Netflix teams with Obamas to produce series on Trump administration

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have returned to the public stage. The pair are campaigning for midterm candidates. They have a multimillion-dollar book deal. They founded Higher Ground Productions, a company that came in handy in May when the Obamas signed up to produce original programming for video streaming service Netflix and its audience of 125 million subscribers in 190 countries.

“We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world,” Mr. Obama said in a statement — which delighted his fans and prompted some Republicans to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

The first Obama production, however, is in the works.

The couple has acquired the rights to ” The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis, published last month, currently No. 8 on The New York Times bestseller list and focused on the early days of the Trump administration, describing its “haphazard” transition. Mr Lewis announced the new project during a podcast interview with Katie Couric.

The book is critical of President Trump.

“What are the consequences if the people given control over our government have no idea how it works? Trump appointees were few and far between; those that did show up were shockingly uninformed,” publisher W.W. Norton advised in advance notes.

The upcoming production is likely “a series,” according to Deadline Hollywood. The New York Times hints that the project would “focus on the civics lessons contained in the book and would not take shots at Trump.”

Inquiring minds wonder whether the programming will acknowledge the fact that Mr. Trump has had authentic and verified victories in the economic, diplomatic and national security realms despite a “haphazard” transition. And will the new programming address the role of hostile media coverage, as well as persistent Democratic obstruction that slowed the process? Mr. Trump has certainly been aware of it.

“Hundreds of good people, including very important ambassadors and judges, are being blocked and/or slow walked by the Democrats in the Senate. Many important positions in government are unfilled because of this obstruction. Worst in U.S. history!” Mr. Trump tweeted many months ago, when the circumstances became clear.

THE TRUMP TRIUMPH TOUR

It is quite an itinerary. President Trump has planned an astonishing get-out-the-vote push in the next 72 hours for the midterms deemed “the most important election of our lifetimes,” or words to that effect.

Mr. Trump is ready, boots-on-the-ground — hosting one rally after another before enthusiastic audiences. Camaraderie rules at these events.

From Friday through Monday, Mr. Trump personally will visit Huntington, West Virginia; Indianapolis, Indiana; Belgrade, Montana; Pensacola, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At minimum, each rally hosts about 10,000 to 12,000 people inside the arena of choice, while a happy overflow crowd outside celebrate in front of Jumbotron screens. A recent Texas rally drew more than 100,000 requests for tickets and ultimately drew 16,000 inside the venue and 15,000 outside, according to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

These are very productive events.

“It will be a sprint to the finish of the midterms,” says Michael Glassne r, CEO for Donald J. Trump for President Inc.

SCALISE TELLS HIS STORY

Arriving in mid-November: “Back in the Game: One Gunman, Countless Heroes, and the Fight for My Life” by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was gravely wounded by a gunman during a baseball practice last year.

“The gunshot that marked the start of that attack was actually a starting gun of sorts, for all kinds of people racing to my side, coming together for the purpose of saving this one grateful man. To make me feel like it wasn’t just me but the whole country that had been shot at. I would get to see the nation unified, to see different people from all different backgrounds rooting and praying and working for me to survive,” Mr. Scalise writes.

It is a minute-by-minute account with a cast that includes his Capitol Hill peers, the close-knit Scalise family and the law enforcement, rescue and medical personnel who saved the lawmaker.

“I know that here, in this country, with these people. That bullet never had chance,” Mr. Scalise advises.

The book will be published Nov. 18 by Center Street, the Nashville-based conservative imprint of the Hachette Book Group.

BIDEN ON THE SCENT

A cultural moment to mull: The Delaware History Museum in Wilmington, Delaware, is selling Joe Biden-scented candles for $22 each, after discovering the specialty product showcased through an online source. And the scent? It’s Orange Gatorade say multiple news organizations, which have been eager to cover the phenomenon.

“Customers think it’s hilarious and then everyone’s like, ‘What does Joe smell like?’ and they have to open it and smell it,” museum official Karen Kegelman told The Delaware News Journal.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: The “Star Trek” House, a wedge-shaped, futuristic architectural gated estate built in 1981 on two acres near Malibu, California. Served as a dramatic set location for “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Four bedrooms, four baths, open-concept gathering rooms, chef’s kitchen; 3,700 square feet. High ceilings, wood and stone interior, expansive windows, two fireplaces, gym, ocean view terrace. Intricate landscaping, enclosed patio for dogs, detached guest quarters and garage. Priced at $5.7 million through ColdwellBanker.com; find this home fit for Captain Picard, Data and Worf here

POLL DU JOUR

• 83 percent of U.S. voters say “political violence” is a serious issue; 80 percent of Republicans, 80 percent of independents and 88 percent of Democrats agree.

• 58 percent say political violence is “widespread”; 55 percent of Republicans, 55 percent of independents and 63 percent of Democrats agree.

• 79 percent say the use of “political rhetoric” is a serious issue; 75 percent of Republicans, 78 percent of independents and 83 percent of Democrats agree.

• 70 percent say the use of political rhetoric is widespread; 67 percent of Republicans, 71 percent of independents and 73 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 2,543 registered U.S. voters conducted Oct. 25-30.

