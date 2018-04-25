Newly released police report confirms Broward deputies hid while shooter rampaged

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies hid outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while a gunman went on a shooting rampage inside, according to a Coral Springs Police report released Tuesday.
One unnamed deputy even thought he knew where inside the school the shooter was, but remained outside the building, according to a copy of the report viewed by the Daily News.
The information sheds new light on the police response to the worst school shooting in Florida history — deemed botched after school resource officer Scot Peterson never entered the freshman building where gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
“As I was advancing on foot through the chain-link fence, I was advised by an unknown BSO Deputy taking cover behind a tree, ‘he is on the third floor,” wrote Coral Springs officer Bryan Wilkins.
BSO deputies didn’t immediately try to locate Cruz or aid his victims, despite being trained to to confront active shooters without delay, the report said.
At least three other BSO deputies were on the scene as gunshots rang out, but couldn’t pinpoint the shooter’s location.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel condemned Peterson’s response to the shooting, saying he was “sick to my stomach” the deputy didn’t enter the building.
Wilkins described the scene at which he arrived.
“I saw approximately four Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked [on the road outside the school] … with their personnel taking up exterior positions behind their vehicles,” Wilkins said, according to the report. “I drove up just west of the campus building 1200, exited my vehicle, grabbed my AR-15 rifle and donned on my tactical/medical gear.”
There he encountered the BSO deputy taking cover behind a tree who had a sense of the shooter’s location.
Wilkins then approached the building with Coral Springs Detective Gil Monzon and an “unknown BSO deputy.”
They found bullet holes in the building’s windows and doors.
Cruz had fled the building by the time they entered, leaving dead bodies in his wake.
“I smelled a strong odor of gun powder and saw more bodies of juveniles further east down the hall,” Wilkins wrote in his report.
Peterson, who resigned, remains the subject of a pending internal affairs investigation.
Join the discussion
I’m just curious—how would the “common sense” gun control the Dems are using clueless TOOLS like David Hogg to demand have fixed this? The “authorities” at EVERY level utterly FAILED to respond to the threat represented by Cruz, or prevent HIM from getting a gun, and to make matters WORSE, the people HIRED to protect the students and teachers were such COWARDS they hid behind their cars OUTSIDE and let the slaughter INSIDE the building continue unabated.
And i STILL want to know how many of those officers who buggered things up are still on the payroll..
We knew this already from the time of the murderous rampage. For all this time the Coward County deputies and the lying Sheriff Israel as well as the derelict principal who thought one deputy was sufficient security for almost 4000 people on campus at any time and the list of irresponsible people can continue with the FBI, the parents of the murderer, the school system for entering into an agreement with law enforcement to not arrest students but keep them in the school system for more money from the state and feds. All those things need to be changed in Broward County Florida.
All of those involved from the cops who ignored warnings, to the school board for continually covering this up and the FBI agents who ignored things too, should ALL BE FIRED and sued for contributing to this..
“botched response” 17 dead. What happens when they really blow it, hundreds, thousands? Sadly, these are not the only LEO’s in the country that need a total recalibration. Trust me, the climate is right these days for some major “social disturbances”. And stalwart sworn officers such as these will be the wall between utter chaos and one’s family. Take the actions that you feel are appropriate. Keep in mind that the SCOTUS has determined that police have no duty to protect you. And when seconds count, the police are only minutes away.
Screw the “internal affairs investigation”!
The families of those shot, both killed and wounded, should have already filed “accessories to 1st degree murder charges against the deputies that failed to enter to building, the school administration, each member of the school board, as well as the Coward county sheriff for his REFUSAL TO ENFORCE CRIMINAL LAW VIOLATIONS in the schools prior to the shootings.
Their REFUSAL to make any effort to secure the SAFETY OF THE STUDENTS in favor of political correctness and failing to EDUCATE THE STUDENTS ENTRUSTED TO THEM by the public should put them all in proson for LIFE with no parole and NO PARDONS!
And not just these officers, but EVERYONE involved in it..