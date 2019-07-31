Home » News

Newsom laments lack of borders between states to stop weapons of ‘godd–ned mass destruction’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am July 31, 2019
File - Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses a 2016 voter-approved ballot initiative that will require Californians to undergo criminal background checks every time they buy ammunition starting July 1 during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says it is inexplicable that a weapon “of godd—ned mass destruction” was used over the weekend during the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting.

The Democrat told a Santa Clara audience that a semi-automatic rifle that Santino William Legan, 19, used to kill three and wound 12 others exists in the U.S., in large part, because of “completely bankrupt” Republican lawmakers.

“You can’t put borders up, speaking of borders, to a neighboring state where you can buy this damn stuff legally,” he said Monday at a local medical center, the Los Angeles Times reported. “How in the hell is that possible? I have no problem with the 2nd Amendment, you have a right to bear arms but not weapons of godd—ned mass destruction.”

The weapon used by the gunman, who was fatally shot by police on the scene, was described by authorities as an “AK-47 variant.”

“Jesus, these guys, the folks in the White House have been supporting the kinds of policies that roll back the work that we’re doing in states like ours to get rid of large-capacity magazines, to address the issues that we’re trying to advance on background checks,” Mr. Newsom continued. “We have to fight in the courts and fight these organized National Rifle Association, but then you have an entire party it seems, completely bankrupt, no capacity. Don’t claim to be compassionate if you’re participating complicitly [sic] in the world you’re living in.”

The rifle in question was legally purchased in Nevada, which means a background check would have been conducted on Legan at the time of purchase.

Initial reports on the weapon incorrectly surmised that it was a Romanian-built weapon that is prohibited under California law.

16 Comments

DELICIOUS
DELICIOUS
8:58 am July 31, 2019 at 8:58 am

Is gruesome Newsome an idiot? The answer all the time is yes! Be sure to add that he is a liar all the time too.

    vinnie
    vinnie
    9:15 am July 31, 2019 at 9:15 am

    He is part of the Pelosi Cartel which controls California! We have a similar situation as France had before the the Revolution! Inbred Elites Controlled France until they Lost Their Heads!

    History DOES REPEAT ITSELF!

    captjellico
    captjellico
    10:07 am July 31, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Sooner or later (hopefully sooner), Newsome and his ilk are going to find out exactly why the 2nd Amendment exists.

capricorn1
capricorn1
8:59 am July 31, 2019 at 8:59 am

california is reaping what they voted for.

sad to see the west coast’s demise.

vetsvette
vetsvette
9:15 am July 31, 2019 at 9:15 am

People like Gruesome and the statements he spouts like projectile vomit is justification in itself for a strong 2A. All this idiot is doing is running for president in 2024. God help the USA if that happens.

tremors1
tremors1
9:16 am July 31, 2019 at 9:16 am

So the idiot loser, gruesome Newsome laments free travel between Kommiefornia and other American states, but believes the border between the US and Mexico should be wide open? So glad we left.

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
9:22 am July 31, 2019 at 9:22 am

Newsom is more disgusting than Brown. He is a total disgrace to his state. His laws are unconstitutional. The votes from California will not count in the next presidential election. Very stupid fool. Why haven’t the people in California recall this communist ****** bag? The feds need to visit this traitor.

Wayne Langman
Wayne Langman
9:30 am July 31, 2019 at 9:30 am

I would be more than happy to extend the border wall up the east side of Kalifornia if that would make them happy.

lda-reno
lda-reno
9:36 am July 31, 2019 at 9:36 am

Newsom is yet another DemoSocialist politician who is ruining California. Communist California’s anti-gun laws are the root cause of the mass shootings in so-called “safe” zones. The state has the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, which means only psychos and criminals have access to guns, while law-abiding citizens are not allowed to protect themselves.
There was no CCW carrier at the Gilroy festival, and the psycho killer knew it, which is why he targeted the festival. Almost all the mass shootings of the past 20 years have taken place in gun-banned zones. When is the last time you heard of a shooting at a gun show?
Also note that Newsom wants to eliminate the death penalty in CA, which means the already overburdened taxpayers will shell out more billions to support worthless people. In the meantime, Newsom is spending over $300,000 a year of the taxpayers’ money on his own armed guards and security. Talk about a two-faced politician!

Jota_
Jota_
9:41 am July 31, 2019 at 9:41 am

Democrats do not know how to solve problems, only cause them.

They are completely irresponsible and should not be with in a hundred feet of a gun, a voting booth, a car, pen and paper or a microphone

They are unfit for every single right in the Bill of Rights

They only know how to corrupt and destroy the rights of others

dumbvet
dumbvet
9:47 am July 31, 2019 at 9:47 am

Newsome *****!

dumbvet
dumbvet
9:48 am July 31, 2019 at 9:48 am

Newsome=idiot

WardMD
WardMD
9:57 am July 31, 2019 at 9:57 am

Right, Governor…

Because Republicans have been in charge of California legislature and the Governor’s mansion for SO LONG!

I guess you could just declare ALL California Festivals “gun free zones”, and POOF (like magic), all gun related deaths will be eliminated (because CRIMINALS won’t DARE use a gun in a Gun Free Zone [as evidenced by the complete LACK of shootings at schools, for example])! – he said sarcastically!

I KNOW it has never crossed your mind, that if EVERY (well trained) Law Abiding American Citizen (including California Festival Attendees) could be armed (if they wish) – PERHAPS these lunatics who want to kill people might think twice about doing so (OR there is a FAR GREATER CHANCE that these dangerous people will be STOPPED by a [well trained] armed citizen)!

smobertoday
smobertoday
10:00 am July 31, 2019 at 10:00 am

When we build/rebuild the wall along the TX/NM/AZ border, it needs to turn North at the eastern border of Mexifornia. Problem solved!

lkreinmiller
lkreinmiller
10:10 am July 31, 2019 at 10:10 am

ROTFLMAO.
No borders between countries because that is immoral. But borders between states because the leftards are too hypocritically stupid to admit gun restrictions don’t work. The shooter was determined to kill. Laws don’t stop murderers and other criminals. If they did, there would be no crime and we wouldn’t have to worry about our countries borders.
Illegal to kill someone? Oh, I’d better not carry out my plans to run over that crowd in my truck.
Illegal to enter a country without permission? Well, I’ll just turn around and go home.
Illegal to steal? Well, I’ll just park this car back where I found it and be on my way on foot.
Sheesh! How completely stupid can they get? Wait. Don’t answer that.

charlie
charlie
10:12 am July 31, 2019 at 10:12 am

Newsom the San Francisco Twit!

