Home » News

Nancy Pelosi takes off for Israel and Poland on tax payer funds

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 6:45 am January 22, 2020
4

File - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leading a congressional delegation to Poland and Israel to commemorate 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, laid a wreath at the former Nazi camp on Tuesday.

Pelosi joined her Polish counterpart, Elzbieta Witek, the speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and Polish Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki in the wreath laying next to the Auschwitz death wall, the site of inmate executions.

“It is an honor to lead a distinguished bipartisan delegation to Poland and Israel to solemnly commemorate the horrors of the Shoah and to reaffirm America’s enduring commitment to our sacred pledge: Never Again,” Pelosi said in a statement before leaving for Poland. “We must honor the memories of those murdered in this incomprehensible horror by maintaining constant vigilance against hatred and persecution today. In the face of rising anti-Semitism and appalling acts of bigotry around the world, we must all renew our determination to defend human rights and human dignity. May the lives of all lost in the Shoah continue to be a source of moral action to the world today.”

Some 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were killed at Auschwitz-Birkenau between 1940 and 1945. On Jan. 27, the annual World Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration marks 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet forces.

Pelosi and six Congress members will travel on Wednesday to Israel to participate the following day in the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

In addition to Pelosi, the congressional delegation includes Reps Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y; Joe Wilson, R-S.C.; Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, D-Fla.; and Brad Schneider, D-Ill.

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2020 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



4 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:14 am January 22, 2020 at 8:14 am

This is soooooooo wrong on so many levels … I wouldn’t have a chance in hell of knowing where to start. I wish I could have the alcohol budget in cash these waste of air and space will consume… myself and 15 other people reading this post could retire.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

nodisguisindatruth
nodisguisindatruth
8:18 am January 22, 2020 at 8:18 am

(“ It is an honor to lead a distinguished bipartisan delegation to Poland and Israel to solemnly commemorate the horrors of the Shoah and to reaffirm America’s…”….blah, blah, and blah…..).

Their timing is impeccable for such a hasty retreat lest she should find herself being rightfully grilled in the Senate’s hot seat. The horrors the democrat party have, and continue to, unleash upon our society will not be forgotten. A bipartisan delegation? One tag-a-long rep fills out the group of escapees to attend …no doubt ‘political arm-candy’ requested ina futile attempt of ‘dignifying’ their hasty on-the-lam retreat.

You can run nancy,….but you can’t hide.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
9:07 am January 22, 2020 at 9:07 am

How convenient for the Democrat movers and shakers to be out of town for the penultimate moment of the nearly four year achievement of political determination. Left behind are the minions upon whose toil the future of the Democrat party may rest. Though their trip has laudable aspects it does take the speaker away from the limelight and any sort of controversy which may arise.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

alethia
alethia
10:13 am January 22, 2020 at 10:13 am

Photo Op! Photo Op! Oh, and did she take AOC, Talaib, Omar, Pressley et al with her?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat