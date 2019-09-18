Newsweek ridiculed for ‘Trump stole pancakes’ story: ‘Impeach!’

Newsweek felt the wrath of the Twitter ratio Monday after promoting a story about President Trump allegedly stealing pancakes from a distant relative years ago.

Newsweek covered a recent interview with 79-year-old Alice Mackay, a “distant” Scottish cousin of Mr. Trump who described the president as unpleasant and ungrateful compared to his “lovely parents.”

“I don’t like the man at all, he’s so unlike his mother and father,” Ms. Mackay told Scottish newspaper The National.

Ms. Mackay, who is reportedly related to Mr. Trump through his mother’s family, the McLeods, recalled one morning when the visiting future president took the pancakes she had made to-go and dared to forget that her husband was dead.

“He put a few pancakes in [his] pocket and never said ‘cheerio’ or anything,” she alleged.

Newsweek reached out to the White House about the alleged “theft” but did not hear back.

The story is being mocked on social media as hardly devastating to Mr. Trump’s reelection efforts. Newsweek’s tweet promoting the story was retweeted less than 500 times but fetched a whopping 5,000 responses as of this writing.

Donald Trump stole pancakes and forgot a relative was dead while visiting family, cousin claims https://t.co/ITpUz9iUui — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 16, 2019

Trump ate the last pancake? Impeach! 😆

— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) September 16, 2019

No not STOLEN PANCAKES https://t.co/gudx1xnT2D

— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 16, 2019

My mouth has been ajar for a solid 60 seconds. The scoop: Trump was on 2008 vacation at late MOTHER’S former home, took pancakes his COUSIN cooked without saying thank you. “The WH did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment regarding the allegation of theft.” https://t.co/xAiQjUZzmy

— Ryan Basford (@RyanBasford) September 17, 2019

“He was here one morning I was busy making pancakes and he had forgotten my husband had died,” she said. “He put a few pancakes in [his] pocket and never said ‘cheerio’ or anything.” No one on the planet believes this, yet @Newsweek found it fit to print. https://t.co/J7UUxU902I

— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 17, 2019

Holy s—, I can’t believe this isn’t satire. Newsweek actually ran a story about Trump stealing pancakes from some far removed cousin at a family event like anyone gives a sh*t. This is the pettiest thing to ever petty. https://t.co/qTSdHowj7a

— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 17, 2019

I feel like people at Newsweek and The NY Times overdosed on stupid pills this week. Seriously?? Someone decided this was news? Stole PANCAKES??! Are you kidding me?? What’s next? Trump steals pens? Trump steals printer paper?? Ya’ll are beyond stupid. https://t.co/tVXRV02gbL

— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 17, 2019

THIS IS NOT A POLITICAL TWEET: But is this really how bad Newsweek is now? Stealing pancakes? Lol https://t.co/t7M0DtghRn

— Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) September 16, 2019

