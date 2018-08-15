NeverTrump: Will you buy this excuse for the FBI?

This week, President Trump went on a Twitter rampage — rightly so — over the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok. Strzok, you’ll recall, is the agent who was tasked with overseeing both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russian election-interference investigation. The married agent was texting with his married paramour, Lisa Page, at the time — and among their sexy texts was a bevy concerning their hatred for then-candidate Donald Trump. The Department of Justice inspector general report condemned Strzok’s behavior, stating that it was “not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospect.”
The only mystery is why Strzok’s firing took so long.
Now, the common theory growing on the right is that Strzok, along with his like-minded allies in our nation’s intelligence agencies, crafted a plot to stop the Trump campaign or oust Trump after his election. They cite Strzok’s texts as evidence of motive, which it clearly is. They also cite the relationship between Fusion GPS, the opposition-research firm hired by Hillary Clinton, and Department of Justice employee Bruce Ohr, whose wife worked for Fusion GPS; the use of the so-called Steele dossier, funded by Fusion GPS, in the application for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page; and the fact that Strzok maintained his employment with the FBI until now.
None of these accusations should be taken lightly. But there’s another explanation that bears up under weight: Everybody sucks at everything. So, yes, Strzok was biased. But it’s just possible that the FBI initiated the Russian election-interference investigation in good faith, and that the investigation went nowhere because the evidence never appeared — and because most investigations pursue empty leads on a routine basis. It’s possible that Strzok is a grandstanding moron with a penchant for grandiosity, particularly when texting his mistress. It’s possible that former FBI Director James Comey was radically incompetent at his job.
Which is more likely: that a massive conspiracy took place at the top levels of the FBI and the DOJ to “get Trump” — and that the most damning evidence of Russian collusion, the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian government-backed lawyer, didn’t emerge until months after the election due to intricate planning? Or that bureaucrats are generally awful at their jobs?
The comfortable thing about conspiracy theories is that they allow us to graft logic onto chaos — they give us a feeling of security. In the words of the Joker in “The Dark Knight,” “Nobody panics when things go according to plan, even if the plan is horrifying.” But what if there is no plan? What if everybody is just bad at everything? What if the adults who run the most important institutions in the country were the children who picked their noses and put the boogers under the desks in school?
Strzok should have been fired. We should check out all allegations of corruption in government. But our first instinct should usually be to attribute malign acts in government to incompetence rather than malice, because that’s usually more accurate.
Ben Shapiro, 34, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is The New York Times best-selling author of “Bullies.” He lives with his wife and two children in Los Angeles. To find out more about Ben Shapiro and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Sorry, but the FBI is looking for any excuse for not investigating REAL situations but found time to hire and use Trump haters to pursue a NOTHING! The whole FBI and CIA and NSA all need to be taken down and replaced with true patriot Americans, many of them could be our good and patriotic vets who have worked in some similar jobs in the military. Enough with excuses and let’s get back to a real FBI if we even want to continue to have an FBI. With new leadership in the CIA, it appears to be doing what it was formed to do – outside the USA concerns. As to the NSA, it has no value so eliminate it completely. Security is precious and the FBI and NSA have done everything but give us security!
“But our first instinct should usually be to attribute malign acts in government to incompetence rather than malice, because that’s usually more accurate.” Not after the Obama administration, Ben. You are wrong here.
>>>The only mystery is why Strzok’s firing took so long.<<<
Because typically uninformed liberals are very slow at finding out what is *really* going on. They are quick to accept lies. They need things repeated for a long time before the reality finally sinks in. If he were quickly fired? Most likely they would have been an easy target for concocted media lying as the cover over for the cover up and quickly forgotten.. blaming Trump for abuse of power.
Sorry Ben, you’re usually much better than this. The problem is that you’ve glossed over so many facts that the almost logical argument you make becomes utterly ridiculous under scrutiny. Yes, many of the 7th floor FBI bureaucrats do sloppy work, but the vast majority of the agents follow meticulous standards of evidence procurement, and ethical policiy. The few details you brought up about the their flawed investigation ignore the many other details, like the fact that Bruce Ohr contacted Christopher Steele 11 times AFTER Steele was basically dumped as a reliable source by the FBI (My source is Jay Sekulow, not infowars by the way). Also the fact that the Russian chick from the Trump Tower meetings met with people from Fusion GPS before and after the trumped-up meeting (yes, pun intended) (Source, Dan Bongino. Again, not Alex Jones). I could go on but I’ll just say that there are enough facts that I’m not stating to fill pages and pages. The facts are there, and you are usually a facts based person. That’s what’s so disappointing about your article is that you’re better than that. Don’t let your disdain for Donald Trump the New York street fighter cloud your objectivity. That’s what leads good journalists down the path to a CNN style of reporting.
Ben Shapiro is a Trump hater, and like all other Trump haters, he supports any attack on Trump. However, since most attacks on Trump are unsupportable, Shapiro is commonly required to deceitfully spin the cause of the attack in order to justify it.
Shapiro is commonly touted as a conservative. He is not! He’s probably a libertarian (“fake conservative”), but while his political status is uncertain, there is absolutely certainty that he’s a dishonest spinmeister.
The above article is a primary example of Shapiro’s spinmeister tactics.
Ben, did you consider that it’s both…everybody is bad at their jobs and also there was a conspiracy to get Trump or how about their conspiracy to take down Trump failed because they suck at what they do?