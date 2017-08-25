Nancy Pelosi says people can’t ‘yell wolf in a crowded theater’

Nancy Pelosi says an upcoming Patriot Prayer rally in San Francisco should be prohibited from happening at Crissy Field because Americans may not “yell wolf in a crowded theater.”
National Park Service officials issued a permit earlier this week for a “Freedom Rally” organized by the group Patriot Prayer, but the application process was not without push-back from the House minority leader and former speaker.
A local MyNetworkTV affiliate invited the Democrat in for an interview on Wednesday, at which time she uttered the mixed metaphor.
“My hope is the Park Service would not allow these elements to use a national park to spew forth their venom,” Mrs. Pelosi said just hours before the federal officials approved this Saturday’s event.
Patriot Prayer considers itself a First Amendment rights group, whereas critics like Mrs. Pelosi consider it a danger to civil society.
“How could the Park Service justify denying that organization their free speech rights?” KRON4’s Pam Moore asked Wednesday.
“The Constitution does not say that a person can yell wolf in a crowded theater,” Mrs. Pelosi replied.
The moment was uploaded to the Republican Party’s “GOP War Room” YouTube page on Thursday.
Golden Gate National Recreation Area acting general superintendent Cicely Muldoon issued a statement after the ruling, which said officials “cannot deny a permit to anyone planning to exercise their First Amendment rights based on their political stance or beliefs.”
Mrs. Pelosi called Patriot Prayer’s event a “white supremacist” gathering after the decision, which organizer Joey Gibson denies.
“Nancy Pelosi said it was a white supremacist rally so she could bring out extremists on the right and the left,” Mr. Gibson told Fox News Channel. “She’s telling white supremacists to come into town.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Ok then Piglosi, if we see a rabid wolf coming for you in a crowded theatre, we won’t warn you — but we’re quite open to guiding the wolf towards you instead!
This shows you how stupid the voters in communist Kalifornia are, supporting someone who goes to Washington, but who does not believe in free speech.
Who keeps letting that Moron out of the Home? That Botox has really fried what few brain cells she had to start with.
p.s. When are the investigations starting on Maxine Sewer Waters? Her prison cell is getting dusty.
I thought she only had two brain cells. It’s all that gave her balance, but not enough to think rationally. Never forget she didn’t want anyone to read legislation, just vote on it and find out later how badly they screwed up.
[if we see a rabid wolf coming for you in a crowded theatre, we won’t warn you — but we’re quite open to guiding the wolf towards you instead!]
ANd not bother to call emergency Services when you DO get that wolf attacking you..
WHAT A TOTAL DUNCE she is..
The “master legislator” speaks. Besides, you wouldn’t yell fire if you saw a wolf, would you?
LOL! The Little Minority Leaderette Who Cried Fire”?
I know Calipornia only sends her to D.C. to increase their IQ but when are they going to put this SENILE BIMBO out of OUR MISERY????? She needs put away before she can hurt any one else.
I feel Pelosi is showing signs that she’s senile and unfit for office. Does anyone else feel that she’s unfit? I feel she’s unfit.
My feelings are valid. Pelosi must be unfit. I should start a violent mob to destroy statues of communists until she resigns.
FEELINGS!
How befitting. “Feelings”, a Karaoke favorite.
You could start with that big, UGLY statue of LENIN in Seattle, DrGadget! WHO builds a MONUMENT to LENIN in the US? That’s some weapons-grade STUPID right there!
But Nancy, what if I see Mr. Blitzer in a theater & want to get his attention? And if I’m tending sheep in a meadow, may I yell ‘fire’?
Go back to your crypt, Nancy.
Her ENTIRE Congressional career is an episode of “Tales from the Crypt,” rockthistown! 😀
Rock. It’s not fair to laugh at the handicapped but your Blitzer and tending sheep remark was a classic. Lol
I think it is “fire”, not “wolf”.
The left is silencing speeches that do not conform to their agenda. UC Berkeley denied Ann Coulter speech is an example.
I think what shouldn’t be permitted is for Pelosi to run again.
And THIS senile old CRONE has the GALL to suggest that President Trump is not “mentally fit” for office? She is the POSTER CHILD for “mental unfitness!”
The same with Maxine Watters and John Mcain.. ALL three are perfect examples of dementia SHOULD BE a disqualifier from service..
Better yet, Nancy Pelosi should not be allowed to speak again. Her brain cell, both halves of it, are seriously impaired.
CRAZY NAN, at it again. Who yells “Wolf” in a crowded theater? Second, while she has no understanding what a “mixed metaphor” means, surely she means “you can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater.”
Whatever, she is wrong on both counts. In 1969, the Supreme Court OVERTURNED the earlier (1919) Supreme Court ruling that it it was unconstitutional to shout “fire” in a crowded theater.
This is just another demonstration of the ignorance of the Constitution by the minority leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.
I shouted “MOVIE” in a crowded firehouse once after a drill. Guys were watching a movie on TV.
Two or three guys got it. The rest looked at me as if I were nuts.
You’re just a BORN trouble-maker, Ursus. You little devil, you! 😀 I suffer from the same “malady”, so I know one when I see one!
The thing being overlooked regarding her statement is yet more hypocrisy. Since last November when Donald Trump won the presidency nancy pelosi and the entire democrat party and even many republicrats have been yelling “wolf” or as it should have been “fire” at the top of their lungs. Their goal is to create so much chaos the President will fail. The fact is pelosi and the majority of those in congress and the courts are seditious !
