Nancy Pelosi’s daughter: ‘She’ll cut your head off, and you won’t even know you’re bleeding’

Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, warned Wednesday that no one has ever won a bet against her mother.

“She’ll cut your head off, and you won’t even know you’re bleeding. That’s all you need to know about her,” the younger Pelosi told CNN “New Day” host John Berman, 12 days into a partial government shutdown spurred by President Trump’s demand for $5 billion in border wall funding.

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi. She’s persevered,” Ms. Pelosi, 48, continued. “You got to give her credit. No matter what you think of her, you have to give her credit because, think about it, think about all those presidents she’s endured, right? The [George H.W.] Bush, the [George W.] Bush, the [Bill] Clinton. She’s been through it all. So, she’s been around. This is not her first rodeo, as your friend George Bush would say.

“She knows what she’s doing, and that should make you sleep at night, knowing that somebody in this town knows what they’re doing,” she added.

The older Pelosi, who is likely to become speaker this week, is heading to the White House along with seven other lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon for a briefing on border security. Democrats have promised to pass spending legislation without the wall funding once they retake control of the House on Thursday, but Mr. Trump has vowed to oppose the measure.

The younger Pelosi, a California-based filmmaker who has directed and produced more than a dozen titles, expressed optimism for the new Democratic majority Congress.

“It’s going to be a beautiful menagerie,” she said, adding, “It’s going to be a beautiful America.”

“We should just take one moment to exhale and say, ‘We should be proud of ourselves because we have a beautiful-looking Congress,'” she said.

