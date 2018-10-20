Nancy Pelosi on the ‘collateral damage’ of Dems’ economic policies: ‘So be it’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said American voters will simply have to deal with the “collateral damage” that comes their way if Democrats craft economic policies in the years ahead.
The California Democrat recently sat down with New York Times columnist Paul Krugman in the Big Apple to discuss public policy. The event, hosted by the Jewish organization 92nd Street Y, included a portion on climate change that sparked the lawmaker’s pronouncement.
“We owe the American people to be there for them, for their financial security, respecting the dignity and worth of every person in our country, and if there is some collateral damage for some others who do not share our view, well, so be it, but it shouldn’t be our original purpose,” she said Sunday.
Her commentary came against a political backdrop in which the U.S. unemployment rate is at a 49-year low — 3.7 percent — in conjunction with moderate inflation.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this month, for instance, that Americans are enjoying a “historically rare” economic climate.
Ms. Pelosi added that Democrats may find areas of compromise with Republicans on policies related to infrastructure, the Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Incoherant ramblings of someone drunk with Berkley Koolaid. Is there anyone that can actually follow what this hag is saying? Get a clue Nanc. Your crowd was laughing at you!
How does this “woman” keep getting re-elected? Maybe we should look into voter fraud on the state, county and city levels more stringently?
The “pea brain Pelosi” keeps getting elected because of the radical deranged population of California. (the land of fruits, nuts and Snowflakes)
Yep………Fools keep electing their kind.
Yet another reason to vote Republican in Nov. The Democrats have been doing a great job campaigning for the right. THANKS!
““We owe the American people to be there for them, for their financial security, respecting the dignity and worth of every person in our country, and if there is some collateral damage for some others who do not share our view, well, so be it”
And American respond “No dignity nor financial security delivered by every worthless democrat in our country, , no votes returned and Democrats who do not share OUR Constitutional views of American fairness and equal protection under the laws of presumed innocence become the collateral damage in the coming elections. Pelosi, the political chuckleheaded gift that keeps on giving.
There “for my financial security”. Lady, that’s rich!! Obamacare has already reaped collateral damage you utter loon!
My mother-in-law tells me that is somehow Trump’s doing. ???? If a Democrat progressive Socialist Communist never gets elected again it will be too flippin’ soon to suite me. There isn’t an honest one among them. Even the Republicans that hang in the center aisle are being deceitful.
NEWS Flash
She is the laughing stock ; I went to college when you actually got an Education. It is amazing to see these socialist college graduates who’s are as dumb as a post. They are really dumb If the borrowed money and Big dollars to get this stupid. If they think the Democrats will make it all better for them , OMG , they need remedial education.
I am amazed at the dum ness of America. God help us if we ever need to step up as the greatest generation did for America. When 18 year olds were storming the beach’s of Normandy and this generation is looking to find their safe space.
Good luck America.
“We owe the American people to be there for them, for their financial security, respecting the dignity and worth of every person in our country, and if there is some collateral damage for some others who do not share our view, well, so be it, but it shouldn’t be our original purpose,”
What she meant to say
We own the American people, to be there to take their money, secretly, disrespecting their dignity and worth so there is collateral damage for all who do not share our view, well, so be it, it is our original purpose
After all, we are Democrats we just cannot help helping ourselves to everything you have worked so hard for