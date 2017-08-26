National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House

WASHINGTON — White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka tells The Associated Press he has resigned from his position.
A White House official, however, says Gorka did not resign but “no longer works at the White House.”
That official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Gorka is declining to discuss the reasons he has left the White House, but is pointing toward excerpts from his resignation letter that were posted Friday evening by The Federalist website.
Gorka wrote that “the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.”
Gorka’s departure comes a week after the exit of chief strategist Steve Bannon from the White House.
I hated to see Gorka go. He had common sense and was blunt, to the point and honest! I believe that this is a big loss to the Trump Administration.
This evident trend is greatly distressing, for it reveals a shift…leftward…in the policy and ideological character of the White House inner circle, and, perhaps, it’s influencing far too strongly, in the opinion of millions of us, those of the President, as well. If there’s anything America doesn’t need at this crucial juncture in world history, it’s a conventional, D.C. normal, President. The Globalists and New York Democrats, (the Kushners, don’t forget), have already expelled the MAGA architects and strongest proponents, and now advise the President, so it already appears, to pull back, to soften, to refrain from open confrontation with the Establishment, (though that advice has not…yet…prevailed). Perhaps this is some clever strategy by the President, as some are suggesting, but only experience will prove/disprove that. We can, nevertheless, only draw conclusions from what we’re informed about, and what we’re informed about, is, as I said, distressing on its face.
Gorka is a naturalized citizen of the US and his parents are Hungarian.
He earned degrees in both US Ivy League schools and English Universities.
The INS, CIA, FBI and Deep State have hounded him from day one.
Whether or not the Democrat [keep in mind the DNC adopted a communist platform] son-in-law and daughter of President Trump are part of the dismissal of those who were close to President Trump is unknown.
Bannon admitted that he felt constricted in his efforts to maintain a hard patriotic line while the Deep State watched every word he said, no matter how truthful. Bannon is on the right track to blast the truth from the rooftops as a media specialist. One wonders if Gorka will join him. Both may indeed have the President’s blessings.
Trump knows he cannot fight global communist media single-handed. But fight it he must. Fight it, we must.
If the truth speakers leave the White House one by one, it weakens the cleansing of the swamp.
None of this looks good and we may be going back to the same old same old………..William