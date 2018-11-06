NBC and Fox News stop airing Trump migrant caravan ad that CNN said was racist

NBC will no longer air a controversial ad from the Trump campaign opposing the migrant caravan after coming under fire for playing it during “Sunday Night Football.”
“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” a rep for NBC News said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.
It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
The peacock network aired the commercial — which declares that the migrant caravan approaching the United States through Mexico “must be stopped” — after CNN had rejected the ad, slamming it as racist. Fox also pulled the ad from its airwaves after it was shown on Fox News and Fox Business Channel.
Previous Story: Media in Uproar over Trump’s Illegal Immigration Ad
The ad highlights Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant who was convicted of fatally shooting two California police officers in 2014, as an example of “dangerous illegal criminals.” Bracamontes, however, has not been linked to the caravan.
“America cannot allow this invasion,” a narrator intones in the ad. “The migrant caravan must be stopped. President Trump and his allies will protect our border and keep our families safe.”
The ad, which is approved by President Trump, then calls for viewers to vote Republican.
Years before his murder conviction, Bracamontes had been released from prison under Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a Republican and the first person that President Trump pardoned. Arpaio contends federal immigrant officials are the ones responsible for releasing Bracamontes, who served time for drug charges between 1996 and 2001.
Trump, when asked Monday about the controversial ad, told reporters, “We have a lot of ads.”
“They certainly are effective, based on the numbers that we’re seeing,” the President said.
Trump also reacted to people finding the ad offensive, saying to a reporter, “A lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive a lot of times.”
The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., criticized CNN on Saturday for choosing not to air the ad, writing on Twitter, “I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda.”
CNN then replied to that post to explain why it had rejected the advertisement.
“CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist,” read a tweet from CNN Communications. “When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts.”
Trump has spoken out in recent weeks against the migrant caravan as people fleeing Central America make way toward the United States. He called for the immigration laws to be changed in a tweet last month, writing, “The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party.”
“Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our (Southern) Border,” Trump tweeted. “People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!”
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
To every dim-witted democrat/liberal ANYTHING that has the potential to secure our southern border and ANYTHING that has the potential to secure the integrity of our elections by verifying U.S. citizenship is “racist.” THAT is their ONLY argument for ANYTHING. Pitiful, ignorant, and morally destitute and stupid democrats! They are allowed to breed like rats, and unfortunately there is no electoral college to protect us from being overwhelmed by the terminally stupid idiots in our local and mid-term elections.
How, specifically, is the ad “racist?” Is not all of it true? Is truth no longer a defense?
Having seen this ad, I found it all true. The liberals are getting off too far when considering what is true and what is fake news. Fake news is what is not truth as what IS truth and not distributed.
It is not, according to Operatives of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization. What most don’t know is they are teaching Adolph Hitler’s “Hitler Youth Program” in public schools which is supported by American taxpayers.
That’s the answer to anything they can’t argue with, that’s racist!
That would be everything.
Fox and NBC bullied by the number one racist network CNN. I saw the ad, not racist at all, if he was Irish and did what he has done, it should be shown as well. Ireland did swarm into America but 90 % did it legally.
Run the ad, or I will consider Fox and NBC racist against White People that are American Citizens. Such garbage..
If CNN calls this political add “racist,” then what do they call a bigoted news anchor that declares “white” males are the greatest threat to America’s safety & why do they keep airing him?
Because up until the day one rejects the notion, racist was a term that conservatives ran away from. The condition does not exist but the fear of the label is just as effective, if not more so, at stifling debate and honorable resistance to socialism and fascism.
I’d like a word with the knucklehead at Fox that made this decision.
Not only a knuckle head, but a coward also.
What bothers me most about this is that Fox News did not bother to rebut the CNN editorialists’ claim that the ad is racist but just accepted it, which is an admission of guilt. Why is Fox News afraid of anything that CNN says? They are doing a great disservice to their loyal watchers.
Let’s all put it on our facebook.
Sadly one of the Deputies who was killed lived a few blocks from me. Now his wife and children live without a father and husband all due to the lax Democrat laws of sanctuary and open borders it is just too bad this worthless animal survived his arrest. Thanks to Jerry Brown taxpayers will support him now for decades
I will bet the democrats have rigged the election process. I would like Trump to investigate every republican ploy that they have used since he was elected.
It would be a shame if some illegal was to take out piglosi, schumer, cankles and a dozen or more corrupt demoRATS. I would be heartbroken. (sarc)