NBC and Fox News stop airing Trump migrant caravan ad that CNN said was racist

NBC will no longer air a controversial ad from the Trump campaign opposing the migrant caravan after coming under fire for playing it during “Sunday Night Football.”

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” a rep for NBC News said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.

It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

The peacock network aired the commercial — which declares that the migrant caravan approaching the United States through Mexico “must be stopped” — after CNN had rejected the ad, slamming it as racist. Fox also pulled the ad from its airwaves after it was shown on Fox News and Fox Business Channel.

The ad highlights Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant who was convicted of fatally shooting two California police officers in 2014, as an example of “dangerous illegal criminals.” Bracamontes, however, has not been linked to the caravan.

“America cannot allow this invasion,” a narrator intones in the ad. “The migrant caravan must be stopped. President Trump and his allies will protect our border and keep our families safe.”

The ad, which is approved by President Trump, then calls for viewers to vote Republican.

Years before his murder conviction, Bracamontes had been released from prison under Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a Republican and the first person that President Trump pardoned. Arpaio contends federal immigrant officials are the ones responsible for releasing Bracamontes, who served time for drug charges between 1996 and 2001.

Trump, when asked Monday about the controversial ad, told reporters, “We have a lot of ads.”

“They certainly are effective, based on the numbers that we’re seeing,” the President said.

Trump also reacted to people finding the ad offensive, saying to a reporter, “A lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive a lot of times.”

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., criticized CNN on Saturday for choosing not to air the ad, writing on Twitter, “I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda.”

CNN then replied to that post to explain why it had rejected the advertisement.

“CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist,” read a tweet from CNN Communications. “When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts.”

Trump has spoken out in recent weeks against the migrant caravan as people fleeing Central America make way toward the United States. He called for the immigration laws to be changed in a tweet last month, writing, “The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party.”

“Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our (Southern) Border,” Trump tweeted. “People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!”

