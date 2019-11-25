Home » News

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer proves that defying a US president is a bad idea

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:50 am November 25, 2019
Secretary of the U.S. Navy Spencer said Saturday, Nov. 23, he doesn't consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of Edward Gallagher, a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy Seal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was fired Sunday after apparently proposing a secret deal with the White House regarding the fate of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, leading to a loss of “trust and confidence” in the Navy leader among top officials inside the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked for Mr. Spencer’s resignation Sunday afternoon and it was submitted shortly thereafter, though the former Navy chief gave a different account of the reasons.

Thomas Modley, formerly Navy undersecretary, is now acting Navy secretary, though President Trump said later that he would nominate Kenneth Braithwaite, the U.S. ambassador to Norway, to the post on a permanent basis.

The stunning firing of Mr. Spencer capped a whirlwind period over the past four days in which Mr. Trump and the now former Navy secretary publicly clashed over whether Chief Gallagher, who served eight combat tours during his two decades as a Navy SEAL, would be allowed to retain his Trident pin, which symbolizes membership in the elite unit.

Amid the optics of a military service secretary publicly squaring off with the commander in chief, Defense Department officials said they lost faith in Mr. Spencer.

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DoD official,” Mr. Esper said Sunday. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position.”

Chief Gallagher was demoted earlier this year after a military court convicted him of posing for photographs with the corpse of an Islamic State guerrilla in Iraq in 2017. He was acquitted of murder and other serious charges in the case.

The president two weeks ago restored his rank to chief petty officer, but Mr. Spencer went ahead with plans to launch a peer review process that could have resulted in Chief Gallagher’s loss of his Trident and being formally booted from the SEALs.

Even after Mr. Trump said Thursday that the Navy “will NOT” take the Trident, Navy officials went ahead with plans to begin the peer review next month.

But while Mr. Spencer publicly clashed with the White House over Chief Gallagher’s future, Pentagon officials said the former Navy secretary was holding secret, private talks with the White House.

Such a move would represent a serious violation of the Pentagon’s chain-of-command structure, and officials said Mr. Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were unaware of Mr. Spencer’s overtures to the White House.

“Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a lengthy statement explaining the motives behind the firing.

“After Secretary Esper and Chairman Milley spoke with the Commander in Chief on Friday regarding the case of Gallagher, Secretary Esper learned that Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House — contrary to Spencer’s public position — to restore Gallagher’s rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin. When recently asked by Secretary Esper, Secretary Spencer confirmed that despite multiple conversations on the Gallagher matter, Secretary Esper was never informed by Secretary Spencer of his private proposal.”

In a series of tweets Sunday evening, Mr. Trump did not directly address Mr. Spencer’s private talks with the White House but did criticize the Navy’s handling of the Gallagher case. He said his concerns with Mr. Spencer went further.

“I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges,” the president said. “I then restored Eddie’s rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration’s contracting procedures were not addressed to my satisfaction. Therefore, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer’s services have been terminated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. I thank Richard for his service & commitment. Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin.”

In his letter of resignation, Mr. Spencer does not reference private talks with the White House. Instead, he suggests that he resigned because he disagreed with Mr. Trump’s directive that the Navy abandon plans to punish Chief Gallagher.

“I have strived to ensure our proceedings are fair, transparent and consistent, from the newest recruit to the Flag and General Office level,” Mr. Spencer said. “Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline. I cannot in good conscience obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath I took in the presence of my family, my flag and my faith to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

“The President deserves and should expect a Secretary of the Navy who is aligned with his vision for the future of our force generation and sustainment,” he added.

Earlier this weekend, Mr. Spencer insisted that at no time did he threaten to resign over the Gallagher affair.

“I would like to further state that in no way, shape, or form did I ever threaten to resign. That has been incorrectly reported in the press. I serve at the pleasure of the President,” he said in a Twitter message.

Until Sunday, Mr. Esper and other top Pentagon officials argued that the Navy’s review process should play out. After the events of the past several days, however, Mr. Esper has now ordered that Chief Gallagher keep his Trident and remain in the SEALs, officials said.

Chief Gallagher is expected to retire at the end of the month.

The details of Mr. Spencer’s proposal to the White House remain unclear, but CNN reported late Sunday that he suggested letting the peer review panel move ahead with a firm guarantee that Chief Gallagher ultimately would remain a SEAL and keep his Trident.

At the same time Mr. Spencer was apparently holding private talks with the White House, he publicly argued that the president’s tweets last week did not spell the end of the Navy review panel.

Mr. Spencer took over as Navy secretary in August 2017. Before coming to the Pentagon, he had spent the better part of the past three decades in the private finance sector.

Mr. Spencer briefly served as acting defense secretary last summer because of an obscure federal staffing law that required Mr. Esper to step down while he underwent Senate confirmation.

⦁ Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:18 am November 25, 2019 at 8:18 am

The primary defined Constitutional job of the duly elected President is COMMANDER-IN CHIEF. Our Military under the Obama administration has become a political nest of backroom deals and political inspired agreements that resembles a subterranean basement Schiff meeting where THE PEOPLE lose their Constitutional granted privilege to govern, and the fighting heroic “In the enemy’s face “Generals get JAG’d off the power structure by JAG lawyers and insider clicks of Generals turned politician, who cover their own 6 instead of the 6 of citizen warriors that represent and come from the homes of WE THE PEOPLE. President Trump just restructured the Chain of Command to link the power structure back to the form it was intended, removing the political weak links that just rust our military and break when tested, in an act that supports and defends the Constitution of the United States as the founders intended. In Washington’s time only Benedict Arnold did not understand who was in command who became despised by even the political British generals he defected to serve with.

