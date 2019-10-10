Nervous Nancy
Posted On 6:30 am October 10, 2019
hardheaded
8:41 am October 10, 2019 at 8:41 am
Reply
I’m getting tired of paying these freeloaders, they need to go to work and do something for AMERICA PEOPLE.
The aliens have, I believe ‘done Americans long enough,’ its way past time that the Americans ‘do’ Them….returning the favor.
