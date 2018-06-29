Nearly a third of U.S. voters expect civil war within 5 years. Do you?

(UPI) — Immigration issues and deep party divides give reason for almost one-third of U.S. voters to believe another civil war might be fought in the United States, a new survey shows.
The poll by Rasmussen Reports Wednesday found 31 percent of those surveyed believe “it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years.”
Almost 60 percent said another civil war is unlikely, of which about half said it’s “not at all likely.”
Fifty-nine percent said they are concerned opponents of President Donald Trump’s policies would resort to violence.
Those numbers are similar to a poll taken in the second year of Barack Obama’s presidency, when 53 percent expressed such a concern over opposition to his policies.
Wednesday’s poll also found 53 percent said they are worried violence will occur from critics of Trump’s news media coverage. Fifty-one percent blame Trump for his bad media relationship.
The survey found women and those under 40 are more concerned about another civil war than men and older voters. Forty-four percent of African-American respondents, 28 percent of whites and 36 percent of other minorities were among those who expressed concern for civil war.
Rasmussen polled about 1,000 “likely” U.S. voters and has a margin of error of 3 points.
Copyright 2018 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The way the left is pushing the violence envelope, I believe there will be a Civil War. The liberals want communism / socialism, they suppress freedom of speech, the liberals (not true Conservatives) use illegal drugs, liberals assault people, liberals do not believe in law and order etc.
they also dont believe in god,they want racial strife and anarchy.
most of all they want our 2nd amendment right destroyed and our guns.
stock up on the neccesities and keep your ammo dry.
god bless america.
sometimes the tree of freedom needs to be refreshed with the blood of tyrants and patriots.
thomas jefferson.
I give 18 months if not less. I think the left is going to lose their minds and start physically attacking supporters of Pres. Trump and someone will get shot. That’ll open the can of worms that may not be able to be closed until there is a blood bath in this country. Freedom loving Americans will throw down their work gloves and start cleaning house. My father predicted that it was coming. Fortunately he passed amway a few yrs ago so he won’t see it but asnancombat vt he was ready before hand!
Jjmont1, if you remember, the LEFT ALREADY had violence against Trump supporters.. SO THEY’ve already crossed that line.. WE on the right have refrained from doing so, in a stab back at them.. FOR NOW.
Civil war is something they definitely don’t want. It is us law abiding citizens that have all the guns and know how to use them. What are they going to fight with? Sticks and vegetables? After the first volley around the country the “civil war” would be over.
backpacker: I agree with your comment. But it may not turn to a civil war. Many intelligent rational Democrats are fed up with their destructive hateful philosophy of the Liberal Democrat Party. The demented Snowflakes are going to learn when there is no support for them and they go hungry. I think if we keep electing non-professional politicians like Donald Trump, we will end the illegal immigrant issue and the push toward making this country serve the evil one.
Isn’t that an oxymoron. A rational and intelligent democrat???
If there is a civil war, we must remember the command of Yahweh to the children of Israel as they prepared to cross into the promised land, “Kill them all! Do not spare the women, the children, the livestock, the servants.” The ‘Progressives’ surely will. Then again, they don’t believe in God. We have an advantage.
Oh yeah…there is going to be a civil war of some sorts. You can only push this stupidity onto people so far before people get fed up. These hired hacks don’t have a clue about they are in for. Especially when the money dries up.
It’s been about a quarter century, time for Ios Angeles to explode again.
Obama planted the seeds of it early on by polarizing everything for his own benefit.
Black vs White
Men vs Women
Rich vs Poor
Native vs Immigrant (we know which side that Kenyan identified)
Left vs Right
Educated vs Uneducated
Urban vs Rural
Christian vs Democrat
The list goes on.
Back in the GWB years there was no hint of Civil War. Now the signs are ominous and everywhere. It’s like that song Silent Running.
LINK
Unless something drastic changes, and fast, we’re headed into Civil War.
And let’s make no mistake about it either. It’s the LEFT who are pushing for Civil War, not the Right. The Right simply wants America to be great again. MAGA! But the Left wants to tear down everything we know, to appease the “fairness gods” in the court of international public opinion.
Today much of the Right is in disbelief, wondering if the Left really hates America so much as to want its utter collapse. But the more the Left rants and raves, the more clear they are becoming in what their true goal is. They want to leave America as a smoking crater.
Somewhere before they can succeed, patriots (remember those people singled out by the weaponized IRS?) will put a stop to it and save the nation. The Left won’t go down easy but they will go down. They aren’t smart enough to see their own demise (Hillary 2016) and will keep escalating their attacks to the nth degree. They’re too caught up in the smugness of thinking they’re right about everything and that means anything they do is fine if it advances the socialist goals. It’s not in them to back down. It’s not in them to apologize for decades of being so obviously wrong. It’s not in them to apologize for causing the spread of evil. It’s not in them to correct course. So they won’t.
I’m not concerned about the viability of blowhard snowflakes armed with megaphones and cell phones constituting a credible danger to 300 million armed Americans. They will come down off of their media induced high..
