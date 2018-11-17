Neil Young takes aim at Trump with climate change rant

Neil Young pleaded against letting President Trump divert attention from environmental reform in light of the Grammy-winning musician losing a house in the ongoing wildfires ravaging California, pledging support for the ambitious “Green New Deal” resolution led by incoming congressional Democrats.
“WE have to take care of this world,” Mr. Young wrote on his website Wednesday. “WE can’t wait any longer. WE need to stop using fossil fuels. Get behind the green new deal. WE are running out of time. Stop being distracted by Reality TV shows in the White House. Climate Change is what Reality looks like.
“The mud slides are coming,” he wrote. “The rain is coming. The timing is all off. The rain could have saved California. Now it is coming to bury the things we’ve done. This is what you and I are leaving our kids. Wake up. Love one another. Save one another. The Earth is talking to us.”
Mr. Young, 72, previously said that his home was “lost” by wildfires that have scorched huge swaths of California since last Thursday, placing him among tens of thousands of people displaced by the state’s deadliest fire ever.
In a post published over the weekend, the Canadian-born Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee lashed out at the “so-called president” over his initial response to the wildfires, specifically taking aim at Mr. Trump’s claim that poor forest management was responsible.
“We are vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it,” Mr. Young wrote Sunday. “It really is time for a reckoning with this unfit leader. Maybe our new Congress can help. I sure hope so.”
Led by Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, the “Green New Deal” cited by the singer would implement steps aimed at preventing worsening climate change, including shifting toward exclusively using renewable energy sources and building a nationwide, energy-efficient “smart” grid, among other measures.
Democrats are slated to take control of the House from Republicans in 2019 as a result of last week’s midterm elections, potentially putting the proposal on track for consideration on Capitol Hill.
Mr. Young has previously aligned with environmental activists, and he was notably instrumental in creating Farm Air, a benefit concert for U.S. farmers. Launched in 1985 and hold almost annually, Farm Aid has since raised more than $50 million toward various programs supporting farmers, according to the group.
He has also taken aim at the president in the past, including as recently as last week over Mr. Trump’s unauthorized use of one of his songs, “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Mr. Young issued a cease-and-desist letter to the president, he said last week.
“However, he chose not to listen to my request, just as he chooses not to listen to the many American voices who ask him to stop his constant lies, to stop his petty, nasty name calling and bullying, to stop pushing his dangerous, vilifying and hateful rhetoric,” Mr. Young wrote on his website.
Mr. Young has won two Grammy Awards during his decadeslong musical career and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in addition to receiving other accolades.
Nature has many ways of thinning the herd. If you build your multi million dollar mansion in a forest that you KNOW is susceptible to fire, or on a hill that you KNOW might slide into the ravine when it rains, then you really are too stupid to live. But somehow this is Trumps fault?
Just how stupid do you get? Isn’t this the second house he’s lost this way? The problem is the environmental fanatics that won’t let people clear the brush and deadwood that goes right up to these communities. A hundred years ago people knew that you cleared the area around your home for exactly this reason
It’s a reason i keep wondering, WHY should fema/the govt, give folks money to rebuild their house, for the 8th+ time after YET another tornado/flood/hurricane comes in and wipes it out.
IMO THEY SHOULDN’T.
If you fail to get insurance, tough titty..
(““We are vulnerable because of Climate Change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it,” Mr. Young wrote Sunday. “It really is time for a reckoning with this unfit leader. Maybe our new Congress can help. I sure hope so.”)
Actually, people who cast caution to the wind and willingly neglect common sense in order to dwell in areas widely known to be vulnerable for seasonal fires, hurricanes, blizzard conditions, volcanic eruptions, etc due to their desire and insistence for living in areas with a certain natural ambiance, KNOWING that these areas have been/have the potential for problematic conditions…often would rather BLAME SOMEONE ELSE for their loss and bereavement than to stand in front of a mirror and, more accurately, cast the blame at the one staring back at them.
Casting blame on others for one’s own stupidity/poor decisions is the trademark of those unwilling to face and ‘own up’ to the fact that THEY THEMSELVES insisted on building in an area prone to the possibility of seasonal catastrophic events. THEY made THEMSELVES vulnerable and not “because of climate change”….but due to very poor decisions made regardless of KNOWN FACTS. Having one’s way…”Damn the torpedos, full speed ahead”…can be well and good, but the decision-maker should insure he has his ‘big-boy’ pants on and is willing to take responsibility for the end results before making that venture.