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:16 am November 25, 2019 at 10:16 am

    It is not that the Liberals in any position of authority do not know who the President and Commander-in-Chief is.
    These self-righteous Liberals have no honor, no respect, no patriotism or loyalty to anyone or anything that THEY do not agree with.
    And they usually are not held accountable for their own actions,
    This needs to STOP, WE ALL need to be held accountable for our own actions.
    And if someone accuses another of something that they themselves made up or know is a lie, they need to pay the price for their false accusations.
    #9 of the 10 Commandments:
    Thou shalt not bear false witness.

minaka
minaka
9:04 am November 25, 2019 at 9:04 am

Does every government appointee think he’s free to leak about, smear, sabotage, denounce and defy this President? What happened to bureaucrats taking orders from the person the people elected to steer the ship of state and setting aside their own political bias when it doesn’t match the President’s views? Leftists are obviously INCAPABLE of unbiased civil service yet they dominate government bureaucracy.

myhairymolegmailcom
myhairymolegmailcom
9:16 am November 25, 2019 at 9:16 am

I always thought when a NEW President is elected, he/she appoints their own trusted people through out the administration.

All obummer appointed people, or people that had a relationship to him, should have been removed on DAY ONE of the NEW Presidents term.

We all remember the saying: “a new broom sweeps CLEAN”!!!

    Sandmine1
    Sandmine1
    9:45 am November 25, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Great idea and the concept works well if your taking over a small fledgling company or operation. The problem is the Federal Government is so large it’s hard to know how many of these idiots to fire at one time without doing yourself more damage. I always felt this was going to be Trumps biggest problem, which is knowing who to trust, (if any) that are already in place. He’ll have it sorted out by the time of his second begins.

fromo1946
fromo1946
9:46 am November 25, 2019 at 9:46 am

Obviously he didn’t know who the Commander in Chief was, now he knows…

drillbeast
drillbeast
10:06 am November 25, 2019 at 10:06 am

Chief Gallagher, Thank you for your incredible service!

JoAnn Graham
oleteabag
10:12 am November 25, 2019 at 10:12 am

Annnd, the ongoing efforts of these entrenched career BUREAUCRATS to sabotage and undermine our duly-elected President and Commander-in-Chief in the performance of his LAWFUL duties continues unabated.

Everybody in an outgoing administration usually submits their resignation when the new President takes office, and he can accept them, or not. That didn’t happen, this time, because these saboteur bureaucratic minions WANTED to remain in place so they could do the bidding of Obama and OTHER loony left Soros puppets in their ongoing efforts to HERD this free Republic into the totalitarian “global” government the UN is trying to become.

Pres. Trump being inexperienced in the SOP of these VIPERS, made a SERIOUS mistake when he failed to DEMAND those resignations, and use them to rid the White House, cabinet, etc of these conniving Leftist operators! He’s being advised in his cabinet appointments by some of these SAME globalist advocates!

backpacker
backpacker
10:14 am November 25, 2019 at 10:14 am

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, a fired piece of establishment deep state trash. Go to **** Richard TRAITOR Spencer for trying to railroad Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who is a hero. Thank God for Trump.

LeftistsSuck
LeftistsSuck
10:14 am November 25, 2019 at 10:14 am

It does seem to be a problem with Republicans when it comes to chasing these leftist rats out of their cushy government job holes. DemoncRats don’t seem to have that problem. Probably because they have enough rats in the basement to “rat-out” the conservatives in their midst whenever they seize power. The demoncRats just flush any appointee from a Republican administration, no questions asked. Partly because they know ALL of the leftist rats they appoint will be approved by Congress no matter who is running the show. Even after 3 years the demoncRats are still blocking Trump’s efforts to fill posts. Trumps should have pel-mel fired all those leftists rats and filled posts with interim staff or just left them unfilled rather than leaving leftist saboteurs in place. I remember when that communist Clinton first got in office and he fired EVERY Attorney General across the nation, ALL of them. Of course the leftist propaganda machines we call (lying) MSM applauded and thought it was just a “brilliant” move, especially since it shut down an ongoing investigation into Clinton himself. Nobody cried about any interfering with an investigation then. I wonder why? Just like Biden currently skating by after using US funds to pressure Ukraine to protect his and his son’s corrupt financial dealings in that nation.

billm622
billm622
10:37 am November 25, 2019 at 10:37 am

I guess The Secretary of the Navy didn’t understand the term “chain of command” or “Commander in Chief”. He does now. It seems to me Chief Gallagher has served this Country well. He never should have been drawn into the “politically correct” nonsense that destroyed a great record otherwise.
Personally, though obviously not a great idea, posing with a dead terrorist doesn’t deserve the death penalty. This man has gone “above and beyond” fighting for us and has my thanks.

rockthistown
rockthistown
11:10 am November 25, 2019 at 11:10 am

YOU’RE FIRED!

Beautiful, this is. Apparently, some of these know-it-all, pompous slithery swamp creatures think that no matter what they do, they’ll nonetheless be safe in their cushy positions. WRONG! I say goodbye & good riddance.

drillbeast
drillbeast
1:09 pm November 25, 2019 at 1:09 pm

Looks like there’s a 1 star troll here. Just a pi$$y little snowflake hiding behind anonymity the net provides and the free speech Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher served to protect.

