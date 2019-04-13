NBC News reporter, criticized for calling Chelsea Manning ‘he,’ ‘him’

NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian is facing criticism for repeatedly using the incorrect pronouns to describe convicted U.S. intelligence leaker Chelsea Manning, who is transgender.

Media Matters for America accused Mr. Dilanian of “repeatedly misgendering” Ms. Manning by using he/him pronouns during two broadcasts covering the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday.

According to clips posted by Media Matters and Mediaite, Mr. Dilanian indeed used “he” and “him” when referring to Ms. Manning on “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle” and “MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson.”

“Assange conspired and encouraged Manning to steal those top-secret documents,” he said in the first broadcast. “Recall that Manning was a private with the army in Iraq at the time, and he downloaded on disks tens of thousands of highly classified documents relating to both the military and the State Department, and what these charges say is that Assange encouraged him to do that in a criminal manner.”

“Chelsea Manning was an Army private stationed in Iraq, he was downloading hundreds of thousands of top-secret U.S. government files from the military and from the State Department, and he was sending them to Assange and WikiLeaks to make public,” Mr. Dilanian said later.

Media Matters, a left-wing nonprofit, says misgendering trans people is a “tactic used by right-wing media and extreme anti-LGBTQ groups to invalidate trans identities.”

“The act has been described as ‘completely draining to a trans person’s mental health,’ and it ‘can trigger anxiety, depression and gender dysphoria,” Media Matters said in its reporting on Mr. Dilanian’s comments.

Mr. Dilanian has not responded to the criticism.

