NBC News fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News fired longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer on Wednesday for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week.
Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show. Last week, CBS News fired Charlie Rose after complaints from several women who worked for him.
NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the network had received a complaint from a colleague on Monday night, and a review determined it was a clear violation of company standards. While it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer, Lack said in a memo to staff that “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”
Lauer, 59, has hosted “Today” for two decades. When paired with Katie Couric, “Today” was the longtime ratings leader and was highly lucrative for NBC. It now runs second in the ratings to ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Many “Today” show viewers took out their anger for the unsightly 2012 firing of co-host Ann Curry on Lauer, sending the show plunging in the ratings. But NBC stuck with Lauer and the show had steadied with his pairing with Guthrie. The show runs for four hours, with Lauer and Guthrie hosting the first two.
He joins a lengthening list of media figures felled by sexual misconduct charges this year. Besides Rose, they include Lauer’s former NBC News colleague Mark Halperin, former Fox News prime-time host Bill O’Reilly and National Public Radio newsroom chief Michael Oreskes. The New York Times suspended White House correspondent Glenn Thrush last week.
Lack, in his memo, said that “we are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.”
Guthrie co-hosted Wednesday’s show with Hoda Kotb, who said both of them were wakened with the news Wednesday morning. Guthrie appeared emotional and appeared to fight back tears as she called Lauer her friend who is beloved by many at NBC, and said she was “heartbroken for my colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell.
“We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these past few weeks,” she said. “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? I don’t know the answer to that. But I do know that this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it’s long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women, all people, feel safe and respected.”
On Twitter Wednesday, President Donald Trump said “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News.”
Associated Press writer Patrick Mairs in Philadelphia contributed to this report.
Firing Lauer over “inappropriate sexual behaviour” rather than lacking even 1% of the total ethics of a 1988/08/17 dead unrepentant war-criminal “journalist” — that shows the state of the Dhimmicrud-propaganda-ministry US media such as Numpties B#11 C##p (aka Nothing But C##p)!
NBC should fill that newly vacated position/ouster by re-hiring Ann Curry at an extravagant rate of pay.
Poetic justice…..
But is there a vacancy to fill?
Matt will be replaced with a black tranny that identifies as a news reading head?
Lauer is a typical liberal, who preaches the war against women and then doesn’t practice what he preaches. A typical liberal DemoRAT hypocrite!
Given the fact this type of behavior has been going on for a long time among liberals and the feminazis have turned a blind eye, why now?
What advantage do they gain by exposing it now?
Someone is making a strategic move for some reason
The feminazis and socialists are slowly but surely taking over the Democratic party. This purge of males in power will ensure they can run another radical feminist for president in 2020, or a eunuch male like Tim Kane. Since the 70’s, they couldn’t advance as far as they wanted to through the courts or public sentiment, so they’re resorting to the harassment angle. The ‘scorched earth’ approach is taking out Dems as well as Repubs.
They will be going after Trump, even though it failed already.
Get ready for an all out assault.
Libs have nothing but also nothing to lose.
Distract, Distract, Distract…
One thing no one has mentioned, remember that Lauer gave hilary a rough go in his interview of her last year. Is it possible that this is clinton-arranged payback?
These ‘inappropirate sexual behavior’ cases seem to be the only instance where a person is guilty until proven innocent. Such was not the case with ‘inappropriate email behavior’ or ‘inappropriate Foundation behavior’.
Or “inappropriate” assistance while your Ambassador is being murdered in Benghazi.
Personally, I wonder what was said by these men. Some of the cases, as reported, were just a compliment made by a male employee to a female employee. Perhaps it was in the expression when given? Who knows but I know that many of the women making the accusations have done their best to maintain a trim and fit body with breast implants and skin-tight fitting dresses and spiked hills. They don’t dress professional anymore. They dress as if they want the attention. So when someone notices, they are surprised? No….I think they all want to increase their bank accounts which they certainly do. The more men that are accused, the more women are coming out of the woodwork, examining their past and trying to find a remotely suggestive comment that they can call “harrassment.” Why not…..money in the bank.
Did Meghan Kelly get her butt grabbed again?
Katie Couric interview was asked the worst Lauer habit, she replied his constant pinching of her butt. This was a few years ago and was broadcast so I’m not sure why anyone is surprised now.
I’m surprised about Garrison Keillor tho truthfully I seldom followed him but still he seemed wholesome.
~311 million women and only 3 or 4 have stepped forward accusing Franken, meanwhile 36 have come forward and said he didn’t sexually assault them. Still a few more to go but the list of males in positions of power who do this is getting longer.