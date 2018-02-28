Neighbor stops knife attack with AR-15

-A man witnessing an armed fight between two neighbors stopped it by threatening to use an AR-15 in Oswego, police say.
Dave Thomas, of Oswego Township, saw the knife attack and went to grab a gun to stop it, according to a report by WGN-TV.
“I ran back into my house and grabbed my AR-15. I grabbed the AR-15 over my handgun — bigger gun, I think a little more of an intimidation factor. Definitely played a part in him actually stopping,” Thomas told WGN-TV.
Police said Thomas has a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry permit.
The suspect in the stabbing ran off but was caught, police told the Chicago Tribune. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not known early Tuesday morning.
___
(c)2018 the Belleville News-Democrat (Belleville, Ill.)
Visit the Belleville News-Democrat (Belleville, Ill.) at www.bnd.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
This can’t be true AR’s are evil guns that are only good for killing people. Another example of a good guy with a gun stopping evil. Think this will convince any of these libtards that guns are not evil only people are.
AND you can bet, this will NOT BE reported on by ANY Lame stream media outlet..
Can’t show guns in a good light, can they.
We need Laws about Knives,How they can be carried,concealed,and what we can use them for. this will give them LOONIES something to do, It should take them at least a Year to discuss it.
Yet, with all the crimes over the years which HAVE been done by knives/machettes or bricks/rocks, you have NOT ONCE EVER even heard a single libtard ever say “but we need more control” on those devices..
YET After any mass shooting (all the gang violence never counts) that’s the first words out of their mouths “WE NEED MORE GUN CONTROL”..
…. and the AR didn’t go off and start shooting anything warm and moving? The Libs are going to be beside themselves that an AR actually stopped a crime while in the hands of an AR owner. I hope the owner was 21 or older!
And its that fact (IT WAS USED TO stop a crime) just like 100000s of other crimes, over the years have been stopped by LEGAL GUN OWNERS, it WON’T be reported on. NOR recorded in any official stats.
So much for the idiots / communists that want to ban AR-15S!
This type of situation happens plenty on a daily basis in this country. Probably as many times as people are shot in Chicago on a daily basis. You just won’t hear about it.
It’s about time these good incidents come to light. Hopefully the coverage of these type of situations will increase.
Personally, I think the AR-15 opponents are racists. They’re picking on the gun because it’s BLACK! And how you can hold an inanimate object responsible for something is WAY beyond this deplorable’s reasoning.
[It’s about time these good incidents come to light. Hopefully the coverage of these type of situations will increase.]
ITS exactly cause this IS a positive experience with a gun, NOT ONE NETWORK imo, will air one damn second over it..