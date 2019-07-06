Nasty female who licked ice cream and put it back in store freezer found

A Texas teen has been identified in the viral “Blue Bell” ice cream-licking video.

The Lufkin Police and Fire Department announced Friday that they have identified the “Blue Bell licker” as a 17-year-old from San Antonio.

Anyone under the age of 17 is a juvenile under Texas law, the Lufkin authorities said. Because of this, her identity is protected under law.

Police said they did not intend to try her as an adult, so her case was handed to the juvenile justice system.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department did not respond to the Daily News to specify what charges the 17-year-old may face.

The teen was tied to Lufkin, the town where the ice cream-licking took place, through her boyfriend’s family, police said. Her boyfriend is an adult, and authorities are discussing his involvement in the incident with prosecutors to determine if he will be charged.

Both the teen and her boyfriend admitted to the incident, police said.

As seen in the video that went viral last weekend, the teen girl licks a half-gallon of Tin Roof Blue Bell ice cream and puts it back in the freezer. The video now has more than 12.4 million views.

After the video went viral, Blue Bell launched an investigation to find the store where the incident occurred, and handed the case over to Lufkin police to identify the culprit.

Walmart removed all tubs of Tin Roof ice cream from the shelves as a precaution, and said they “will not tolerate” product tampering.

Product tampering is a felony offense under Texas law.

Lufkin police said Wednesday they were working to confirm the identity of the culprit, and released pictures of her and her accomplice who filmed the video.

A “catfish” falsely claiming to be the teen in the video and bragging about the incident on Instagram made identifying the teen more difficult, authorities said.

“There were roughly 4-6 women with similar screen names and appearances that law enforcement had to eliminate — including the catfish — before getting to the actual suspect,” police said.

Blue Bell released a statement on its website Friday, thanking people for assisting in the case.

“Food safety is our top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers. We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods within our manufacturing process to add additional protection to the carton,” Blue Bell said.

