New York unveiled new climate initiatives for 2018

(UPI) — As part of a sweeping green mandate, New York’s governor said he’d reconvene a climate advisory panel to avoid “political interference” from the White House.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a State of the State roll out included a broad-based agenda to address climate change by building a state economy based on clean energy and through efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In June, the governor formed a climate alliance with his counterparts in California and Washington state to work on the benchmarks laid out in the global Paris climate deal. After President Donald Trump took steps to leave the agreement, Cuomo’s office said the administration took another “misguided step” by disbanding a federal advisory panel on climate assessment.
In his annual initiative, Cuomo said he’d reconvene the committee to vet ways to maneuver through some of the challenges presented by a changing climate.
“As a result, the advisory committee will continue its critical work without political interference and provide the guidance needed to adapt to a changing climate,” his office stated.
Extreme weather events like Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the fourth-costliest hurricane in U.S. history, were linked in some communities to climate change. Many of the states in Sandy’s path, like New York, were left without power and some regional leaders imposed a gas-rationing system after major damage to regional energy infrastructure.
“New Yorkers know too well the devastation caused by climate change, and in order to slow the effects of extreme weather and build our communities to be stronger and more resilient, we must make significant investments in renewable energy,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The 2018 climate agenda builds on steps already taken by the governor, including a mandate to get half of the state’s electricity needs from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Among the new efforts is a call to procure at least 800 megawatts of offshore wind power by next year. The governor also launched an initiative to have 1,500 MW of energy storage established the 2025, the largest state-level commitment in the country.
Part of Cuomo’s agenda last year was divesting the state’s retirement fund from significant fossil fuel investments.
The state retirement fund was valued at about $200 billion and heavily invested in fossil fuels. Last year, it listed holdings in more than 50 oil and gas companies and had nearly $1 billion alone invested in Exxon Mobil.
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
But of course, no incentives to reverse the rot affecting the city for probably more than my 54 years.
“Among the new efforts is a call to procure at least 800 megawatts of offshore wind power by next year”
Why build wind turbines out in the ocean, when it’s much much cheaper to build them on land?
Because of NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard). As much as people in NY might want to sound like they actually care* they really don’t want some big, ugly, noisy, and extremely dangerous wind turbine anywhere near where they actually live.
* For those of you new to Liberal group-feel, this is called “Virtue Signalling”. It’s where you shout to the world what a great person you are but you’re really not doing anything of any significance to anyone. Like when people wear all those different ribbons on their chest to show how “aware” they are about AIDS, breast cancer, etc. when in reality those ribbons have never helped a single patient.
Wind farms are one of the WORST sources for energy, because it takes about as much energy to build one as it would be expected to provide during its useful lifetime. According to the recent numbers, in 20 years you *might* get back as much energy as you put into it. You’ll never get any return on your money.
The only way a wind turbine makes any financial sense is when it’s heavily subsidized by the govt. I’d much rather offer subsidies for solar, which offers actual value.
Solar isn’t a perfect solution yet because we don’t have adequate power storage. Eventually the sun goes down. Within 10 years we might hit the “battery singularity” but it’s not here yet.
Solar is fine for adding to the grid during peak hours. No problem. But then you need baseload power.
Coal continues to be the cheapest baseload, but only because of all the ridiculous regulations on nuclear. Nuclear energy is by far the SAFEST energy source, even if you include Chernobyl. It’s actually safer than solar too. It’s far safer than coal. Coal mines tend to collapse on people from time to time. Plus coal gives off more nuclear radiation than a nuke plant. Yes really.
We need dummy-proof nuclear plants that are walk-away safe. Newer sub-critical designs have zero chance of a meltdown. Molten salt reactors need to be pre-heated to operate. If there’s a disruption, the reaction simply stops.
Then drop 99% of the regulations on these plants so they are cheap to build. Make a bunch of them.
And for the enviros out there, I even have an olive branch for you. Molten salt reactors can consume nuclear waste as fuel. Empty Yucca Mountain and turn it into electricity. How is that a bad thing? Burn through all of it. We can run for about 1000 years like that.
After 1000 years we’d have to dig up more uranium. There’s plenty all over the place. Enough for hundreds of thousands of years. Clean, safe, baseload leccy.