Nancy Pelosi on tax bill: If this goes through, kiss life on earth goodbye.

Armageddon, biblically speaking, is the sign of the end of times — the be-all and end-all of battles, the one that pits good against evil and ushers in a period of humanly devastations unlike any ever before experienced.
But to Nancy Pelosi, the House’s highest-ranking Democrat, Armageddon is the Republican tax bill.
Eh, potato, potatoes. End of times, tax cuts, what have you. It’s easy to mix the two, yes?
Here’s what Pelosi said about the $1.4 trillion tax overhaul that came out of the Senate, which includes — thankfully — an end of the Obamacare mandate: “If this goes through, kiss life on earth goodbye. The debate on health care is like death. This is Armageddon.”
Or — is it?
Actually, the Senate version of the tax bill offers some pretty good things. Things that can really help hard-working Americans who’ve suffered under a burdensome rate and system for years. For instance: The Senate bill boots Obamacare’s socialist-style mandate. Thank goodness for that.
The Senate bill reduces the corporate tax rate to something more competitive with overseas’ rates, from 35 percent to 20 percent.
The Senate bill doubles the standard deduction for both single and married Americans.
The Senate bill does a lot more — quite a bit more that will help spur business growth, stimulate the economy and allow for working Americans to see more money in their own pockets, instead of in the government’s, for disbursement and reallocation.
But to Pelosi, fuhgettabout it.
Pass the tax bill, and people will die — and not just people, but as Armageddon reveals, tons and tons of people.
“The #GOPTaxScam is one of the worst bills to be brought to the floor in the history of the United States,” she tweeted. “We will fight with everything we have to stop this bill from becoming the law of the land.”
We know you will, Nancy. We just wish you’d do it with less histrionics and more rationale thought, as befitting a high-ranking member of Congress. No matter how bad, a tax bill is not Armageddon.
If this is the end of life on Earth then some aliens will have a nice empty planet to colonize. With leadership like this no wonder the dems are falling apart.
Give me a break!
Run for re-election, Nancy. Let’s hope you win.
she is such a twit
Nancy Pelosi is “Armageddon”, being the communist that she is!
What an idiot! Just think the people in California keep re-electing her! What does this say about the intellect of The Californians?
This is the litmus test. If Pelosi is against it then, it must be good for America.
Instead of constructively criticizing the Republicans’ tax bill, Representative Pelosi resorts to employing outrageous hyperbole and fear mongering in a laughable attempt to turn public opinion against the bill, Obviously, Pelosi has a very low opinion of the American public’s ability to understand legislation and judge an issue on its merits.
Perhaps she thinks the average American voter is as unable to understand legislation as she herself apparently is. After all, she was the one who said “we have to pass [Obamacare] in order to know what’s in it.”
Her concern is that if the tax plan goes through
the outrageousness of their objections will become
immediately obvious and the Democrat Party will
be in ruins (if it is not so already!) Now I can see
how that might be a form of Armageddon to her.
Let’s give it a try!
Well then Piglousy — for some of us (such as myself), it will mean a promotion to glory; I see now why you’re afraid, there’s a new level being set for you to dig the coal at!
For Demoncrats, this tax bill may end their fiscal lives as they’ve known it. Allowing taxpaying citizens to spend more of their earnings will accelerate the increases in GDP and likely reduce the number of citizens who support them at the ballot boxes. It only takes about 10% of the “independent” voters changing their minds about who does a better job of running the country [or their state & local governments] and the political lives of the socialist/communist/Democratic party’s elected officials will end.
but…but…this is a Republican website where common sense prevails. Sadly, the dem libs, who need to comprehend such ridiculous words and judgment and even her merit as an elected representative won’t ever see this….
Will someone please commit this woman. She’s a certifiable lunatic.
Queen Nan not only doesn’t read the bill until it is passed, she hasn’t read the Bible either.
Why did she say “The debate on health care is like death.” in the middle of a statement on tax reform? If a conservative politician had said the same the headline would be all about how they are going senile and confusing the healthcare debate with the tax reform debate. Maybe they are linked in her mind because underneath it all she knows she is wrong on both counts.
Trump is making liberals cry again!
Maybe, we can make this an annual event in November
It is the end of the world as Nancy Pelosi knows it and I feel fine (apologies to R.E.M.)
I love watching her and Chuck “the Schmuck” trying to explain why they can’t support something when there is NO logical reason not to. That’s my idea of a prelude to Armageddon.
One thing you can count on is anytime the Tax and Spenders of the Socialist Left are threatened with less money to throw at a special interest group it is Armageddon to them.
Class warfare at its worst. She wants your money for redistribution as she sees fit. That gives her power and control which as a socialist she craves.