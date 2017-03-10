Nehlen considers rematch as Paul Ryan defends 8 day’s of work in April

The manufacturing executive who ran against Rep. Paul Ryan in August’s Republican primary says he’s thinking about running for the 1st Congressional District seat again in 2018.
Paul Nehlen of rural Delavan issued a news release Wednesday criticizing Ryan on a number of points, mostly for the just-released House plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
“Most importantly, it should be said that Paul Ryan’s bill doesn’t even repeal Obamacare according to its own language,” Nehlen wrote. “The first page of the bill explains that this bill simply amends Obamacare. Anything short of a full repeal should be dead on arrival.”
Ryan for Congress spokesman Zack Roday responded in an email with this sentence: “The American Health Care Act repeals and replaces Obamacare.”
Days in Session of the U.S. Congress
Nehlen joins a number of Republicans who are criticizing the bill from a right-wing perspective. Some are calling it Obamacare Light.
Nehlen said in his statement that he is involved in “waging the battle against the refugee resettlement racket and leading the cause to fight for America’s values.”
Nehlen has been soliciting donations via Twitter in recent months to produce a movie that he says would show how “radical Islam” is trying to take over the West through immigration.
If he does run, Nehlen has a lot of work to do. Ryan’s last report to the Federal Election Commission showed he had $9 million cash on hand.
Nehlen’s last report showed $48,164 cash on hand, but his committee owed $62,666.
Ryan also has the advantage of being Speaker of the House, which affords him lots of no-cost time on national TV.
Ryan won the 1st District Republican primary Aug. 9 with 84 percent of the vote.
Paul Nehlen; You will get my VOTE, Ryan is a turncoat he is an Obamanite.
He is no Republican, his so called bill is just Obamacare. Paul Ryan should be put out of office. Another Lying politician, and that we don’t need, too many of them now.
This imo is why every state needs to allow for the people to RECALL their senators.. SINCE HE is obviously NOT doing the will of the people..
Amen!!! PLEASE run and relieve us of this traitor, Hussein Bozo butt sucker. He did what he had to do (pretend to get on the Trump train after disgracing himself for the RINO he is) to keep his job and now he will do everything to protect Bozo’s “leagacy”. The sooner we’re rid of him and the rest of the Bozo lover swamp the better.
Please Please Please Run!!!!!!!
I for one would help support financially any conservative who ran against Ryan. The trouble is that by the time of the next election, Ryancare will be in place and it will be too late.
Even though i don’t work right now, i would be more than willing to pop off a 100$ donation to him…
I don’t live in WI, but I will darn sure send donations to this man. He is far better than Ryan the Insipid. I don’t know how people can still have ANY faith or trust in the dipstick Ryan.
I’m no longer in Ryan’s district but I wish I was so I could vote against him. His popularity has waned considerably since last summer so he is absolutely beatable now.
Ryan said in the video that they are only in session for 8 days in April so they can talk to their constituents. Your constituents said all they needed to say in the November election when they put Donald Trump in the Presidency to fulfill very specific promises.
That’s ALL you need to know for now about your constituents. Beyond that, GET TO WORK and straighten out your Obamacare replacement plan, simplify the tax code, repeal Dodd/Frank, rebuild the military, rebuild our infrastructure, strengthen the vetting and BUILD THE WALL.
Well said!!! We want the word “OBAMACARE”erased from the law books forever and everything else with his muslim name on it.