Nearly 2 million non-citizen Hispanics illegally registered to vote

A large number of non-citizen Hispanics, as many as 2 million, were illegally registered to vote in the U.S., according to a nationwide poll.
The National Hispanic Survey provides additional evidence for use by anti-voter fraud conservatives and bolsters an analysis by professors at Old Dominion University who say non-citizens registered and voted in potentially large numbers.
President Trump has announced he will appoint a task force on voter fraud headed by Vice President Mike Pence. He says he wants the investigation to focus on inaccurate voter registration rolls, which are maintained by the states and the District of Columbia.
“It is a fact and you will not deny it, that there are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote,” White House adviser Stephen Miller told ABC News. “That is a scandal. We should stop the presses.”
Tick Tock, Tick Tock….it’s just a matter of time that the president is once again vindicated and the demo-progs are exposed to the light. Cockroaches hate that too.
I thing no matter how many reports like this we see come out libtards will KEEP saying “There is no evidence of voter fraud”..
CAUSE THEY WON’T recognize this as evidence..
No surprise here. Now a factual report should be put out there. We have to shut the liberals up…if that is even remotely possible. My father used to tell me “empty barrels make the most noise”.
The majority are in Komifornia….though not for much longer.
It certainly wouldn’t shock me to see the stats showing the 3 biggest areas of this are FL, CA and AZ..
What kind of poll is going to show data that people are illegally
registering to vote? Are they going to tattle on themselves to
the pollsters? If there are a great number of duplicate registrations,
deceased voters, or illegal and/or legal aliens on the voter
registration rolls, it should be easy to run the voter list against
taxpayer, welfare, and driver licence lists to uncover them. BTW it
is a crime to commit voter fraud and it should be subject to immediate
deportation if they are here illegally or a fine and jail time if they
are citizens.
The most Powerful, advanced and richest Country in the World is not capable to elect our Politicians without MASSIVE FRAUD!!!
I still remember how massive cheating went on when Kennedy was elected and every election since!
The Land of Computers is INCAPBLE to develope a Program whereas every person is REGISTERED and cross referends in every state. We also would know who is in this Country ILLEGALY, who pays TAXES , who gets Welfare and so on… MEXICO does it, they also ENFORCE THEIR LAWS.!!
Obama encouraged them to registrar to vote. He told them that there was no one checking to see if they were legal, and no way that ice could find them. I was surprised that he didn’t pass out voter registration forms for them to fill out there.
They pretty much DID that in California, mari. I understand all they had to do was check a box on the form to get the drivers’ licenses California so thoughtfully provided for them, in order to be a “registered voter.”
But there is NO voter fraud in American elections! Move along–nothing to see here–oh, look–RUSSIANS. THEY rigged the election for Trump!
Anybody ELSE getting REALLY SICK of this FAKE NEWS?
Questions for hysterical liberals and their EQUALLY hysterical media cohorts: WHY would Trump be wanting an investigation into voter fraud, if he colluded with the Russians to rig the election in his favor? And if you deduct these 2 MILLION illegal votes–which likely are only the tip of the iceberg, and NONE of which were likely for Trump, are you still going to claim that Shrillary won the “popular vote?”
Even if 99.9% of people believe something to be true, doesn’t make it true. The number of actual voting fraud charges is well under 1000 nation wide. It is not in the millions. Boards of elections in states all over the nation have documented evidence that voter fraud in large scale is a myth. If you are worried that voter fraud is real, check it out with your boards of election. You will be surprised on how thoroughly they do their jobs. Keep in mind that the great majority of state legislatures are controlled by Republicans. Do you not trust them to appoint the right people to supervise your state elections?
Wrong…go to True the Vote and find out 3 million fraudulent votes were cast.
They are a non-partisan group.
Raises some even worse questions:
(a) how many non-hispanic non-citizens are registered to vote?
(b) have Dems been “recruiting” non-citizens who expire in the US for their rolls, and how long?
It happened because of the motor/voter law.
Every citizen should contact their representatives, and Senators, and DEMAND that they repeal the motor/voter law.
When you are allowed to get a drivers license, and you pass the tests, you are automatically registered to vote. This should be a state problem..not a federal one. But now that it is…time to do something to stop it.
This bill was signed into existence by Pres. Clinton.