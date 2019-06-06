Home » News

NBA team owners will drop ‘owner’ to be racially sensitive

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:57 am June 6, 2019
Some NBA franchises are discussing moving away from the term “owner” for describing who has a controlling stake in the team to avoid dredging up analogies to slavery.

“We’re told the conversations essentially center around the idea that the term, owner — in a league where the majority of the players are black — feels racially insensitive,” TMZ Sports reported.

Those conversations are apparently connected to an episode of LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop” from 2018, in which Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green said, “You shouldn’t say owner.”

Comedian Jon Stewart was also a part of that episode and agreed with Green’s point.

“When your product is purely the labor of people then owner sounds like something that is of a feudal nature,” Stewart said.

A sports team’s owner does not technically “own” its employees, but it does own the company, the rights to its name, its logo, its marketing and often the arena it plays in.

Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 and was referred to as the team’s owner for a few years, but the team’s website started listing him last year as its chairman, TMZ Sports said.

It is hardly the first time professional athletes have been compared to slaves. Former New York Times sports columnist William Rhoden wrote a book in 2006 called “Forty Million Dollar Slaves: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of the Black Athlete.”

And during the height of the Colin Kaepernick controversy, when he was criticized for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality, some found it appropriate to compare NFL owners to slavedrivers. Cornerback Richard Sherman said just last year that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had “an old plantation mentality.”

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:22 pm June 6, 2019 at 12:22 pm

They could hire some white guys.

But how dumb is this?

They own the franchise. The franchise HIRES players and PAYS them HUGE amounts of money.
No one in their right mind thinks the franchise owners have ownership of the players or forced them into contracts to play on a particular team to keep their families together..
In any event, in my memory, there was a time when they “owned” only white men. That state of affairs died of natural causes.

Leonidas
Leonidas
1:06 pm June 6, 2019 at 1:06 pm

Virtue signaling.

So who are the idiots here? The owners or the fools paying big prices to watch these clowns?

macmancf
macmancf
1:55 pm June 6, 2019 at 1:55 pm

If the players were predominately white would this even be an issue?
I guess Jimmy the Greek was right after all.

Pacifino
Pacifino
2:06 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:06 pm

leave it to the racists to come up with such crazy allegations.

BajaRon
BajaRon
2:07 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:07 pm

More stupidity! It’s getting harder and harder to watch these overpaid clowns. I feel sorry for the poor guy who simply shows up ready to play every day. They are the ones who are really suffering with all of this nonsense.

It’s been 154 years people! Are we ever going to get past this?

ac0522
ac0522
2:18 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:18 pm

More socialist / Marxist mumbo-jumbo speak.

If nobody can personally “own” anything then that would mean everything would be owned by a totalitarian govt authority.

In other words, if people can’t personally own anything then they are themselves owned by the “state” or to be blunt, they become de facto slaves owned by the state.

It’s either that or nobody, including the state owns anything & everything is up for grabs by anyone who has the wherewithal to take it & hold onto it.

Or maybe we can just make up a new word to avoid saying what we really mean, liberal left Socialist / Marxist propagandists love to do that.

How about saying I am the IOTAYD, meaning I Own This And You Don’t. Pronounced as eye-o-tade or however you choose.

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
2:30 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm

OMG! What a bunch of SNOWFLAKES!
So should the Owners of Apple, Google, etc, like a million other companies change the name from owner to “loser”?

harling
harling
2:43 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:43 pm

LOL, because only people of certain races own things. And, I suppose, only people of certain races are owned. I guess I can’t “own” my company any more, out of racial sensitivity? Will someone please order a shipment of sanity? I’ll pay for overnight delivery.

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
2:56 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:56 pm

These people are pathetic. Never cared for LeBron James and now I know why. What an a&*.

AzRep
AzRep
2:57 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:57 pm

It seems to me the players in the “Gangster League” have more power than the “Owners” most times. And how many of these millionaire “Employees” are actually complaining? Or is it media fueled like most of these rant are. This is looking like another stunt to keep the slave rhetoric current in the media.

David Boothe
David
2:59 pm June 6, 2019 at 2:59 pm

This is a joke right? If not, you must be kidding! I own 2 companies and am a partner in another one. I AM THE COMPANY OWNER. If that term displeases any of my employees, collect your check and hit the door. I pay for the privilege of them working for me. They are not slaves, they are employees, just as the players are employees of the team’s OWNER. How far are we going with this sensitivity towards a person who makes hundreds of thousands to millions per year? How utterly ridiculous, unreasonable and totally unnecessary. (Sorry for the “all caps” portion)

Mike Livo
Mike Livo
3:02 pm June 6, 2019 at 3:02 pm

B S

dleeper47
dleeper47
3:03 pm June 6, 2019 at 3:03 pm

As usual, the Left has it bass-ackwards. They’re insulting their millionaire players, implying they are too stupid to understand “owner” means owner of the franchise, not the players.

They just delivered another vile, condescending, racist message. They think they’re virtue-signalling, but really they’re just declaring “Look at what a stupid racist moron I am while pretending to be sensitive and pretending to teach others about morality.”

I hope some players aren’t intimidated and tell the NBA posers to go pound sand.

Mike Papacosmas
Mike Papacosmas
3:10 pm June 6, 2019 at 3:10 pm

i

disqus_0Ypah4qyJk
disqus_0Ypah4qyJk
3:34 pm June 6, 2019 at 3:34 pm

Throwing the Bullfeces flag on this one!

Bryant MacDonald
Bryant MacDonald
3:44 pm June 6, 2019 at 3:44 pm

Well, the obvious problem here is a lack of diversity in the NBA. Male Blacks make up only 6% of the population but comprise about two thirds of the players. This is outrageous and obviously is a result of racism and sexism. At least half of the players should be individuals identifying as female, 15% Hispanic, 6% Asian, and 60% white. Why should professional sports be treated any differently from any other field of endeavor that relies on a person’s individual labor? Somehow I don’t picture any of the players taking a knee for this kind of diversity in the near future.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
4:11 pm June 6, 2019 at 4:11 pm

Wee for the dumb A–es who don’t know what an OWNER is that is the person responsible for everything. Like paying all the bills, making sure there is a good coach and just generally running the business. If you think that is a racial title then so be it. If you don’t like it, then buy the OWNER out and you can then call yourself anything you want. Until then, that person is then OWNER and if you don’t like the title then go somewhere else. What a bunch of twerps. BS

