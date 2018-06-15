Nancy Pelosi wonders why there ‘aren’t uprisings’ across nation: ‘Maybe there will be’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that she is confused why Americans aren’t “uprising” against the Trump administration over conditions on the border with Mexico.
The California Democrat’s weekly press briefing veered into explosive territory when the subject of illegal immigration came up. Mrs. Pelosi said there may be “uprisings” over children who are separated at the U.S. southern border when asylum seekers decide not to arrive at a proper checkpoint.
“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” she said. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”
The Republican Party immediately blasted her “extreme rhetoric” in a video uploaded to its “War Room” YouTube channel.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers on June 6 that authorities are not arbitrarily splitting up families who seek asylum in the U.S.
.@RepBonamici: "Is the policy of separating children from their parents in the best interest of those children."@SecAzar: "Individual children are separated from their parents only when those parents cross the border illegally and are arrested." pic.twitter.com/PnJWdu7Q0R
“Individual children are separated from their parents only when those parents cross the border illegally and are arrested,” he told Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon. “We can’t have children with parents who are in incarceration, so they are given to me. … So the best advice I have is, actually present yourself at a legal border crossing and make your case.”
Mr. Azar added that all children are given “medical care, full education, dental, vision. They’re provided athletics, meals.”
How did these people get in power, they have tried there best with the media’s help to try and disrupt this country by using illegal immigrants and liberals. They just keep under estimating the American people. Bring on the picture ID to vote and lets get rid of these illegal politicians. You have to have an ID to do anything in this country except vote. How ignorant.
Why is this airhead idiot still in power? She works against we the people constantly and her only concern is retaining her position that enriches her and her family beyond belief. Instead of wishing for what’s best for our country, she deliberately attempts to create chaos and division. Every time she opens her mouth she continues to make an utter fool of herself.
It’s difficult for me to realize that anyone in congress can be so stupid/ignorant as that woman is. It obviously doesn’t pay compliments to those people who keep voting for that retardo woman to represent them in Washington, DC. It looks like they all, like her, are suffering from dementia…
The Democrats led by ******** Pelosi, Obama and Shurmer knew exactly what they were doing when they illegally allowed 30,000 children to cross the border by busses they hired. They figured theirnparents would be here in time to illegally vote for Democrats in 2018 and 2020. What they didn’t realize is that they couldn’t rig the 2016 presidential election. Now they are screwed.
“Evil triumphs, when good men do nothing.” These idiot commies seem to be able get out the vote better the rest of us. Maybe, before it’s too late, we can get off our butts, and vote next time. Before we look back, and ask what happened to our country, maybe we should just look ln the mirror.
When Democrats can’t get their way at the ballot box, they go to the courts. When that doesn’t turn out well, they call for uprisings.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.
Dems won’t be satisfied until they start another Civil War in this country. That’s a solid fact. We’ve been noticing all the signs for about 10 years now. We see it coming.
Calls for an uprising…
And the sad part is they think their side will win.
If they ever take our guns away they will not hesitate to justify a third world coup and take a President like Trump out of the WH forcibly and put them in prison for doing what we elected him to do.
This woman. The witch of the west is nothing but an ignorant, corrupted, blind and anti-american rhino politician. We should send all those kids to her house. And see if she really has the big heart, she claims to have. She is just trash>>
I agree with you on everything except the RINO ( Republican In Name Only ) part. She doesn’t claim to be a Republican. She is DimoRat though and though.
Her IQ has got to be in the teens or below.
She ain’t the smartist there is, but she’s smarter than the ones that voted for her. And damned smarter, than the ones that didn’t even bother, to take the time to vote against her. Voting is easy, and it’s cheap, and it makes us feel good about ourselves.
Another case in point, they are going after Trump’s chump change foundation but continue to ignore the flagrant abuses of the Clinton Foundation. Who is running this country?
I agree, Geoffrey! The Deep State has a LOT of gall pursuing this PENNY ANTE CRAP against the Trump Foundation while they BLITHELY IGNORE the blatantly illegal pocketing of BILLIONS of dollars in BRIBES from foreign governments and others by the Clintons through THEIR “charitable foundation.”
The Communist left spew lies constantly when they speak. Pelosi is one of one of the worst.
If you vote Demorat, you deserve what you get.
Is she not trying to start an uprising? Isn’t that a almost a form of treason? Has she totally lost it. Perhaps she should be impeached or committed?
My vote is to throw her in a padded cell and lose the key.
