News Corp Developing News Service to Combat Facebook, Google Bias

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp is developing a news distribution service that will serve as an alternative to what the company’s executives believe is an anti-conservative bias by Facebook and Google according to The Wall Street Journal.

The service which they have named Knewz would show “wide spectrum of news and views, from local, niche and national sources, without bent or bias.” It will use both algorithmic recommendations and human curation to select the news.

Even though Knewz plans to use content from major publications like The New York Times, it will also include partisan sites on the right and the left-tough probably more right in an effort to offset Google and Facebook’s perceived bias.

News Corp is making the service publisher friendly by giving preference to original reports over aggregation, not discriminate against sites with paywalls, link directly to articles, won’t take a cut of ad revenue, and share data with publishers-which Facebook and Google are loathe to do.

While that is great news for publishers it isn’t clear how News Corp will get people to use its service with news so readily available elsewhere and with users used to getting their news from Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

The service is expected to launch later this year with an app and website.

