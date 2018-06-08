Nancy Pelosi rips Trump-era economy’s ‘consumer confidence,’ which is at 18-year high

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that consumer confidence, which is at an 18-year high, is a sign that the economy under President Trump is dragging.
Mrs. Pelosi’s remarks came during her weekly press conference after a reporter mentioned the nation’s 3.8 percent unemployment rate, prompting her to use skyrocketing consumer confidence as a kind of political litmus test.
“Well, as I said, unemployment rate is one indication,” the California Democrat said. “The fact is, and this has happened before, that people say, ‘Oh my goodness, that people are saying the unemployment rate is down, why isn’t my purchasing power increasing? … So, this isn’t just about the unemployment rate, it’s about wages rising in our country, so that consumer confidence is restored.”
Her comment sent the Republican Party scrambling to put up another installment in its series of “War Room” videos, framing the Democrat as “Negative Nancy.”
Ben Shapiro’s conservative website then likened the press conference to a boxing match in which a boxer somehow knocks herself out while throwing a punch at an opponent.
MarketWatch predicted “steady U.S. growth” in the months ahead on May 29 when the consumer confidence index rose to 128 versus April’s 125.6.
Similarly, Nasdaq.com reported Saturday that “strong economic growth” appeared to be on the economic horizon.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Just another example and proof that:
Deranged Liberal Democrats only believe what the WANT to believe, Facts, Truth, Reality or history has no meaning and is relevant if it goes against what a demented Liberal Democrat WANTS to believe.
Liberal Democrats are a true Enemies of this country and will destroy even themselves in the attempt to force their self-righteous, unethical, dishonest, untrustworthy, greedy, corrupt, lying, immoral, evil philosophy.
this woman belongs in a lunatic asylum!
As do 99% of all democracks!
Nancy,
You and the progressive/communist left want open borders which keeps wages down for real Americans. Despite your efforts wages are rising thanks to the tax cuts you opposed. You are the poster child for why we need term limits!
Remember this is the same woman who not 6 months ago said the Trump tax cuts would cause LITERAL ARMAGEDDON.
LINK
So of course she’s going to double down on stupid. She’s burned every bridge back to sanity.
Dems criticize Trump for using extremes (this’ll be yuuuuge, greatest tax bill ever, etc.) but then they can only speak in extremes.
This is the end of the world.
You’re literally Hitler.
Worst economy ever.
Worst income inequality since ancient Egypt.
^^ I spared you all the capitalized letters and exclamation points. I’m sure you can imagine.
I don’t think this moron, ever had bridges to sanity..
I realy think she is suffering from Dementia and has forgot ther is other people out there in the Real World, that Work For A Living.
If that’s the case, she’s had dementia for decades!
Who really cares what this senile lady’s brain is thinking. She is the last century mummy>>or walking dead..
It’s not illegal to be stupid … you’re free to go.
Huh? This woman is deluded. Consumer CONFIDENCE is at an 18 year high! This woman obviously thinks “Up is Down”, “Right is Left”, and Karl Marx was the greatest living politician (Not, just an academic). What is she smoking. Its time for demented Nancy to retire.
She needs a padded cell before she hurts herself.
Of course libtards feel right is wrong, up is down etc.. THEIR MINDS live in an alternate reality!
Oh, I forgot Nancy, you want the government to take all of a person’s paycheck, so the government can give it to free loaders
This nitwit thinks everyone is as damn dumb as she is.
Which imo is STANDARD for 90% of democrats in office..
WARNING: this is what happens when one has received too many botox injections and has sold her soul.
Breaking news : Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi to run together on presidential ticket. Bill as the moral authority and Nancy as the mental health and financial expert.
Nancy Pelosi is the absolute best friend of Donald Trump….you can spend billions on trashing the DemocNazis or you can just let Pelosi in front of a microphone.
She’s got all her little puppy dogs in the Senate that do as they’re told and keep their mouth shut! None of them voted for the tax cut and their constituents know it.