New York City’s new genderless abomination

Members of the New York City Council and Board of Health voted to add a third gender category to birth certificates — “X” — beginning in 2019.
With a stroke of a pen, confusion prevails.
Male, female, whatever. The vote means anyone can self-identify as anything, no doctor’s note needed. This isn’t just a minor political shift, a slight cultural change. This is a rebellion against absolutes, a total shuttering of truths, a complete disregard for DNA — an utter abomination against God.
“Today is a historic day for New York in its role as a worldwide champion for inclusivity and equality,” Corey Johnson, speaker for the City Council, told NBC News. “I especially want to thank the LGBTQ community for their advocacy and work on this issue to keep New York City in its rightful place as a leader in human rights.”
Not exactly; Oregon, California and Washington already provide a box on birth certificates for the politically incorrect equivalent of “whatever.” The Big Apple is a bit late to the game in that respect.
Maine, Oregon and Washington, D.C., meanwhile, already allow residents to self-identify as no gender on their driver’s licenses, as well.
It’s high time to stop the confusion, halt the madness. It’s way past the hour when the adults of the country, when those who aren’t suffering from the sickness of mind that marks the gender-neutral movers and shakers, need to step in and say enough’s enough.
This “pick your own gender” movement being pushed by the morally bankrupt left and the very special interest LGBTQ sector is a government-sponsored form of abuse on the children of society. It’s one thing to challenge long-standing concepts of “maleness” versus “femaleness” in ways that open societal doors to both genders, equally.
It’s one thing to insist, for example, that females can perform previously deemed masculine jobs, like firefighting, or engaging in military conflict.
It’s one thing to question traditional male-female roles and bust out hypocrisies and curiosities — like wondering aloud why cooking for one’s family was historically woman’s work but cooking for strangers in a restaurant as a chef was simultaneously considered man’s domain.
Those are helpful, non-hurtful, sometimes even humorous discussions that can often lead to beneficial civil rights changes.
But outright denying differences between the sexes — particularly the anatomical and DNA differences that are decided and affixed by God at conception — is dangerous and deceptive.
Raising the next generation to believe that a person’s sex is little more than a check mark on a birth certificate or driver’s license form is nothing but a lie, and it’s a lie that simply sets the stage for the minds of youngest and most vulnerable of society, the children, to grow and develop in a foggy state of confusion. After all, if one can’t even self-identify as a girl versus boy, a male versus female — if one can’t even start with that basic awareness in life — what absolutes exist?
And therein lies the evil goal of this whole movement.
Progressives, leftists, would like nothing more than to do away with absolutes, with traditional values, with long-standing understandings of rights versus wrongs, goods versus bads, biblical versus unbiblical. Once those walls crumble, anything goes. Standards go out the window.
The left likes to call that freedom.
But what such a scenario really brings is chaos, anarchy and ultimately, the collapse of society. And what a collapse of society brings for progressives is the opportunity to control, to reign and to rule, to run a country where right is wrong and evil is good and those who try to speak of tradition and values and godly principles are drummed out as intolerant.
The LGBTQ gender neutral movement isn’t so much about going gender neutral as it is about turning society on its head and making the normal into abnormal.
After all, a society that can’t even recognize a difference between male and female is a society that refuses to recognize differences between right and wrong.
These are science deniers. You are born a male or a female. END of subject. Perversion or mental illness should not be applauded,rewarded or considered.
Well now men can use this to their own advantage if they can pick their gender as a woman.
Women owned businesses get preferential treatment toward government contracts, grants,
Tax incentives…..etc.
Perhaps they need to check the mental stability of the Mayor and his councilmen
AND all those morons who keep VOTING those dunces into office!
Guess if you want to make the PC idiots happy, you go to gen ‘x’. Didn’t mind working with gays, but this gen ‘x’ stuff is for people who need mental help. I would never have hired them!!!!! And I build my business, not the government!!!!!
I believe that societies and persons that cannot tell right from wrong eventually become incapable of – or unwilling to – distinguish male from female. It’s a matter of living long enough to sink to the bottom or having the drive to dive.
This exposes a big part of the perplexing mystery …… https://youtu.be/WHuxoQOIbjA?t=9m7s
And they call conservatives aciwnce deniers because we refuse to grovel to the gods of man-caused climate change. The science if gender says that if you have an x and a y chromosome you are male; and if you have two x chromosomes you are a female. The only ambiguity in this is the very rare cases of xxy and xyy chromosomes. Denial of this clearly established science is evidence of a mental disease.
Yes; good point. One would think that science distinguishing male from female at as settled as global warming or climate change or whatever it’s called in its latest installment.
I’ve heard preachers saying for a while now, that if God doesn’t strike down the USA soon, He would have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah.
End Times, here we come.
This article nails it. The cultural elites, academics and media mavens who support and advocate for transgender “rights” don’t give half a hoot for true “transgenders” or actual people troubled by sex identify issues. The entire and only point is to eliminate the notion of absolute truth. If truth is relative then all morality is relative. If what’s true for you is not true for me, then what’s right for you is not necessarily right for me. The problem is, once you eliminate the idea of truth and morality, you create a society where the final authority is the most powerful. The idiots behind this push cannot imagine that would never not be them. However, the intellectuals and nihilists in early 20th century Germany thought that, too.