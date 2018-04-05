Nasim Aghdam’s YouTube scrub and Donald Trump Jr.’s good question

Donald Trump Jr. sent out a blunt tweet about the scrubbing of YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam’s social media accounts, asking why her hate-filled rants were so quickly pulled, and wondering aloud if authorities would’ve acted with such speed had she been a member of the National Rifle Association member rather than a liberal activist and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals supporter.
He has a point. And it’s actually larger than the one he was making. It’s actually one that goes to the right of the people to know versus the right of the police to investigate.
First, Trump Jr.’s tweet: “You think there’s any chance whatsoever that a mass shooters hateful Instagram and YouTube channels would be pulled immediately if they were NRA members as opposed to liberal Vegan PETA activists? Asking for a few million friends in the @NRA.”
His comments came as authorities released both the name of the shooter, 39-year-old Aghdam, as well as her possible motive — first reported as a dispute with her boyfriend and then reported as tied to anger with YouTube over what she said in a video in January 2017 was the company’s censorship of her frequently posted content.
On Facebook back then, for example, she wrote, “there is not equal growth opportunity on YouTube.” It was one complaint she made of many.
She used the ID “NasimWonder1” for her YouTube account. And the About section described her this way: “Nasim the Persian Azeri female vegan bodybuilder, also animal rights activist promoting healthy and humane living. Nasim produced and launched the first Persian TV commercial and music video (Do You Dare) regarding animal rights and veganism through international Iranian satellite Television in 2010.”
OK; so she was pretty liberal.
But don’t bother checking her YouTube account for more. It’s been shuttered, along with her Instagram site.
And as Trump Jr. noted: Why the hurry to shut them down?
Excellent question. Why indeed? But the eyebrow-raise goes to more than just bias — it goes to more than just the double standard that Trump Jr. was suggesting. Really, this is a question of why police shut off such information from the public at all.
Social media accounts of suspects in notable criminal cases are routinely removed during the investigative process — some, as Trump Jr. suggests, more quickly than others. But removing these accounts puts a clamp on what the public can discern about these suspects.
It puts the police in complete charge of the information flow.
And for what valid reason?
Police, of course, have a right to pursue investigations in ways that won’t be compromised — including roping off crime scenes and, when necessary, limiting what information is handed to the press.
But social media information is already public — it’s already out there, readily consumed by any interested eyes that happen to the page. It’s negligible that automatically shuttering these accounts does anything more than limit what people can discern on their own — and in a free society, relying completely on the police and government to provide truthful, accurate and complete information is never a smart move.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
If Nasim had been Charlton Heston (RIP), not only would the pages have been kept, they would have been archived and broadcast 24/7 over every progressive media outlet possible.
One of the beauties of our government is the three branches, it prevents the consolidation of power
The problem with social media is there is no governing body which can check itself, these are businesses which are self-interested, they do not operate in the public’s interest
Which causes a problem, they make the rules, execute the rules and judge who has broken them, it is all weight in the scales against what is best for them to keep control over the content
It cannot help but suppress views, it is by design
While this individual was a member of the loony left and is not usually subjected to the arbitrary censorship of social media and not having developed emotional skills to handle this from being trained as a liberal, reacted poorly.
She, none the less, experienced one of the most traumatic of all human emotions, being cut of from the herd, ostracized
Conservatives experience this vastly more often but as adults, they have experienced having to stand up to the herd for the betterment of the nation, and have more tools for handling it
As a prediction, there needs to be some sort of body one can appeal to or this will be the result more often when done to liberal children.
It is actually more traumatic for them because they and the herd are one
They derive all their values and self-worth from what others think of them, so in a way, they are being cut off from their god.
They have faith in nothing else
I like your idea of an (independent) appeals body. Social Media has increasingly become our outlet for Freedom of Speech. If YouTube (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) can selectively silence someone by remote control, that’s become an impediment to Free Speech.
Social Media reaches more people so it’s like super speech. Imagine if there was a Superman pill that let people fly, lift heavy objects, or survive deep underwater, and after letting people get used to it I turned off the ability for people I didn’t like. This would feel a lot like today if I came to your house and crippled you. Now you’re blind, deaf, and in a wheelchair. Pretty messed up, huh?
I’m sure this woman felt like her tongue had been ripped out, having lost access to Social Media. It’s not fun getting banned.
Since such a large amount of “speech” goes out through Social Media, we need to explore protecting it as a right. This is way more of a right under the 1st Amendment than abortion is. And abortion was definitely declared a right under the “penumbra of privacy” assumed in the 1st Amendment.
In general I’m all for such a body to regulate actual speech but not politicize things. Nobody wants extreme profanity, but dissenting views should be encouraged. It will take intelligent eyes to tell the difference.
If they were TRULY quick to silence her, they’d have pulled her rants BEFORE SHE even went on this rampage..
“a mass shooters hateful Instagram and YouTube channels would be pulled immediately if they were NRA members”
Interesting hypothesis, but mass shooters tend to be left-wing moonbats. No member of the NRA has ever been involved in a mass shooting. NRA members love our gun rights but respect the guns and obey the laws.
But overall I agree with TJ. If a conservative says anything even somewhat “controversial” the Media blares it from the mountaintops as proof of how racist, intolerant, etc. they are.
But if a lib says of does anything, the Media scrambles to hush it up.
Trump admits he used to be a liberal and a very public figure. For 30 years you really didn’t hear anything bad about him. Then he decides to run as a GOP for Prez and overnight he’s “literally Hitler”. The Media demonized him more than anyone I’ve ever seen, including GWB and Ronald Reagan, to the point that libs across the country had violent physical meltdowns upon hearing he won. They drank the CNN kool aid and now they’ve gone psycho, which is actually the logical result of having believed the Fake News lies.