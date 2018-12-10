Nebraska without Christmas

The Christmas season is upon us and once again, the headlines in the mainstream news are replete with stories of secular intolerance of Christ’s mass. Leading this year’s Festivus parade is Jennifer Sinclair, the principal of Nebraska’s Manchester Elementary School who sent out a memo earlier this week to her faculty, staff, students and parents telling them that Santa Claus, Christmas trees, reindeer, the colors green and red, and even candy canes were considered offensive and would, therefore, be prohibited at her school.
Why specifically candy canes? Well to quote Ms. Sinclair: “Historically, the shape is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ and the white is a symbol of his resurrection.”
Doubling down on her intolerance of all ideas, colors, symbols, animals, icons, trees and even candy that she considers to be intolerable, while at the same time demanding the exclusion of everything she has labeled exclusive, the good principal summarized her head-spinning hypocrisy by saying, ” in our school and it is our job to be inclusive.”
In other words, in Ms. Sinclair’s mind, a holiday that is specifically set aside to commemorate Jesus Christ should only be celebrated if it is completely expunged of any reference of Jesus Christ. Forget etymology. Forget history. Forget logic. Forget common sense. Forget her shallow and self-refuting claims of inclusion and tolerance. Christmas should only be celebrated if it is Christ-less.
Setting aside the fact that this is yet another glaring example of the progressive left’s ongoing disregard for intellectual consistency, it might be interesting to consider the consequences of what is implied in Ms. Sinclair’s memo; a telling of human history where Christ’s birth is ignored and, in fact, it is assumed that he never was born in the first place. In other words, what would life look like today if it weren’t for Christmas; if as Thomas Cahill said, the “ideas and acts” of Christmas had not been “hurled across the centuries and around the world” some 2,000 years ago?
Whether you’re a believer in the theology of Christmas or simply an open-minded and honest historian, it is difficult, if not impossible, for you to ignore or deny the impact Christmas’ sociology and cosmology has had on the world. The fact of the matter is the story of the birth of Christ has dramatically changed humanity’s understanding of life and the way we live it. From Saul of Tarsus to the Emperor Constantine, from Wilberforce to Whitfield, and from Chesterton to Lewis, millions of lives have been turned from deception and selfishness to compassion and love because of Christmas.
Greek and Roman cultures stopped the practice of child “exposure” because of Christmas. The Celtics and Prussians abandoned human sacrifice because of Christmas. Sexual fidelity and respect for marriage was normalized in the Roman Empire because of Christmas. Women were no longer considered mere property and/or chattel because of Christmas. Compassion for the sick and the dying during the great plagues of Europe took place because of Christmas.
Charity for the poor, for orphans and for the old became expected during the Industrial Revolution because of Christmas. Hospitals, child labor laws, education, economic freedom, the dignity of labor, civil rights and racial equality all were established because of Christmas. Slavery was abolished and the sanctity of all human life was celebrated because of Christmas.
Christmas changed the world. We are told in the ancient book written by Matthew that “His name shall be called Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.” A brief look back at history tells us that, indeed, this is so true. Christmas not only saves us from our own sins, but the “ideas and acts” of Christmas have saved us from the sins of millions around us; millions who — prior to the birth of Christ — would have ignored us, used us, oppressed us, enslaved us, or even killed us on the altars of their governments and their gods.
Harry Truman said it well: “Down the ages from the first Christmas through all the years [since], mankind in its weary pilgrimage through the changing world has been strengthened by the message of Christmas The religion which came to the world heralded by the song of the angels remains today the world’s best hope ”
Maybe, just maybe, the students in Nebraska’s Manchester Elementary School, as well as those nearest to you, would find much more benefit than harm in learning the complete and full story of Christmas. Maybe it’s not all that bad of an idea after all to ask them to consider the message and the meaning of the candy cane.
• Everett Piper, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is the author of “Not A Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth” (Regnery 2017).
time to take this country back from the demons of hell.
and if we do not do it it will be our own fault and we will be responsible for americas demise.
These “demons of hell” Are the Liberals that we have allowed to control our country for fear of a lawsuit.
It is past time that we eliminate these hateful Liberals from ALL POSITIONS of authority and do not let these “demons of hell” control us in ANY way.
This country was founded on Christian Values, but we allow deranged Liberal Democrats to dictate how we believe, how we speak, how to teach our children, what is moral or immoral and to remove all evidence of the Lord GOD almighty from any public place..
Is this a free country or is it a country dictated by agenda of Liberal Democrat demons? 🙁 🙁 🙁
The problem is that 1/2 of America is brainwashed by Democrat lies, thugs, politicians, teachers, professors & the Main Stream Media aka the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party.
Just like Hitler & the Nazis in the 1930s & 40s when they took over the schools & media (radio & newspapers) to indoctrinate the German people with Nazi hate. Democrats are indoctrinating our young people with their HATE so they’ll vote Democrat for generations to come, no matter how bad they are for our country.
it certainly is time we started Expunging these cretins from our education system..
If my kid went to this school I would be suing. The Supreme Court has already decided cases such as this AND sided with the students who wanted to pass out Candy Canes or decorate for Christmas.
SUE her not just the school district… Otherwise you’d be paying out of your own pockets (higher taxes)..
Evil principals in way too many of our schools. Parents need to protest before the school board and hold this nut accountable.
Update thanks to parental outrage: “District spokeswoman Kara Perchal released a statement on behalf of the district indicating that, as of Thursday, (Principal)Sinclair had been placed on administrative leave. Perchal said there would be no further comment since it was a personnel issue.”
What she banned at this link on page 3: https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/omaha.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/1/c1/1c179b6f-9909-5281-9ad5-50e58c821956/5c097f95f2e6b.pdf.pdf
Hurray! A WIN for America!
