion. Since the Media, Dem Congress, and FBI/CIA/DOJ leadership have been proven to have lied and produced false testimony and evidence, the people need someone who will find the truth. Barr is being depended upon to fill this task. It will not be surprising for those who are guilty to denigrate Barr and try to smear his character or intentions. Those who scream the loudest are those who have the most guilt.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

mattwm
mattwm
9:51 am December 3, 2019 at 9:51 am

Newt is right, we must defend this president, and write our senators and representatives to do the same. Unfortunately, a socialist liberal was elected in our district, and I think she will be gone after next year, but I still send her messages expressing my dissatisfaction with her support of impeachment.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (8 votes cast)

Leonidas
Leonidas
9:56 am December 3, 2019 at 9:56 am

I believe the left will do anything it takes to be rid of Trump including assassination. How many deep staters are in the Secret Service?

We’ve found out the Pentagon and the Navy are riddled with leftists in high places willing to overthrow America. Why are they doing it? Some may believe they’re saving America by saving the establishment but others have bought into the idea of a socialist country run by an elite minority that they intend to be part of.

Am I wrong? How far do you think the left will go to stop Trump?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (9 votes cast)

    historybuff
    historybuff
    10:13 am December 3, 2019 at 10:13 am

    As far as is necessary to destroy a legally elected President. 2020 could not be more important to the future of America.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)
CaptTurbo
CaptTurbo
10:19 am December 3, 2019 at 10:19 am

They better win this fight against the leftists and get them hanged for treason. If they fail to do so the American people will be coming for them, pitchforks at the ready.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

    eatdawg
    eatdawg
    10:42 am December 3, 2019 at 10:42 am

    They will never punish a soul. Everybody has been compromised in some way.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
eatdawg
eatdawg
10:40 am December 3, 2019 at 10:40 am

We need to get rid of all these so-called “intelligence agencies”. When they become a greater danger than foreign threats what good are they? In my humble opinion we shouldn’t be keeping “secrets” on anything. They only use that excuse to increase their power and control.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat