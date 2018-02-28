Neighbor stops knife attack with AR-15

-A man witnessing an armed fight between two neighbors stopped it by threatening to use an AR-15 in Oswego, police say.

Dave Thomas, of Oswego Township, saw the knife attack and went to grab a gun to stop it, according to a report by WGN-TV.

“I ran back into my house and grabbed my AR-15. I grabbed the AR-15 over my handgun — bigger gun, I think a little more of an intimidation factor. Definitely played a part in him actually stopping,” Thomas told WGN-TV.

Police said Thomas has a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry permit.

The suspect in the stabbing ran off but was caught, police told the Chicago Tribune. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not known early Tuesday morning.