And why is it, when CA’s had forest fires for DECADES, it was ‘never obama, clinton or bush’s fault’ for them? HOw has it suddenly become trump’s fault?
These guys were great when they were encouraging people to ask smart questions. Now they think they need to dictate their answers.
Neil, you live in the most poorly managed state in the union. Start there. Once California is operational get back to the rest of us on how we should live.
This is Neil’s second home that has burned down in a wildfire. The first resulted in After The Goldrush. I liked that a lot more than this Climat Change BS. I thought he was smarter than that.
Hope he doesn’t drive, heat or cool his home, draw water, fly anywhere, buys any clothes, food or shoes as all take fossil fuels.
What Bozos like Young do not understand is Europe has spent billions to combat this phantom war against climate change and have only been able to reduce their so-called greenhouse gases by a few percent. Which meant they wasted a bunch of energy
The United States has spent ZERO and reduced theirs by nearly 10%.
How is that possible?
Market economies always have a built-in means to do things more efficiently.
Natural gas is multiple times less carbon-emitting than more expensive alternatives, so people bought what gave more bang for the buck
Not to mention these environmental loons were predicting the United State would run out of fossil fuels in the year 2013 and here it is 2018 and we are the world largest producer and exporter of energy
When will liberals ever get it through their head the problem is in their head?
And as reported here. WHEN ONE SINGLE forest fire, puts out enough ’emissions’ to negate all their ‘environmental savings’, WHO LOSES? Everyone.
And what scientific qualifications does Young have to know one way or another what is or is not happening?
My house burned down so the sky is falling and he is off to tell the king –
Chicken Little Young
What we saw up here in Washington a few years ago was any place that was green when the fire went through was saved. People who watered their lawns, their house didn’t burn, the fruit orchards, a few trees on the outside of the orchards were singed but the fire went around the orchards. My point being that if you manage the forest to reduce the dead, dry fuel, you take away one of the elements that let these fires burn out of control.
“My point being that if you manage the forest to reduce the dead, dry fuel, you take away one of the elements that let these fires burn out of control.”
What?
This would be heresy to liberal loons because that would take money away from their social welfare programs to serve the alien nation they give sanctuary
Not to mention it would require they actually take responsibility for their own lives rather than blame boogeymen
AND it would require too much common sense, for them to recognize trump told the truth.
” … who ask him to stop his constant lies, to stop his petty, nasty name calling and bullying, to stop pushing his dangerous, vilifying and hateful rhetoric,” Mr. Young wrote on his website.”
So you want others to stop the name calling, hateful rhetoric, etc., so that the Democrats, liberals and Socialists – who have been doing exactly the same thing for 2 years straight – can be the ONLY ones doing it?
I’m thankful that we have a President who is willing to call you and your ilk out on your negative, lying, hateful rhetoric now. Liberals would have nothing to live for if they weren’t complaining.
In my lifetime, you’ve blathered about climate cooling (WRONG), climate warming (WRONG) and now are onto climate change (DUH – this used to be called the changing seasons). And it was all in the name of money grabbing. We’ve reduced our carbon footprint more than the countries that are in the “climate accord” countries, through our free market economy – not through being blackmailed into giving money to those other countries.
The sooner that the American people realize and accept that it’s Democrats, liberals and Socialists who are the problem, the sooner we will solve the problems confronting us. As long as those groups continue their lying, divisive, and hateful ways, the longer it’ll take to fix things. 8 years of Obama made our country worse off – President Trump is moving us in the direction we need to be headed.
This entertainer has taken positions that are based on fashionable leftist politics. He claims that President Trump is wrong to mention forest management. Even California agencies have said that better forest management is needed. Burning and clearing brush has not been done because that would put smoke and carbon dioxide into the air. The result is much more of that when fires occur naturally or accidentally. Young, instead, blames global warming, but that is a political agenda supported by tens of thousands who directly profit from it. It is not based on science.
You are a musician and therefore have no credibility in science. Go sing and play but otherwise keep your ignorant comments to yourself.