Home » News

Nancy Pelosi: ‘You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am January 31, 2020
12

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that acquittal won’t count if senators vote to clear President Trump without hearing from any witnesses.

“You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation and all of that,” the California Democrat said.

“Does the president know right from wrong? I don’t think so,” she added.

Senators will vote on Friday on whether or not to extend the trial and hear from additional witnesses.

New revelations reportedly contained in former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s unpublished manuscript linked the hold on military aid for Ukraine and the investigations directly to the president, sparking a wave of momentum for those in favor of hearing from more witnesses.

But it will still be an uphill battle for Democrats to chip off the four Republican votes they need to secure the next phase.

Some of the most likely Republicans to break ranks, like Sen. Mitt Romney, have signaled they’re interested in hearing from Mr. Bolton, but others, like Sen. Cory Gardner, are ready to move on.

Mrs. Pelosi would not say Thursday whether or not the House would call Mr. Bolton themselves if the Senate declines.

“I hope and I pray that the senators can handle the truth and will listen to not only other witnesses but John Bolton as well. And we’ll see what happens after that,” she said. “The fate of our nation is riding on how this is resolved.”

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)
Nancy Pelosi: 'You cannot be acquitted if you don't have a trial', 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



12 Comments

alethia
alethia
8:39 am January 31, 2020 at 8:39 am

She surely is tense. Watch those teeth grind while speaking. She is in grave fear of losing the Speaker of the House. AND SHE WILL. . . She is a useful idiot for the socialists in the House.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (9 votes cast)

graybuffalo
graybuffalo
9:01 am January 31, 2020 at 9:01 am

The lunatic left will not accept the outcome of this partisan political impeachment any more than the they accepted Mueller’s investigation outcome of the mythical Russia collusion……or for that matter the 2016 election itself.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

Robb5986
Robb5986
9:15 am January 31, 2020 at 9:15 am

I think the old lady is desperate. And her “trial” comments make no sense. She’s lost it….

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

4liberty
4liberty
9:16 am January 31, 2020 at 9:16 am

The fate of our nation rest upon the removal of every democrat from any elected and non elected office in the entire nation.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)

invertedpendulum
invertedpendulum
9:18 am January 31, 2020 at 9:18 am

Nancy,

You should not have prosecuted if you did not have a case.

The prosecutors, in this situation, the House of Representatives, are responsible to build the facts and details of the accusation, including interviewing witnesses. The members of the jury, in this case, the Senators, are responsible to review the facts presented by the prosecutors and the defense, and decide the fate of the defendant.

It is not the job of the Senate to build the case.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

Robb5986
Robb5986
9:23 am January 31, 2020 at 9:23 am

Pelosi likes to boast Trump is “impeached forever”… ;

I think history will most likely record her as the most subversive Speaker of the House–FOREVER….

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

capt_jsea
capt_jsea
9:23 am January 31, 2020 at 9:23 am

Nancy, in a long career of sophomoric utterances (“we’ll have to pass it to see what’s in it”), you’ve outdone yourself. You give a perfect example of how the Left hoodwinks its supporters (they, the sheeple). If a judge, on hearing the opening statements, sees that no crime has been committed, he can throw the case out of court and end the trial – that constitutes the acquittal.

BTW, Nance, you also can’t be acquitted if you’ve never committed a crime or been charged with one. Nancy, go buy a copy of “Basket Weaving for Dummies” and retire to some nice, quiet place where you can enjoy your remaining years. You’ve done enough damage to our country.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)

mathis1689
mathis1689
9:29 am January 31, 2020 at 9:29 am

Nazi PeeLousy says that you can’t be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. A trial shouldn’t matter to her and her Communist cronies since they have decided that Trump is guilty of something before this whole taxpayer funded fiasco got started.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

ac0522
ac0522
9:39 am January 31, 2020 at 9:39 am

All 330 million citizens are fact witnesses to the unconstitutional & criminal perversion of law & justice & denial of basic rights that the Dem Party & deep state operatives has & will continue to resort to, not only to eliminate Pres Trump, but to gain political power by which they can impose tyranny over all of us.

There have already been 17 witnesses in the impeach trial who are basically a wash since, yes, they have testified to their dislike of Pres Trump & his policies but they also testified that much as they wished otherwise, they did not witness or have evidence of any wrongdoing at all, much less impeachable offense, committed by Pres Trump.

We are all witness to the transcript & public statements by Trump & Ukraine Govt that actually are direct proof / evidence of no wrongdoing.

It is unethical, malfeasant & signifies a malicious baseless prosecution to have more people who dislike Trump trotted out merely to claim Trump told them he “may” have wanted to do something that the actual evidence proves he did not actually do.

So, Nancy, we are all witness to the fact that, much like the 2016 election, the Dem Party will never accept acquittal no matter how many witnesses testify to knowing nothing at all except they don’t like Trump or his policies.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
9:42 am January 31, 2020 at 9:42 am

Earth to Nancy Numb Skull… I guess you forgot everything that’s been going on because of the unauthorized Poland trip at tax payers expense… just because you … THINK… you have a say in what goes on in the Senate… does …NOT… make it so. This country really has to lose this Queen imbecile!… NOW!!!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

AzRep
AzRep
9:43 am January 31, 2020 at 9:43 am

Another off the cuff comment on a subject she has no expertise to utter:

“A not-guilty verdict isn’t the only way for an acquittal to come about. Trial judges and appeals courts can, for example, effectively acquit defendants by finding that there was insufficient evidence of guilt. While there’s no way for the prosecution to appeal a verdict of not guilty, there is sometimes an opportunity to appeal a court’s judgment of acquittal.”

She has no law training, was never schooled in law. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (oxymoron?). “With a Bachelor of Arts, you will gain broad knowledge of the political science discipline, and your studies will emphasize communication skills and the humanities.” She is apparently trained to talk, not necessarily about anything she has any expertise in. She has long ago outlived her usefulness in her current position and needs to be retired, the sooner the better.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

fredk
fredk
9:46 am January 31, 2020 at 9:46 am

A dismissal is better than being acquitted in a trial. The dismissal means that there is not enough evidence to take it to trial. A dismissal would show just how stupid the Dems are, because they brought the articles of impeachment to the Senate with no evidence of any crime. It would also imply that the Senate will not hear a baseless attempt to impeach a president. It would put egg on the face of Piglosi, Shiffhead, Nasty Nadler, and the others involved in the charade. We can only hope that the House of Reprehensibles, and the Senate have Republican majorities in the fall election, and these idiots are removed. If they are not removed, they should be impeached, and tried for sedition, and/or treason, because no one is above the law.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat