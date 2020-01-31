Nancy Pelosi: ‘You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that acquittal won’t count if senators vote to clear President Trump without hearing from any witnesses.

“You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial. You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation and all of that,” the California Democrat said.

“Does the president know right from wrong? I don’t think so,” she added.

Senators will vote on Friday on whether or not to extend the trial and hear from additional witnesses.

New revelations reportedly contained in former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s unpublished manuscript linked the hold on military aid for Ukraine and the investigations directly to the president, sparking a wave of momentum for those in favor of hearing from more witnesses.

But it will still be an uphill battle for Democrats to chip off the four Republican votes they need to secure the next phase.

Some of the most likely Republicans to break ranks, like Sen. Mitt Romney, have signaled they’re interested in hearing from Mr. Bolton, but others, like Sen. Cory Gardner, are ready to move on.

Mrs. Pelosi would not say Thursday whether or not the House would call Mr. Bolton themselves if the Senate declines.

“I hope and I pray that the senators can handle the truth and will listen to not only other witnesses but John Bolton as well. And we’ll see what happens after that,” she said. “The fate of our nation is riding on how this is resolved.”

