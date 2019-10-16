NBA’s Lebron James dunks on FREEDOM, sides with China; Democrats debate Trump impeachment

The NBA’s Lebron James tries to dunk on Freedom… and gets rejected. CNN is exposed for being the leftwing, anti-Trump network that it is, and the Democrats debate in Ohio. All that and more on today’s show!

The NBA received a ton of criticism last week for siding with China and big money rather that Hong Kong and freedom. Despite the backlash, NBA star Lebron James decided to comment on the situation, and just like his employer, James sided with China. It looks like social justice only matters some of the time.

CNN has been exposed by Project Veritas for blatant bias at the network. Journalism has been thrown out the window in favor of an anti-Trump agenda. Also, the Democrats running for president debated in Ohio on Tuesday, and it was painful to watch! Check out today’s show for all the details.

