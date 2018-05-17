New Jersey school board member accused of trying to ‘manipulate’ cop

A New Jersey board of education member is facing a call to resign Wednesday after video surfaced purportedly showing her trying to “manipulate” a police officer by exercising “civic privilege” after she was pulled over for speeding.

The woman in the April 27 dash-cam video, who identifies herself as Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad, a South Orange and Maplewood Board of Education member, also is heard telling one of the town’s officers that she is “scared of cops because you guys hurt black people,” before calling the cop’s boss a “skinhead.”

“Under no circumstances is this behavior, from a public servant no less, acceptable,” Walter Fields, chairman of the SOMA Black Parents Workshop, wrote in a Wednesday letter to the board’s president. “Ms. Lawson-Muhammad must resign her position.”

School Official Berates Cop, Calls Chief ‘Skinhead’ During Traffic Stop

“My name is Stephanie Lawson-Muhammad, I’m on the school board, I’m a community member of this town. I’m sorry if I was speeding.”

She asked the officer if her daughter could exit the vehicle and walk to school, a request the officer granted.

She then asked Officer Shaun Horst if he is from Maplewood or South Orange and he tells her he is from South Orange. She told him that she will call “Sheena right now,” referring to South Orange Village President Sheena Collum according to NBC New York.

When the officer asked Lawson-Muhammad for her drivers license and insurance information, she provided an expired insurance card and could not find her license. The officer returned to his vehicle and when he returned to issue her a ticket, she was crying. She told him that she is “scared of cops, because you guys hurt black people.”

Source: WHP580

New Jersey School Board Member Berates and Curses at Cop During Traffic Stop, Dash Cam Shows

He tells her that she is getting a summons for speeding and another for not having a valid insurance card. He says the latter will require her to go to court to prove she had insurance on the date and time she was stopped.

“Now you want me to go to court? I don’t want to go to court. I have insurance,” the driver says, adding that her husband, who she is talking to on her cell phone, can text the officer a picture of her insurance card.

Port Authority Commissioner to Cops: ‘You May Shut the F Up’

When the officer says he cannot void a summons once it is written she says, “I’ll call Sheena, and your skinhead cop chief, too.”

Source: NBC News

