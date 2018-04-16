New Yorker bemoans Chick-fil-A ‘creepy infiltration of New York City’

The New Yorker is facing a backlash on social media after the liberal magazine published an article bemoaning Chick-fil-A’s “creepy infiltration of New York City.”
The article, written by contributor Dan Piepenbring, said the restaurant’s Manhattan expansion “feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”
“Its headquarters, in Atlanta, are adorned with Bible verses and a statue of Jesus washing a disciple’s feet,” Mr. Piepenbring wrote. “Its stores close on Sundays. Its C.E.O., Dan Cathy, has been accused of bigotry for using the company’s charitable wing to fund anti-gay causes, including groups that oppose same-sex marriage.”
Twitter users wondered what’s so bad about an “infiltration” of chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and sweet tea.
When did being Christian become bad
— Bryan Ross (@Byu_bob) April 13, 2018
Is this a joke? What is creepy? The waffle fries or the spicy chicken?
— Michael Sheedy (@mikeychan11) April 13, 2018
New York City is a melting pot of diversity and culture that welcomes illegal aliens, but keep out for those invading Christian-owned businesses.
— Razor (@hale_razor) April 13, 2018
Clearly you have never tried the food. I suggest starting with the chicken sandwich, waffle fries and a sweet tea. Then you will see it’s just about good fast food served by nice people.
— Kate Good (@kategood) April 14, 2018
This article is a load of crap. Just eat the food and enjoy or don’t eat the food. Your choice!
— Trish C the Dish (@TrishCtheDish) April 13, 2018
I went to chic fil a… i ordered my food…. No one preached to me or called me a dirty papist. The lemonade is amazing
— The Big Mick (@themickian) April 14, 2018
Good god. I hate the christian nonsense as much as anyone, but Chik-fil-A has been in NYC for years. It’s just CHICKEN. For the love of god.
— Four Legsgood (@4lgsgood) April 13, 2018
Look, sometimes I need my spicy chicken sandwich with well-done fries.
— Fehbe Meza (@princessfehbez) April 13, 2018
Thank you for pushing more people to the right.
— Stockspotify (@stockspotify) April 13, 2018
Mosque right next to Twin Towers site, just fine. Christian fast food chain somewhere in town, No!
— Sailor Centrist (@CentristScream) April 14, 2018
Chick-fil-A opened its fourth Manhattan location on March 29 and plans to open as many as 12 in the New York metro area.
Citing the shop’s support for traditional marriage, local politicians have greeted Chick-fil-A’s expansion into Gotham with scorn and ridicule.
Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged his constituents not to eat at the restaurant after a Queens storefront opened in 2016.
“I’m certainly not going to patronize them,” Mr. de Blasio said at the time, “and I wouldn’t urge any other New Yorker to patronize them.”
If I ever visit New York (I probably won’t because it’s too far away and its just another big crowded city) I will be sure to stop in a order a sandwich.
The communists that elected Mayor De Blasio are a creepy infiltration of communism in New York City!
What’s creepy is the infiltration of illegal Mexican food vendors.
No hygenic scrutiny, no health screening, no food safety control. No one really knows if they wash their hands after #2. With all the spices that they put into the food they sell, you cannot be even sure if the meat was fresh or rotten.
Chick-fil-A has clean restaurants where food is served by clean and groomed people who look more like Americans than Mexicans. And it is quite apetizing.
Translation — the magazine takes the dystopia of the Rotten Apple as “normal” and sees the plain-and-simple as “creepy”.
” …. its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”
And when you eat there you turn into one of them, be afraid, very afraid
Having the mind of a liberal must be a form of hell, all on its own
Am just amazed they have even figured out how to get any food into their mouth
Wait! All food is a Christian conspiracy! hahahaha
Sorry, I know I should not make fun of the mentally ill, it is just their thinking is soooooooooo stupid
Isa 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
Tell that mayor that he wont be bother by Christian anything in hell. He wont have anything to eat, and would wish the devil would order a Chic Fil A chicken soup, chicken sandwich, waffle fries, and a cool lemonade…
What do you expect from a cesspool where anything goes…dogs living with cats, not an arm without a sleeve of tats, absolute loons walking the filthy streets…should I go on?…NYC is a large ghetto filled with it’s rats so who the Hell cares what they think of normal Americans…period.
DeBlasio is a creepy guy not Chicken. ANYONE who hates Christians in America is probably seriously mentally ill. We were founded as a Tolerant CHRISTIAN nation where anyone was free to practice any religion or none. We have hospitals,schools,charity and Muslims have none of the above. We do NOT in general something to be called names,biased against or hated. Why do Liberals ALWAYS embrace the worst in society as normal and anything or anyone good as something bad?
I’m sure the business at those Chick-fil-A outlets will increase exponentially — that’s what happened when the left tried to mess with them about gay marriage five to ten years ago. You couldn’t get NEAR the places because of the long lines — and they continue the same today. Love you, Chick-fil-A!
Christians are always prosecuted by the liberal left, atheists, alphabet soup group, and muslims. The liberal left, alphabet soup group, and atheists are anti-biblical, and the muslims want to kill, or convert everybody. I vote we leave them in the city together and abandon them to their devices.
Since the author is “familiar” with the Christian decor (Master washing Servants Feet) and Bible scriptures, then he’s been exposed to these ideas somewhere else in his life – and he’s still alive and is able to roam and think freely… Just because someone is “exposed” to this type of “decor”, it doesn’t convert them to anything.
If the food tastes good, is somewhat healthy, and is offered at a good value price, then you either choose to eat there, or you don’t. It really doesn’t matter to the owner or the patrons as both have the freedom to supply or not supply, to eat or not to eat. Our free society ALLOWS for freedom of thought, freedom of beliefs, and freedom of association. No one is forced to Exclude or Include… in anyone’s group or store. If someone doesn’t smoke, and we know that smoking does actually harm your health, and if this offends you, then you probably won’t go into a smoke-shop, but that doesn’t mean those that don’t feel the same way are restricted from voting with their wallet to keep the smoke-shop in business… same with strip clubs, porn shops, tattoo parlors, etc. It’s amazing how there is a double standard for all things good and wholesome vs. those that are base and fringe enterprises.
I’m really sick and tired of you whiney assed liberals pissing and moaning every time someone disagrees with you, or a conservative Christian speaks their mind, or does something you don’t like. Just because they are there, if you don’t like them, just go on by and don’t buy from there. There simple wasn’t it? It ain’t no big deal! Nobody owes you anything! So just settle down!!
If we want to talk about “creepy” let’s start with de Blasio then move on to why the author of this article finds alternative ideas so threatening.
If you don’t like the words, don’t read them. Free expression is like that. You may be offended, but it is anyone’s right to quote anything they want.
