Nancy Pelosi’s hostage video

Nancy Pelosi, American Psycho.

These are hard times for anyone trying to cling to a shred of sanity in politics. The lying, the distortion, the projection, the dual personalities, the anxiety, the obsessive-compulsive disorder and the schizophrenia.

Mental illness is real and it is on full display in Washington every single day the past three years since the unthinkable travesty has befallen our fair federal city along the sliding Potomac River.

But what we saw Thursday was so much more than just mental illness.

Mrs. Pelosi escaped from her cult and stepped before the cameras in one of the most extraordinary hostage videos ever shown on live television.

“When in the course of human events,” the House speaker began, staring vacantly into nothingness. She blinked. And blinked again as if to send a message without alerting her captors. But what was she trying to signal?

“When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another.” Stare. Blink. Chew.

Was that another secret signal? The chewing on her words? The strange mouth movements?

Or was that her meds? Is she still on her meds?

More staring, more blinking, more chewing.

“With those words, our Founders courageously began our Declaration of Independence from an oppressive monarch, for among other grievances the king’s refusal to follow rightfully passed laws.”

Yes, it was a hostage video of a woman who has been hijacked by some ruinous left-wing nutjobs in her party. But it was also a woman who has lost grip on reality.

President Trump calls her “nervous Nancy.” But, in truth, it is so much worse.

She has slipped into a historical coma and become Nancy the doddering docent, showing off a colonial village with fake snow at Christmastime who is unable to step out of her character, talking about the monarchy and the fresh Declaration and the coming Revolution.

Stare. Blink. Chew.

The president must be overthrown. In the name of free and fair elections, the 2016 election must be reversed by fiat and the 2020 election must be canceled by a political mob, led by Nancy Pelosi.

“The facts are uncontested,” she lied.

The “facts,” as she calls them are very much contested, even among Democrats in Congress who say they are still undecided on whether Mr. Trump should be impeached.

And what even are the facts is also in dispute, as the vast majority of the “facts” and testimony and accusations are secondhand and thirdhand partisan sources bringing “evidence” that would not be permitted in any court of law.

When was the last time you saw one of those courtroom dramas on television bring in four liberal college professors to spout their opinions about crimes they did not witness? Never, of course.

Even a fake judge in a fake courtroom would not allow such testimony because it would be irrelevant and pointless. No television director would do it because it would be so boring.

Later Thursday, Mrs. Pelosi reappeared before the cameras, this time answering questions from gathered reporters. She had only come further unglued since her earlier hostage video.

Democrats aim to impeach Mr. Trump for “obstruction of justice” because he requested that the courts intervene against Mrs. Pelosi’s partisan witch hunt against him and his administration. If going to court were grounds for impeachment, then every president in history would have been impeached.

Not only is Mrs. Pelosi a rank liar, she has zero grip on the Constitution and a fast diminishing relationship with reality.

“All roads lead to Putin,” she blurted out at one point. Blinking. Staring. Chewing.

But, rest assured, Nancy Pelosi is there to save the Republic.

The impeachment of Mr. Trump, she said, has “absolutely nothing to do with politics.”