Exactly. THEY’VE been crying wolf on the whole Russia thing, since DAY ONE…
You are QUITE correct, 4liberty. Here is the specific law she and others of her ilk–along with their MINDLESS army of antifa/BLM THUGS–are breaking:
18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
Jeff Sessions needs to get up off his TIMID little fanny and start ENFORCING that law by CHARGING these vermin with sedition and TREASON!
When is Nancy going to have Obama Care remove that Tumor that on the top of her Shoulders. She makes no sense any more.
IMO, last time Piglosi actually made sense, she hadn’t yet left Balto.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha! God, this woman is DUMB. She was a MORON even BEFORE she entered her current stage of senile dementia, but now, she is a FOUNTAIN of stupidity! She and “Mad Maxine” Waters should form a comedy duo and take their act on the road–preferably FAR AWAY from the halls of Congress. WHY don’t the people of California vote these two MORONS out of office! Can California voters REALLY be THAT stupid? Evidently they ARE, because BOTH these idiots have been re-elected for DECADES!
“MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD” is the only way idiots like Pelosi, Maxine Waters, the Clintons, and Obama get elected and re-elected. The bribed left-wing media do their best to spread the fake news polls before and after elections to help justify their unethical crimes too.
Living in one of the counties of Calipornia that has voter rolls of more registered voters than the number of those citizens residing in the county of voting age (110% in my county’s case, there are at least nine), I concur.
What a dingbat!!!
Come on Nancy since when is it illegal to call an ugly female congress person an “Ugly Crooked Political Whack of a Broad”
Wicked witch of the west.
This surely….. is a DUFUS.
Can we yell “fart”,
in a crowded subway car?
This is certainly not the first time Pelosi has made off-the-wall comments. I think she’s showing indications of cognitive decline, and it’s time for her to retire!
Demented Democrat in the latter stages of Derangement Syndrome caused by their hate of President Donald Trump. The Wicked Witch of the West joined with Maxie Waters as the demented ones that keep putting their feet in their mouths. A living example, along with Obama and others as to why you should never vote Democrat for anything.
Tell me, Nancy, is it Politically Correct to EVER state the TRUTH? (No.)
People who attend prayer rallies are generally those who believe the Bible (the Word of God) and quote its TRUTH to others. Only liars and other evildoers are challenged by prayer and the proclamation of TRUTH.
Indeed, California is famous for two things: fruits and nuts…and these are NOT agricultural products. These are deranged snowflakes; many stoned on pot but few with even average levels of morality &/or common sense &/or wise policy making.
The only reason she gets elected is because she is so hated by the other side. Says a lot for the hateful mind set of liberals.
You’re right DodgeNative–they are probably re-electing her out of SPITE.
Nazi Pelosi… Oops, I mean Nancy Pelosi… fails to understand that the Prayer group is not the problem. They have a history of non-violent assembly. They also have a permit with all the bonds and essentials required to assemble.
It is the anti-protestors, the Anti-fa and BLM groups that are the problem… These groups all have histories of violence and riot in their past. They don’t just yell fire in a crowded theater, they burn it down with the people in it. They arrive, without permits, armed to incite riot. They need to be promptly told to leave or they should be arrested.
It is the Anti-fa and BLM groups that need to be restricted from assembling where they have no permit. It is the violent groups that need to be controlled and when they show up uninvited and without a permit, they need to be arrested… preferably, before they set fire to the theater.
When the first rock, can, or bottle is thrown, they need to be mowed down with automatic gunfire.
I really enjoyed the use of the non-lethal weapon recently. We need to insure that all those illegal protesters have their manhood at least injured, if not eliminated.
Too true, yj772–the image of that anti-fa VERMIN writhing on the pavement after he was shot in the ‘nads by a rubber bullet made my day, and will make me SMILE every time I think of it.
She’s a foxtrotting idiot, as are the “voters” who keep “electing” her.
Can you say deep state and voter fraud? Sure ya can.
Her face has been stretched so tight that when she tried to say ‘fire’…it came out ‘wolf’…
Ha ha ha ha ha ha! That’s the best explanation YET, tws500! 😀
Just your daily dose of liberal fascism on parade for all to see. If you express a viewpoint which is not an approved position of the left, it can only mean that you MUST be a racist or white supremacist. Dissent in any form is not to be tolerated. You must parrot and reflect the echo chamber of liberalism. This is why liberals are sheep. They are told what they must believe and are required to march in lock step, or else be castigated and ostracized by their peers.
Liberals are truly deranged and delusional beyond anything which mere words can adequately express.
Damn, lady, you use the national media and the pulpit of the HOUSE of Representatives to spew your venom. Pot calling the wrong kettle black. No intent to be racial here, just modifying the old saying. If you don’t know what that is, ask somebody.
Trouble is, she doesn’t know what it is that she doesn’t know. I think this about covers it: “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” -Ronald Reagan
Timothy Toroian, ole Nance is no stranger to mangling metaphors–look at the title of this article!
I suppose she also warns of “The Small, Biologically Neutral Child, Who Cried Fire”, as well.
“Mrs. Pelosi called Patriot Prayer’s event a “white supremacist” gathering”
this statement says it all
just another example of a brain dead moron opening her mouth and proving beyond all doubt that she is ignorant beyond belief.
She’s way past her “use by” date, and you know what happens to goods when that date expires? They rot and make people sick! That’s our Nancy! Although she might have rotted long before that date.