You should be. even if you were armed, and in a group of 3 others.. A mob of 30+ slathering at the mouth, liberals, will overwhelm you.. Especially if they got in close before showing their true colors..
If the rule of law were to be implemented we would not see civil war. Communism has no place in our society and to have ever voted into office those who hold those views is a criminal shame. Bring back McCarthyism, it wasn’t as bad a thing as the socialist media would have everyone believe.
I don’t know about all out civil war but I can see violence on a large scale if the left does not tamp down the harsh rhetoric.
Communist grubers would be slaughtered wholesale in a Civil War! These stupid Leftists advocating or committing acts of violence need to be incarcerated for at least 10 years then exiled from the country permanently! Anqueeefa is a terrorist group and should be destroyed accordingly, like ISIS!
Why spend the money to keep them in prison or 10 years. They should be dumped on an empty island. Diego Garcia is uninhabited right now. We should build up the population there. Let them fish and pick coconuts to survive.
I agree. IF things break down to where we do have them start another civil war. JUST KILL THEM where they stand. Or if they surrender, Exile them immediately. Don’t wait 10 years..
I, unfortunately, do see some sort of radical civil unrest in less that 5 years if the left continues their attempts to push the right over the edge. The most radical are the anarchists who are attempting to shove socialism down our collective throats — and they have NO idea what the tragic ramifications of a socialist government has on a free democratic republic. We (collectively) have fought long and hard for freedoms which will be forfeited under socialist rule. All the young socialist see is “free stuff” and “more free stuff.” Truly, there is NOT SUCH THING as a free lunch. Somebody pays the price for that free lunch, or free tuition, or free whatever. A free and democratic nation is built and maintained only when EVERYONE pulls their own weight – not just part of society. What is happening today is absolutely disgraceful, and I do believe that our nation will pay dearly for the actions of these radicals who want to literally change the course of our nation. The founding fathers are shedding tears from their graves over the sad state of these United States.
IMO because of Antifa and other groups, we’ve already BEEN in a civil war for 2 years or so..
I believe the civil war has already started. We can not have anarchists running loose in our cities with no consequences for their actions. We have plenty of laws on the books, but they are not enforced. This must stop or it will get really bloody and violent. When BLM and ANTIFA openly advocate violence along with politicians and so called celebrities, it is a disaster waiting to happen.
So true. Just look at the # of riots we had during the run up to, and past the election, and NOT ONE SCUMBAG rioter got CHARGED/Convicted. YES a # of them got ‘arrested’, but 99% of them were let go the same day, or the following day.
Bring it on! We have 90% of the firearms and the support and loyalty of probably more than 90% of trained vets. I doubt that Gerald, now Geraldine in a dress and lipstick, is going to last very long with his/her bull-horn shoved up his/her @$$.
For a government to give something to someone it must first take it away from someone else.
Need: Somebody wants your money.
Greed: You want to keep what is yours.
Compassion: A politician facilitates the transfer.
When will people realize that a thousand bored people can not speak for Americans. These polls are a joke. I will not answer my phone unless I recognize the number. The media is a joke along with their polls. If a civil war breaks out so be it, just hope it does before I get too old.
I enjoy doing telephone polls. One must give answers to their questions like taking a multiple choice exam. I never takes long for the fun to start when I give them an answer that is not one of their choices. I get to waste their time until they catch on and hang up on me. It’s just one of the perks of being retired…
The new Civil War has already begun by “progressively” undermining everything unique about America. Liberals are busy destroying our nation by:
Defying the First Amendment by prohibiting school prayer.
Defying the First Amendment by installing “politically correct” speech.
Defying the Second Amendment by limiting how and when good people can defend themselves.
Defying the Fourth Amendment by authorizing unlimited searches and seizures.
Defying Article One, Section One by issuing volumes of new “rules and regulations” all of which allegedly has the authority of law.
Defying Article One, Section One by issuing unauthorized court orders altering existing laws.
In short, liberals have been using the Constitution and the Bible (the basis for any moral standard) for toilet paper for many years and this MUST be stopped…but liberals push more evil day after day, year after year. They are inciting violent retaliation.
Sadly, that picture on top is my hometown of San Jose, CA where President Trump campaigned a couple of years ago. There was a massive riot by the violent Left where dozens of us Republicans got hurt.
If the Left doesn’t watch it, they will GET IT!!!
Luong the Viet
Hence why some of us believe, that civil war already began!
Hadn’t touched a rifle since a local county fair in the 1950’s, never owned a firearm until a few years ago. While I would certainly hate to have to protect my wife and myself, I’m ready. Got ammo and food stocked, just need to beef up the water supply. I don’t really expect anything in my immediate area but you never know…
I saw a great meme a couple days ago: Many Americans expect another Civil War. One side has 8 trillion bullets. The other side doesn’t know which bathroom to use.
Which is why those nuts on the left, screaming for a civil war, need to be careful what they wish for!!!
Only the left has been applying violence as a political tool. America has taken note and prepared for the subversive anarchists. They will be very surprised as they have mistaken slow to anger for weakness. I don’t want a war, but I will not let them trample me into the ground either.