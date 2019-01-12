‘New party, who dis?’ 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez mocks aging Joe Lieberman, 76, for hoping ‘she’s not the future’

Freshman lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dropped a hammer on Joe Lieberman on Thursday, after the onetime Democratic vice presidential candidate said he feared her brand of high-tax socialism could doom the party’s chances for long-term dominance in Congress.

The 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez retweeted the 76-year-old’s sentiment with a four-word rejoinder: ‘New party, who dis?’

‘Who dis?’ is a common response to a text message from an unknown number. Among millennials in the smartphone generation, the phrase has morphed into a snarky tool for rejecting someone by framing their approach as a mistake.

Just a few weeks into the new Congress, Ocasio-Cortez is already causing heartburn among centrist Democrats who are wary of her unapologetic proposal to raise the top marginal income tax rate to 70 per cent.

This is an excerpt. Read more at the Daily Mail.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)