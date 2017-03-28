NC Billboard Enrages Feminist Snowflakes

Another controversial North Carolina roadside billboard is in the news, and again it is being called sexist.
A local jewelry store in Asheville has put up a sign saying “Sometimes, it’s okay to throw rocks at girls,” with the pun being that diamonds are rocks, too.
Web sites and Facebook pages quickly erupted with negative reaction to the billboard near Interstate 240, erected by Spicer Greene Jewelers.
“I find this billboard absolutely disgusting,” said one Facebook comment posted under the name Caroline Kernahan. “The message is not REMOTELY ‘cute’ or ‘funny’ and should never have appeared in print. What were you thinking?”
Said another post from Cindy Gross: “Thanks for the horrible reminder of the boyfriend who pulled a knife on me, the countless harasments dismissed as ‘boys will be boys,’ and the people in my life who tried to make up for bad actions by buying me something. Thanks but no thanks.”
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported protests were being planned outside Spicer Greene Jewelers, including calls for local politicians and women’s groups to publicly denounce the billboard.
Spicer Greene Jewelers posted an apology on Facebook Thursday afternoon, after getting wind of the controversy. It has also reportedly agreed to donate 10 percent of its sales through Sunday to charity.
“To whom we have offended with our recent billboard, please accept our apologies. We do not condone violence of any kind toward any being. We are humble enough to realize when we make a mistake and humble enough to realize the context in which we are speaking. We did not intend to cause controversy and our billboard communicated something we did not intend. We intended the billboard as a play on words to encourage the loving act of gift giving and are deeply saddened that it offended anyone.”
The billboard comes just weeks after public outcry and roadside protests erupted over a billboard on Interstate 40 West near Winston-Salem. The board read: “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.” The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising, which said the organization that bought the space didn’t want to be identified.
Another sign later replaced the message, and angered even more people:
“Much Ado About Nothing. A social experiment that brought forth those so immersed in their own insecurity that in the mirror they could only see an angry victim of their incorrect interpretation of a silly billboard — Bless their hearts.”
NC Billboard Enrages Feminist Snowflakes,
Who comes up with these idiotic advertising slogans?
Good question!
The answer is: People who still have a sense of humor.
You’re welcome.
(The billboard didn’t literally mean “throw”. Although a guy could “toss” one contained in a little velvet lined box.)
“Diamonds. That’ll shut her up!” …. Ron White
I think it’s one of the better slogans I’ve seen recently.
However, I doubt many millennial snowflakes will have to worry about being hit with a diamond. Not sure their lesbian girlfriends buy very many of those.
Something tells me those little snowflakes who are complaining are actually unhappy because they were never a recipient of one of those rocks. Would love to see them when they protest. Betcha they are all members of the “Fugley Sisters Society”. Similar to those freaks who showed up at that women’s march on Washington.
Simple answer….. Self-confident people who have a sense of humor. One of which you are obviously not.
I dunno Snowy, as long as it’s gluten and conflict free, she might go down for it.
Evidence they are already stoned.
I thought the billboard message was very clever. The jeweler did not intend for the weak to be offended by their clever message, and did not intend to send a violent message either. It was a brilliant way to get free national advertisement which will significantly enhance their future sales. Online orders for Spicer Greene Jewelers will skyrocket! Too bad the ugly women protestor groups will not, and never will be the recipients of Spicer Greene Jeweler’s rocks.
I am offended by having to watch lawyer and feminine ‘protection’ commercials while I’m eating dinner and watching the 6 o’clock news.
Who do I complain to?
Some people just love to b*tch about anything to get attention. I guess Mommy and Daddy didn’t give them enough attention.
Good God. This millennial generation hasn’t been really taught anything. But they HAVE been very highly indoctrinated.
Hmmm, as a woman this article has me scratching my head. I knew as soon as I looked at the billboard that it was a play on words. I guess these precious snowflakes have absolutely no sense of humor, much less any real backbone. I think they must faint at the littlest of things. Quite frankly, I love the billboard. Bravo Spicer Jewelers for a very creative ad. Forget the spineless people out there who wouldn’t know humor if it kicked in their arse.
As a former marketing person I think it is rather cute, nice play on words. Too bad the liberals and snowflakes have zero sense of humor.
I’m more worried about the lack of brains in the entire groups that feel the need to whine and snivel over stupid stuff.
