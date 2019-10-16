New York Democrats adopt gender non-binary rule changes

New York Democrats are embracing inclusion.

The State Democratic Committee approved a measure Tuesday amending party rules to be more inclusive of people who don’t identify as male or female.

Proposed by 20-year-old Emilia Decaudin, the party’s youngest and first openly transgender member, the shift will strip gendered language from the party’s bylaws and make the wording more inclusive of non-binary individuals.

“By passing this resolution, the New York State Democratic Committee has placed itself at the forefront of non-binary and gender non-conforming inclusion across the nation,” Decaudin said after the vote at the Dems’ fall meeting on Long Island.

The resolution specifies that each district that elects two members of the state committee will choose a pair of people of “different” genders, rather than “one male and one female.” It also changes the language of certain bylaws and other party rules in order to remove explicit references to gender.

Decaudin, a senior at the City College of New York, became involved in politics in 2016 when she worked as a volunteer on the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). She became a member of the Democratic State Committee representing Yorktown in Westchester County last year.

The ambitious political theory major hopes the passage of her proposal will lead to greater change statewide.

“I am humbled and honored to have been able to be a part of this change, and I look forward to continuing my efforts to ensure that these changes are reflected in County and Local Committees, and in the Election Law of the State of New York,” she said.

