‘Never Trumpers’ attack! AOC wants to write healthcare plans, but can’t figure out her own

A group of “Never Trumpers” has put an organization together for the sole purpose of bringing down the president. President Trump sent a heated letter to Nancy Pelosi yesterday, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to write your healthcare legislation, but she can’t even understand her own. All that and more on today’s show!

George Conway and other “Never Trumpers” have formed the “Lincoln Project” which is designed to defeat President Trump and “Trumpism” in 2020. The group, filled with establishment Republicans who have a history of losing elections, plans to raise money to run ads in battleground states.

President Trump sent a letter to Nancy Pelosi blasting her and the impeachment witch hunt. The president also addressed comments from reporters and said that the entire process by the Democrats is a sham.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lamented on Twitter that she can’t understand all the healthcare options on her plan. Yet, she wants to write healthcare for all of us???

