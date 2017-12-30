Newt Gingrich: ‘The stage is being set’ for GOP landslide in 2018

Newt Gingrich said Thursday that Democrats are headed for a major political upset in 2018, mostly due to the mainstream media’s dishonesty and the party’s inability to learn from its own mistakes.
“The great political surprise of 2018 will be the size of the Republican victory,” the former Republican House Speaker wrote in a column for Fox News. “After members of the elite media have spent two years savaging President Trump, lying about Republican legislation, and reassuring themselves that Republican defeat was inevitable, the size of the GOP victory in 2018 will be an enormous shock.”
Mr. Gingrich said the most glaring example of “fake news” is the media’s handling of the GOP’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which he said will be “the 2018 proving ground of media liberal bias and dishonesty.”
“First, the media lied about the tax bill in an effort to convince most Americans their taxes would go up,” he wrote. “Then, the media took surveys of people who opposed the GOP bill based on the false information supplied by the media. Then, the media talked again and again about how unpopular the Republican plan was and how it was going to weaken Republican candidates in 2018. Then, the bill passed, and unsurprisingly, it turned out to be dramatically better for Americans than the elite media had described.”
Mr. Gingrich cited a recent CBS News report that interviewed three different families about their initial impressions of the GOP tax bill, which Mr. Trump signed into law last week. All three families believed they either wouldn’t be affected or would have to pay more under the tax plan, only to be told that they would actually be paying significantly less. In fact, CBS News reported that “most Americans” will get a tax cut next year under the plan. Mr. Gingrich said the report is just one example of how the media’s attempts to paint the tax bill as a tax hike on the middle class have negatively shaped public opinion.
“The gap between the news media falsehoods and the dramatically better reality of the GOP tax cuts will have three huge effects on the 2018 campaign,” Mr. Gingrich wrote.
First, he said the American people will be swayed by the Republican Party’s ability to follow through on its promises. Second, an increasing number of people will come to distrust the media after they compare their personal experiences with its “fake reporting and endless bias.” And lastly, the Democrats who voted against the bill “will live to regret it” and face major political upsets in the states that Mr. Trump won in 2016, Mr. Gingrich wrote.
“The stage is being set for a definitive election,” he said.
“Do you want higher taxes, bigger bureaucracy, more power in Washington, and a smaller economy with lower take-home pay and fewer jobs? If yes, vote Democrat, because that is what they stand for and will continue to vote for next year,” he continued. “If you want a bigger economy, more jobs, more take-home pay, less power with Washington bureaucrats, and lower taxes with more money in your pocket, then vote Republican.”
“If Republicans can learn to tell the truth better than the elite media and Democrats lie, the GOP will win an astonishing victory in 2018,” Mr. Gingrich concluded.
To win this pending landslide, the gop leadership must change course to avoid their historic propensity to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
This could not be more true.
Sadly.
And as always I must point out, getting a “Republican” in office isn’t enough. The real battle is in the primary. We need conservative Republicans.
Less John McCain
More Ted Cruz
Otherwise we just end up with another useless ineffective majority, where the DNC calls the shots. Especially in the Senate. We already lost Roy Moore to the Fake News. That was a major loss for America. We can’t afford any more like that.
Solid conservatives ONLY.
Don’t just trust candidates who SAY they will do the right thing. John McCain said all the right promises, but just look at that disgrace of a human being. We must find candidates who have already gotten in trouble for doing the right thing. That way you know they’re for real.
No more Jeff Flake.
No more Lincoln Chaffee.
No more Olympia Snowe.
We’ve been lied to long enough. Purge out the RINO’s and the “moderates” (code for RINO). They are useless. We don’t need them.
Don’t even keep one around for the zoo. Launch them all out the airlock.
The Republican 2018 election slogan should be simple “ If your taxes went down then we earned your vote, if your taxes went up the Democrats earned your vote. Look at your taxes and tell yourself who lied and who told you the truth then vote your own self-interest.” Remember, people who lie to you show you their contempt and make them unworthy of your vote, and unlike what Democrats tell you, voting your own self-interest is not evil;
“You are good when you strive to give of yourself.
Yet you are not evil when you seek gain for yourself.
For when you strive for gain you are but a root that clings to the earth and feeds at her breast.
Surely the fruit cannot say to the root, “Be like me, ripe and full and ever giving of your abundance.” – Gabron
Let THE PEOPLE judge and decide who is the prevaricating root of all our ever present American evil, and who it is who in truth provides the abundance, the images of the CREATOR or the images of the Great CONSUMER.
Note that they made sure the GOP tax cut went into effect almost immediately. By election time, it will be obvious that our taxes went down.
Republicans like to make things happen BEFORE the election.
Democrats always promise to do things they should have done all along AFTER the election.
“Then, the media took surveys of people who opposed the GOP bill based on the false information supplied by the media”
We call this the Echo Chamber. The Media keeps repeating a fake story over and over until that’s all you hear. They make sure to drown out all real news that conflicts with their Narrative.
Here’s how that works lately.
1. Fake News Media confers with Liberal elites to establish the Narrative, based on False Information (FI).
2. Plant FI, from an “unknown source”.
3. Interview people and ask them about the FI.
4. Screen out the people who don’t freak out over the FI.
5. Broadcast “ordinary people” freaking out over FI, and denouncing Trump.
6. Get black leaders to denounce Trump based on the FI. If you disagree you must be racist.
7. Get John McCain and Lindsay Graham (useful idiots #1 and #2) to denounce Trump based on all this FI. Plaster their ugly faces all over CNN. See? Republicans hate it too!
8. Demand President Trump change course based on FI.
9. Trump identifies it as FI and openly laughs at the Fake News Media for being such transparent liars.
10. Trump doesn’t change course.
11. America wins.
12. FI turns out to be False Information after all, concocted by the Fake News Media.
13. Liberals enter SJW meltdown mode.
14. Views of SJW meltdowns on YouTube are way way up.
“First, the media lied about the tax bill in an effort to convince most Americans their taxes would go up”
OK, you gotta be able to think (actually FEEL) like a liberal to out-think them. I know some liberals who swear up and down that the Trump tax cut will raise taxes. Instead of arguing with them, try agreeing with them.
Like this:
Dem: Our taxes will actually go up!
Me: Good. We need to pay down the Obama national debt.
Dem: No, this is going to add to the debt!
Me: How can that be if we’re all paying more taxes?
Dem: Um, uh… well it just is.
Me: (knowing no Democrat ever came close to understanding the Laffer Curve) How can increasing the taxes cause more debt?
Dem: Uh… I… if you… YOU SUCK!
As soon as they go for the personal attack, they lose immediately.
Newt Gingrich hit the nail on the head, “Fake News”. Secondly, this shows one how ignorant the voting public is, when the middle class believe the Fake News media, that they will be paying more in taxes!