Must be wishful thinking on the part of the wicked witch of the west. Will do anything to stand in the way of President Trump’s successes because they manifest the failures of the Dems like dumb Nancy.
I think the reason there aren’t uprisings across the country is that for the first time in about 10 years, people have jobs to go to instead.
Leftism is mental disorder. So out of touch, demented tyrant. The “blue wave” has been flushed and gone. The only tidal wave that ever came and continues to roar is the conservative wave.
Pancho VIlla Pelosi can’t understand why there aren’t uprisings across the country? Uprisings by who-illegals or US taxpaying citizens? When an illegal decides to illegally cross the southern border with their kids in tow they are willfully and knowingly breaking the law. The reward is that they know if they are fortunate enough to get to one of these sanctuary cities then the red carpet of entitlement will be rolled out for them to enjoy all of the entitlement benefits they can get courtesy of the US taxpayer. The federal govt has to implement some type of checks and balances to ensure that those who are receiving welfare benefits are first and foremost US citizens and not here illegally. Those mayors of sanctuary cities that don’t want to participate in the federal govt’s system before issuing benefits should be bought up on charges of welfare fraud as well as aiding and abetting illegal immigrants who have flouted immigration laws. They only pull this crap because its not their money they are giving away yet they’re the ones receiving the benefit by having these same illegals vote in US elections illegally. Which is another reason they don’t want to clamp down on voter registration laws. How long can this country operate at this pace with these corrupt politicians essentially buying illegal’s votes?
Nancy Pelosi, if you want that UPRISING, then you had better RUN and take ALL of your sleezebags with you, because there will be and this time, NO RETURN of the Corruption of every Senator, Representative or anyone working for them! You want GUN CONTROL? We will show Gun Control, by limiting our bullets! You want an UPRISING? That sounds like an INVITATION to OVERTHROW the CORRUPTION of OUR GOVERNMENT! You have to be the biggest DIM WIT in Washington, DC and there are many more just as bad as you!
I am the daughter of an immigrant, a LEGAL immigrant. My father came to this country after his country was engulfed by the USSR. A number of his extended family came also. I’m a staunch supporter of immigration when it is done legally. We need to stop the flow of people who are illegally entering the US and work to help Mexico find solutions to their problems so fewer people see the need to emigrate.
prairieliving, Mexico has ZERO interest in ” finding solutions.” They’ve already GOT one–they just encourage all their social problems to sneak across the US border and become OUR problem. On top of that, “remittances”–money sent back home to family in Mexico by illegals living HERE are the NUMBER ONE source of personal income in Mexico. Do you think Mexico is NOT encouraging, not to mention AIDING AND ABETTING this crap? You bet they ARE! And they have NO INTEREST in changing ANYTHING–because it’s all working out to THEIR advantage the way it is.
News Flash,
KMA Nancy, However please keep your lips on the microphone , your the best thing that ever happened to us Conservatives. Keep that Blue Wave BS coming , your doing a great job.
You and Chuckie Boy Schumer keep it up, we need your help.
Excuse me, but isn’t this Nancy “Queen of the Moonbats” Pelosi pandering for illegal and Latino votes by OPENLY fomenting VIOLENCE on our southern border?
Nancy should be careful what she wishes for. The REST of us are SICK AND TIRED of the damned Commucrats in Congress, the FBI and everywhere ELSE in the government just riding ROUGHSHOD over our laws with ZERO consequences. If there IS an uprising, HER neck could very well be one of those placed in a noose–and DESERVEDLY SO.
As concerns borders, I just wonder how Miz. Pelosi got into California from Baltimore. The Fruit, Vegetable, and Nuts Check Station must have been closed that day.
And Yes there really are/were check stations leading into Calif. from neighboring states.
The uprisings should’ve happened after Hussein Bozo’s first six months, before he was and is STILL being allowed to destroy this country. HE corrupted and weaponized every department in our government in his out of control hatred of this country. And still, no one talks or accuses HIM of being behind exactly where this country is right now. This is not about protecting Billary, this is about protecting Bozo and if Billary went down, Bozo’s going down. You can’t separate the two. NO BIAS???!!! This monster is going around the world bad mouthing the president. He started the hate cops movement. The damage HE did should be talked about everyday and LOUDLY. What is everybody afraid of??
Woman loves to hear her voice.
The crumpy lady is a moron
The uprising will come for you Nance!
There is an uprising. It’s starting in Mexifornia.
I hope Pelosi stays on as House minority leader. Her loud mouth is one of the Democrats’ best gifts to patriotic Americans.