NC: GOP’s Dan Bishop wins special election over big spending Dem with Trump’s help

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 6:49 am September 11, 2019
3

President Donald Trump, left, gives his support to Dan Bishop, right, a Republican running for the special North Carolina 9th District U.S. Congressional race as he speaks at a rally in Fayetteville, N.C., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

In a major victory for both President Trump and national Republicans, North Carolina GOP state Sen. Dan Bishop was projected to win a fiercely contested special U.S. House election for the 9th District that was widely seen as a bellwether for the president’s chances in the 2020 election.

Even Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairwoman Cheri Bustos acknowledged that the president contributed to Bishop’s win, writing in a statement, “We fell an inch short tonight, but it took more than $6 million in outside Republican spending and a last-minute Trump rally” to seal Democratic candidate Dan McCready’s fate in the 9th District.

This is an excerpt from Fox News. Read the rest here.

baitfish
baitfish
8:37 am September 11, 2019 at 8:37 am

The democraps are always licking their chops, anticipating big wins, and claiming they will be a referendum on Trump. Then the voters speak.

backpacker
backpacker
9:06 am September 11, 2019 at 9:06 am

Thank God for Trump. We finally have a President that will speak his mind and tell the world that we are dealing with Pravda aka Fake News!!!!!! Communist Newspapers and Fake News cable shows like CNN, MSNBC, and CNBC.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:51 am September 11, 2019 at 9:51 am

Yes, thank God!!

