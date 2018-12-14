New president of Mexico offers Trump ambitious plan to address migration issue

(EFE).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a “friendly and respectful” telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump in which he said he said that the Mexican plan to solve the migratory phenomenon will cost $5 billion.
“The conversation was very good, friendly and respectful. And we talked about the migration issue and the possibility of reaching an investment agreement to support productive projects,” said the leftist leader during his morning press conference on Thursday.
The Mexican leader said that this production plan, which is already contemplated in the 2019 budget, should create jobs in Central America and Mexico so that people do not have “the need to migrate.”
“I mentioned (to Trump) that we have this $5 billion plan that is already contemplated in the budget, which is going to be delivered (to Congress) this Saturday,” said the leader of the Morena party.
He said that he and Trump agreed “on good terms” to hold talks between themselves – as their countries’ leaders – and also between their teams, the ultimate goal of which would be “to sign a joint investment agreement.”
It would be “a joint investment agreement, which would include companies, and of course the governments,” the president said.
On Thursday, Trump said on Twitter that Mexico will be the one to pay for building his much-promised border wall with the money that “we save” under the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, despite the fact that he has repeatedly asked the US Congress for funds to finance it.
“I often stated, ‘One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.’ This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL!” Trump had tweeted.
When asked if they talked about the wall in their most recent telephone conversation, which was reported on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador said that “this issue has not been addressed in any conversation.”
Since mid-October, thousands of Central Americans, especially from Honduras and El Salvador, have formed themselves into several migrant caravans with the aim of reaching the southern US border hoping to apply for US asylum.
I wonder if the mayor of Tijuana would consider having us build a wall, on the Mexico side of the border in his city. He is having a major problem in his city with thousands of “migrants” walking through his city to get to the border, seal the border and they go elsewhere. Does it matter very much if the wall is 5 feet north of the border, or 5 feet south of the border, if it gets the job done?
Yes, it matters greatly that the wall be built on US soil. If it’s built on Mexican soil it belongs to Mexico. We would have no control over it. Mexico could open the gates and funnel people through it at will.
If anything it should be built on BOTH OUR southern border, AND another one on mexico’s southern border..
The U.S. government pisses away multimillions of Dollars everyday. Is $5 billion to much to ask for something that will insure our sovereignty and multi billions of $s in entitlements to illegals every year.
But, but, but…. that is what buys votes for the Dems!! (no walls, no sovereignty)
Which is exactly WHY we need that wall..
TO RETAIN OUR sovereignty..
The current budget being considered is $4,407,000,000,000 ($4.407 Trillion). Coming up with $5 Billion is pretty much a rounding error, basically 1/10th of 1% of the budget. I suspect you could go into each category of the budget and shave off 0.001 of their amount and no one would even notice. IOW this isn’t a funding issue, it’s a political issue.
Obrador has $5 billion already approved,,,,Trumps is asking for $5 billion from a sit on their hands congress. Looks like maybe Mexico WILL be paying for the wall after all. Who cares if it is American labor or Mexican jobs if Mexico pays and it goes up. We will only have to guard the doors.
I agree. Democrats tell us that Mexicans are only doing jobs that Americans won’t do. Tell Nancy this is just one more of those jobs. Just build it on US soil.
Looks like socialist Obrador is just one more Mexican having to do one of the jobs American Democrat congressman like Pelosi and Schumer refuse to do that they feel is beneath them,,,,which the quality of leadership definitely IS. When even fellow socialists agree with Trump you would think something in their brains might just click instead of snapping in one more snapperhead moment of incredulity.
Helping other nations out of poverty is a laudable goal; and, one that the US should support…AFTER THE WALL IS BUILT!
AND if it’s in our national interests. Mexico is already our major trading partner, as dictated by geography. There is potentially a great benefit to us as well as them. China is trying to build something like this with its new Silk Road. They want to build up other countries so they can export more stuff.
We could easily stabilize Central America and make it a functioning economic zone instead of a refugee generator. Panama especially is important because of the canal. Nicaragua has potential to make a similar canal. Any such alliance would need each country to provide secure borders north and south.
Mexico’s main disadvantage is corruption. Same with Central America. Change it so they have the Rule of Law, checks and balances, etc. Make the place not such a dump and the border pressures will reduce all the way down along the line.
Now. BIG question, is can we trust the mexican president??