Newsom laments lack of borders between states to stop weapons of ‘godd–ned mass destruction’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says it is inexplicable that a weapon “of godd—ned mass destruction” was used over the weekend during the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting.

The Democrat told a Santa Clara audience that a semi-automatic rifle that Santino William Legan, 19, used to kill three and wound 12 others exists in the U.S., in large part, because of “completely bankrupt” Republican lawmakers.

“You can’t put borders up, speaking of borders, to a neighboring state where you can buy this damn stuff legally,” he said Monday at a local medical center, the Los Angeles Times reported. “How in the hell is that possible? I have no problem with the 2nd Amendment, you have a right to bear arms but not weapons of godd—ned mass destruction.”

The weapon used by the gunman, who was fatally shot by police on the scene, was described by authorities as an “AK-47 variant.”

“Jesus, these guys, the folks in the White House have been supporting the kinds of policies that roll back the work that we’re doing in states like ours to get rid of large-capacity magazines, to address the issues that we’re trying to advance on background checks,” Mr. Newsom continued. “We have to fight in the courts and fight these organized National Rifle Association, but then you have an entire party it seems, completely bankrupt, no capacity. Don’t claim to be compassionate if you’re participating complicitly [sic] in the world you’re living in.”

The rifle in question was legally purchased in Nevada, which means a background check would have been conducted on Legan at the time of purchase.

Initial reports on the weapon incorrectly surmised that it was a Romanian-built weapon that is prohibited under California law.

