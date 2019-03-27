Netanyahu sets Omar straight on the Benjamins

Rep Ilhan Omar [Dem-MI] tweeted in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the AIPAC Policy Conference on Tuesday, that due to his corruption accusations he doesn’t merit a response from her.

In a clear dig at Omar, Netanyahu said during his speech that “from this Benjamin, it’s not all about the Benjamins.”

Rebuke from @netanyahu to @IlhanMN at @AIPAC : "From this Benjamin: It’s not about the Benjamins!” — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) March 26, 2019

Netanyahu was referring to an earlier remark by Omar in which she claimed the US policy on Israel is “all about the Benjamins.”

The remark was seen by many as indicating she thinks Jewish money influences American policy regarding Israel as Benjamin Franklin is on the 100 USD bill, lending his name to the note.

Netanyahu said that the reason for the US being a strong ally of the Jewish state is not because “they want out money” but due to the shared values and interests both democracies share.

Omar, in the since removed Tweet, wrote that “this from a man facing indictments for bribery and other crimes in three separate public corruption affairs. Next!”

Netanyahu denied again and again that he committed any wrong-doing and vowed that “all the accusations [of corruption] will topple like a house of cards.”

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2019 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 7.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 7.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating