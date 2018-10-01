New York Times apologizes for ‘insensitive’ poll asking if Christine Blasey Ford is ‘credible’

The New York Times has apologized for an “insensitive” reader poll tweeted from its opinion account Thursday that asked about the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
“Christine Blasey Ford is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today,” the since-deleted tweet read. “Do you find her testimony credible?”
The @NYTOpinion account tweeted a screenshot of the poll in announcing it had since been deleted.
“We’re sorry for this tweet. In retrospect, a Twitter poll is insensitive in light of the gravity of this hearing. We’ve deleted it,” the apology read.
The newspaper explained in a subsequent tweet that it had initially planned on asking the same question of Judge Kavanaugh.
“We also recognize that asking only about Dr. Blasey’s credibility was inappropriate,” the tweet read. “We had intended to tweet a second poll about Judge Kavanaugh’s credibility this afternoon.”
The apology and explanation were heavily “ratioed” by still-angry Twitter users who accused The Times of victim-shaming.
Ms. Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, alleging she was sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh more than 35 years ago when they were both in high school. Judge Kavanaugh has denied all claims of sexual misconduct.
Slimes asking whether an obvious skank is “credible” — I almost got a keyboard full of split coffee!
I am sorry for your victim shaming.
Perhaps the poll should have asked, “Do you find the NYT reporting on Kavenaugh credible?”
Your editor might find reason to act on the poll results.
To do that would take a small amount of mental acuity.
Why is it offensive to ask if someone is telling the truth? If women want to be treated as equals they need to act like it and not expect special treatment. Being automatically believed because you happen to be a woman is special treatment.
Because TRUTH itself is offensive to these libtards.
AND YET another company shows how spineless they are.
Solution:
Get a woman to stand up and call Ford a manipulative liar and a floozy who sleeps with anything still breathing.
Women must be believed, and it’s therefore automatically true that Ford is a lying floozy.
There is NOTHING wrong with the NY times, asking that question ! The fact that they are now APOLOGIZING for it, is in MY opinion just ridiculous. I watched the entire thing on TV, and I
do NOT believe that Christine Blasey Ford was CREDIBLE !
All I can say is that it must have been a very dark room with a very drunk teenage boy involved. I wonder who he was. I’ll bet she wonders who he was, too.
Poll question: Is The New York Times useful for wrapping fresh fish?
Had to check out the origin of the word
1. The base is formed by L crēdō, I trust or believe, whence the Credo or Christian confession of faith, whence credo, any professed belief,
I think there is no doubt she believes what she believes happened
The problem I have had dreams which left my heart racing and my body shaking and seemed more real than any event in real life. Which left me with such strong emotions about what happened that have an indelible memory of it
The point is not that she had a dream but the mind is capable of making one believe things are real
A friend’s son suffers from schizophrenia, again not something I think she suffers from, but the poor kid was trembling uncontrollably with fear because he was seeing the devil right in front of him. It was as real as anything else in the room
Part 1/2
Part 2/2
One of the things lacking in a false memory is perceptual and emotional context. She really does not know why she was even wearing a swimsuit she is assuming it was because she swam at a pool daily, which is a little over 8 miles away, a 20-minute drive from her home
So someone did not pick her up that day or they knew they would not have to and since this was before cell phones she would have had to call someone to pick her up. If one of her parents she would have had to of given some explanation for why they had to come and get her.
She said she ran out of the house so would not have used that phone. Since she is not familiar with the house most likely would not be with the neighborhood either. She could have just knocked on the nearest house to use their phone, people were more trusting of strangers back then.
But there are a whole bunch of people who would possibly be involved in getting her home
Her friend at the party did not think to ask the next day why she left the gathering so abruptly and left her there alone. And won’t a friend try to get her friend out of harms ways too?
These were questions which were asked at the hearing and are probing the context, which is very much lacking
Still, I’d love to see the limited results that they did manage to get.
I suppose Pro Ford doesn’t have much support.
The worst thing the NYT could do for The Cause(tm) would be to suggest that it’s even an acceptable opinion to hold, let alone one widely believed, that she is anything less than 100% credible. The Left recognizes that Limbaugh’s biggest contribution to conservatism is not the things he says about any particular event. Simply by letting conservatives know that they are not alone, as the Leftstream-Media Complex would have us believe, this short-circuited Alinsky’s “Isolate – Ridicule – Marginalize” tactic. To provide a forum in which people who find Dr. Ford less than credible can see just how many others think the same way, gives up control of the narrative that “everyone believes her, and if you don’t you’re a lone bigot.”