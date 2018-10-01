New York Times apologizes for ‘insensitive’ poll asking if Christine Blasey Ford is ‘credible’

The New York Times has apologized for an “insensitive” reader poll tweeted from its opinion account Thursday that asked about the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“Christine Blasey Ford is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today,” the since-deleted tweet read. “Do you find her testimony credible?”

The @NYTOpinion account tweeted a screenshot of the poll in announcing it had since been deleted.

“We’re sorry for this tweet. In retrospect, a Twitter poll is insensitive in light of the gravity of this hearing. We’ve deleted it,” the apology read.

The newspaper explained in a subsequent tweet that it had initially planned on asking the same question of Judge Kavanaugh.

You Might Like







“We also recognize that asking only about Dr. Blasey’s credibility was inappropriate,” the tweet read. “We had intended to tweet a second poll about Judge Kavanaugh’s credibility this afternoon.”

The apology and explanation were heavily “ratioed” by still-angry Twitter users who accused The Times of victim-shaming.

Ms. Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, alleging she was sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh more than 35 years ago when they were both in high school. Judge Kavanaugh has denied all claims of sexual misconduct.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (4 votes cast)