They actually think they have value to themselves and Society.
The only thing they all have in common is the INDOCTRINATION system that destroyed their brains.
The Jeweler should NEVER have apologized for what was, in the minds of most clear-headed people, simply a clever advertisement. Apologizing to these militant b*tches is like tossing chum into a shark tank – it only encourages more aggression and they will never be satisfied.
Come on, it’s funny and humor is a sign of intelligence. I’m a female who grew up in CA, home to many social movements and sure, I support women’s rights to a point. But sheesh, get over yourselves, ladies. The advertiser is acknowledging the inappropriateness of throwing things at girls by establishing contrast. Where were you in literature class, huh? Oh, wait, the complainers either didn’t complete high school or college. It’s called irony: “an expression of one’s meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect.” Time to go back to school, ladies.
Thanks meredit, These snowflakes have no problem with wearing vagina hats, having a mouth so foul that it makes a seasoned sailor blush, wearing Tampons as earings, and this offends them?????? I am offended that they breath in clean air and exhale vile **** if you don’t kowtow to them.
It’s easy to find offense in anything …
if that’s all you ever look for
Leftist feminist Democrats have no sense of humor. Some years ago, the self-avowed feminist, Gloria Alred, hated Rush Limbaugh and his sense of humor so much, that she called him, “the most dangerous man in America!”
Anyone who does not understand this play on words humor is really dense.
“Leftist feminist Democrats” redundant.
As I posted on another thread just recently…a couple of years ago, I thought about giving my wife a 10 pound lump of coal for Christmas and telling her “it’s a really young diamond.”
Upon further reflection, I decided that I did not want to sleep in the garage for the rest of the winter, so I figured I’d better just give her the real thing instead. I think I saved myself a buncha trouble.
Before long no one will be able to say anything as it may offend a few very insecure people. This is just another example of self censoring political correctness which has done more to stifle Freedom of Speech than any Marxist could even have dreamed of…P.C. is a most brilliant ploy derived by haters of individuals freedom!
“Thanks for the horrible reminder of the boyfriend who pulled a knife on me…” in reference to a billboard showing beautifully cut gemstones in an ad for a jeweler. For the life of me I cannot see the link between the two images. A knife (not pictured) vs gemstones, nope not seeing it here. I think that someone is being overly sensitive or hyper-imaginative and needs to learn how to better cope with the world and stressors.
Get a life you stupid cows who are offended by this.
Liberals have no sense of humor so an apology was not in order. How about the following billboard: (tongue in cheek) “Engagement rings for sale, without stone settings, if she wants one let her buy it!” I know that will elicit a negative response, but the responses to the first billboard indicate displeasure at being showered with gems for any reason!
Y’know. . . In German, a Rock is a skirt. Who but a militant transgender feminist would be angry at being given free clothes?
The difference between common sense and a sense of humor is very apparent in the outrage of the snowflakes. They take everything either literally or by five finger discount, if it is during a “protest” better known as rioting.
Isn’t it time for these “crybabies” to grow up and face the real world?
These people will never make it to old age, or once there, not be able to exist. JMO
It is in bad taste, but I am sick of all these silly people being enraged over everything. Get a grip!
How do these people get through daily life?
They are pathetic crybaby morons that don’t do anything but complain. It’s sick…
Every time I hear about women(?)who go into a mentally ballistic “offended” mode over silly stuff like this, I’m eternally grateful to have had the good fortune to marry the lady I did! She is secure enough in her femininity that she will go to the shooting range with me, and perforate a few targets with her Colt .45s, and come home and bake cookies. She’s smart and independent, and will be the first one to tell a feminazi to grow up and get a life
May all who read this be pelted with diamonds, keys to new houses and new cars, gold coins, and other sexist weapons of blessing. 🙂
Being a progressive must be a desolate wasteland — always being offended when there was no offence meant, discarding any sense of humor you may have been endowed with by your Creator, and the constant screaming, yelling and chanting instead of normal, reasoned dialog. Need I go on?
Now Spicer Greene is a big disappointment, too. They post a humorous, attention-grabbing advertisement — and then apologize for it and say they are going to tax themselves for their temerity. Grow a spine, S-G!
Effective advertising! There really is no bad press. BTW I’m a guy and I wouldn’t mind a few of those “rocks” thrown my way. Loose please, a pound or so, precious only, semi-precious need not apply!