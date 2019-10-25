NBC News Questions Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings in Romania

While the mainstream media reported on developments in the impeachment inquiry updates against President Donald Trump, Hunter Biden has mostly flown under-the-radar in the news cycle. Hunter Biden is the son of former vice president and current 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden.

NBC News reported Hunter Biden has more concerning dealings overseas, in addition to the public relations snafu of his dealings in Ukraine and in China. Although Hunter Biden has since resigned from the board of a Chinese investment company, but has been adamant that he has not broken any laws in any of his business dealings abroad.

Hunter met with a Romanian real estate businessman named Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu in 2016, while Popoviciu faced charges of facilitating a corrupt land deal. The Romanian businessman fought off corruption charges since 2005 and when he met with Hunter, he was appealing a conviction of corruption charges. Hunter gave advice, which has not been specified, but Popoviciu did not win the appeal and went to prison for a seven-year sentence in August 2017. Popoviciu left the country and was apprehended in London several days later and sent back to Romania to serve his prison sentence.

However, the Biden family was very familiar with Romania by that time. NBC News said a close family friend was the U.S. ambassador to Romania from 2009-2012, and Hunter’s brother Beau was asked to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new U.S. embassy in Bucharest.

Hunter Biden is at the center of the impeachment inquiry because the Trump campaign portrayed Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine and other countries as corrupt. Trump, on a phone call with the Ukrainian president, urged Ukraine to investigate the Biden family for Hunter’s work with a Ukrainian gas company named Burisma. That phone call conversation became the evidence for the Democrat-majority House of Representatives to start an impeachment inquiry.

Although NBC News is correct to note that ‘no proof has emerged of any wrongdoing by Hunter or his father,” it does appear illegal to the layman’s eye. Hunter Biden worked with Burisma while his father was vice president and as a part of his duties, his father publicly urged for Ukrainian corruption to be rooted out. Hunter’s Romanian business dealings were scrutinized by NBC News because they “have gotten far less attention.”

By all appearances, the Biden family’s familiarity with Romania is concerning, especially if Hunter Biden’s advice succeeded in freeing Popoviciu. Although no legally-admissible evidence of corruption has been discovered at this time, it is suspicious that Hunter Biden’s business dealings were in countries that his father was involved with as the U.S. vice president.

NBC News exposed the mainstream media’s insistence on focusing on headlines, and not substance, in the impeachment inquiry by investigating Hunter Biden’s Romanian business dealings.

