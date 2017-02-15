Netanyahu visits the White House

In a joint press conference with Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about his position on the expansion of Israeli settlements, asking Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.”
He says that a “two state looked like it will be the easier of the two,” but says that if Israel and the Palestinians find an alternative that they like better, he’ll support them.
Trump also says that he’d like to see the U.S. Embassy in Israel moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but noted that “we’re looking at it with great care.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging President Donald Trump to “let us seize this moment” to seek new avenues of peace in the Middle East.
Netanyahu also says he believes reversing the “rising tide of radical Islam” is also possible with Trump leading the United States.
The Israeli leader is at the White House to meet with Trump.
In his opening statement at a joint news conference, Trump says Israel has no better ally than the United States and the United States has no better ally than Israel.
—
12:25 p.m.
President Donald Trump is opening his joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister with a vow to encourage a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.
But the U.S. president says the two parties themselves “must directly negotiate such an agreement.”
Netanyahu adds, “both sides.”
Trump reaffirmed the United States’ “unbreakable bond” between the two countries. He called Israel a symbol of resilience. He says Israel faces enormous security challenges and is calling the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama “one of the worst deals I’ve ever seen.”
—
12:10 p.m.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH’-hoo) has arrived at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.
Trump and his wife, Melania, greeted Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, at the south entrance to the White House.
The leaders shook hands and the prime minister kissed Mrs. Trump on the cheek. Trump and Netanyahu embraced as they entered the White House.
The leaders were heading straight into a news conference with journalists from U.S. and Israeli media.
Afterward, they were to meet in the Oval Office before continuing their talks over lunch.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Netanyahu visits the White House,
I watched it. Great to see the U.S. under Trump working side by side with Israel like we should.
What a great sight….my favorite two leaders in the world. Israel is a true friend of the USA…God bless America and Israel
Finally, a president who respects Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and affords him honorable treatment as he deserves. (The previous president was an embarrassment.)
I am just wondering how many times did BiBi have to scrub his hands after all those times he and obama shook hands when they had meetings… Quite a few i think..
I thought President Trump’s comments defending Gen. Flynn and attacking the media were uncalled for, unnecessary, and off-topic. On the matter at hand, the cementing of our agreement with Israel, I could not have been more proud to be an American. Also, Mr. Netanyahu spoke eloquently and impressively on behalf of Israel.
The “two state solution” is not workable. Caroline Glick’s solution is what is appropriate.
Especially when EVERY prior agreement/treaty these two “states” have made, got broken up when one of them attacked the other (and 99% of the time it was the Palestinians doing the attacking). AND when that one state won’t recognize the other state’s right to exist, which the Palestinians and Arabs keep saying with their “Death to Israel” chants..
The press conference was fun to watch. The friendship between both men is obvious, with their off-the-cuff comments to each other. It’s good to see America’s friendship with Israel renewed. 😀
Obama practically ignored Netanyahu and their concerns. Obama slapped Israel in the face making that horrible nuclear agreement with Iran and then giving them billions before he left office. Sadly, George W. Bush spent most of his relationship with Netanyahu trying to get him to give up land for peace.
Having weathered through the past 16 years with these two presidents, Netanyahu seems very excited to finally have an American president who is a strong advocate for a secure Israel and stabilized Middle East.
If I had to choose only one ally in the world for us, it would be the Israelis, honest, tough, a constitutional republic, but most of all they take no sh… from those who would see them exterminated. A lesson we should learn.
Unreserved concurrence by me and millions more.
Couldn’t agree more.☺☺
I couldn’t have said it better myself!
Immediately after 9/11, Israel offered its inestimable assistance, by way of advice, plans, and invaluable experience, to America for setting up airport security, as one aspect. As we all know, ruefully, our arrogant and dumb-a$$ politicians chose instead to do it the old-fashioned U.S. government way; tons of money, tens of thousands of new government employees, putting in charge people without any pertinent experience, nor expertise, screwing up any ingredients that made even slightly good sense, refusal to pay any attention to citizen-critics, and what do we have? Well, we have a bloated DHS whose left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, massive waste, fraud, ineptitude, ineffectual and ineffective smoke and mirrors security, criminal and enemy employees for lack of vetting and/or supervision, glaring and shameful corruption, and barely a bit of improvement in our security when contrasted without a DHS. Israel’s program WORKS, as anyone other than our dumb-***e$ will attest. Ours is a massive failure that should never have been allowed to exist, but now, as is the case with just about every agency ever established in the U.S. government, and I mean, ever, keeps growing, keeps squandering billions of dollars, keeps getting worse at executing its responsibilities, and, also as usual, NO ONE IS HELD ACCOUNTABLE.