Placed on admin leave.. Short for “WE are too cowardly to fire her butt”..
It’s time to put people “to the sword”.
A few people are offended by the many.. Time for the many to take charge and demonstrate that
the majority rules.. To destroy Christmas is to destroy America..
>> demonstrate that the majority rules. <<
Not always, thankfully. Be careful what you wish for.
I am ANGRY with militant atheists trying to ban our God Given Right to religious FREEDOM! The “dumbing down” in government schrools (sic) has been going on FAR too long. The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States is NOT being taught AS WRITTEN! We have “freedom OF religion”, not freedom FROM religion. If these militant, atheist anarchists don’t like that, SCREW THEM! One “offended” leftist does NOT overrule the Rights of all others!
Our Constitution not only declares that we are guaranteed the freedom OF Religion, but it further demands that that Freedom of Religion NOT BE INFRINGED in any way. Tattoo that on their foreheads before sending them to Gitmo! They do NOT have the freedom to rewrite our Constitution – though that is apparently their intention! Next they’ll want to ban teaching the Constitution, because it makes them look stupid!.
Perhaps we need freedom FROM These atheist fascists.. Start rounding them up and launching them all into space… ONE WAY!
Since she does not think that Jesus existed, she obviously knows not what year she was born. Probably in the year of 666 A. D. ( Anno Democrat) the year of the rat.
Christians can not take back this country. It must be given to them. The reason God is pulling back our national blessings is because too many Christians have become like the Laodicean church who became ‘lukewarm.’ No one hardly wants in-depth Bible study anymore. They only want their comfortable traditions and emotion moving sermons that do not impart knowledge. (Revelation 3:14–22)
What is happening to our nation is punishment from the Lord. Lukewarm Christians are to blame.
19 Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest and repent.
20 Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice
and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they
with me.
We are to feed on the Word of God taught with historical insight and accuracy in translation. We are to feed on the Bread of Life. He was the Word made flesh! (John 1:14)
We have become just another spiritually lazy nation. Emotionally we are energized. But, spiritually? Many feel resentment, and push away the plate. Too many do. They want to be entertained, not educated.
Too many pastors who should be educating their flocks are only giving the people what they want to hear.. Not, what they need to hear. So be it. God has withdrawn our national blessings to a point. It gives us time to recover.
Jennifer Sinclair is being unrealistic. She is denying freedom. She forgets that she lives in the United States. Again, freedom is fickle. It is hard to handle. But it must be allowed. This is America. Let freedom ring. Don’t “wring” it out because it is “hard to handle.” No, no, no. Do your job Ms. Sinclair. Support scholarship, support academics, support history. What happened did happen. Your fear, animosity, prejudice and misunderstanding of reality and history all need to be corrected. Do your job. Teach history. Teach it well.
Let’s hope this Rocket Scientist never has to use a cane, because if she uses it in a shape of “J” she is really going to hurt herself; as well when a candy cane is hung on a Christmas tree it does not appear as a “J”?
Principal Sinclair’s “apology” can be read at https://whnt.com/2018/12/07/elementary-school-principal….
I wouldn’t really call that drivel, an apology..
Quite frankly, I still don’t know what her problem is. If she’s objecting to what she thinks is a religious holiday (no references to Jesus, candy canes, etc.), what has that to do with Santa, or the colors green and red? If she’s objecting to the day on a secular basis (gifts, greeting cards, etc.) what has that to do with Jesus?
Of course, if she just feels it’s her turn to be offended …
Wow, Satan is strong in the heartland. Fight it people, fight it! Get rid of this person, she has no business teaching our kids!
Seems Ms. Sinclair has little knowledge of her heritage. The Sinclair family crest reads ” Commit thy work to God” and their Coat of Arms reads “For we walk in Faith, not by sight”.
How can a Principal of an elementary be autonomous. Surely, she isn’t allowed to autocratically make the rules as she see fit. Be up in arms with the administration parents. People like this need to be ousted. This is where the indoctrination of your children begins.
This is a VERY PERFECT example of religious discrimination. I say sue he hell out of her and their district for discrimination under color of authority, meaning sue for violation of US civil rights. Call Jay Sekulow NOW!
Also remember that the Supreme Court has already ruled that a district, teacher, or school may not even edit out content of a school newspaper that is written and run by students EVEN if the school pays for al materials (exception being violation of law)! This means that the STUDENTS have the right, not the administration.
It is time to just get in touch with good old Jay Sekulow and ask for his help. I think the he will even answer the phone for this
This idiot, Jennifer Sinclair, is even more offensive. Let’s just get rid of her?
one of the big problems with liberals is they think that you share their stupidity
so in order to be inclusive you exclude the 75% of the people who are Christian?
God lets once godly nations be destroyed.
Jesus told a crowd listening and taking in his words..
“You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt has become tasteless,
how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything,
except to be thrown out and trampled under foot by men.”
Salt was used for good taste. But, also.. In the ancient world salt was used a preservative. Believers are to become salt. To preserve their nation. Believers who are positive to sound doctrine become “salt” of their nation. We preserve the land by God commanding a blessing on the land where salt is found. But, when too many believers flock to churches to be entertained? To hear inspiring messages to move them emotionally, but fails to educate? Then, for them, Jesus warned.
“It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out
and trampled under foot by men.”
God throws out once great nations when its believers become conventionalized. America is in the process of seeing God’s national blessings being withdrawn. He allows people like Obama, and for Hillary to run, to try to scare us back to seeking knowledge of His Word in a deeper way. Entertainment is good. But, knowledge has to be first, before all else.
My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge;
because you have rejected knowledge,
I reject you from being a priest to me.” Hosea 4:6a