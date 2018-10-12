Nancy Pelosi: Getting Trump’s tax returns ‘one of the first things we’d do’ if Dems retake House

Working to obtain President Trump’s tax returns will be one of the Democrats’ first orders of business if they retake the House in the midterm elections, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.
It’s “one of the first things we’d do — that’s the easiest thing in the world. That’s nothing,” the California Democrat told The San Francisco Chronicle’s editorial board.
“We have to have the truth,” she said.
Mrs. Pelosi appeared confident that would happen less than four weeks from now, saying the Democrats would undoubtedly win “if the election was today.”
“I believe I will be speaker if we win,” she said as some Democrats have been reluctant to back her as speaker amid a deepening fracture within the party separating the leftists from moderates.
Mrs. Pelosi promised a Democratic-led House would not be revenge driven against Republicans and the Trump administration, rather its No. 1 priority would be strengthening the economy.
“The first order of business is the economic security of America’s working families — that is what people care about,” she said.
Mrs. Pelosi said it’s important for Democrats to “seek bipartisanship where we can” with the Republicans in order to “get results for the American people.”
“One of the reasons we should win is that we’re not like them, and we’re not going to be like them,” she said.
President Trump has balked at Democratic calls to release his tax returns ever since he first announced his candidacy in 2015, and the Republican-controlled Congress has voted down Democratic efforts to force the president to turn them over, The Chronicle reported.
Who Cares about his Tax Returns! I know he makes more money than me. Just a lot of hot air from her Bong Pipe. Hey Pelosi, if you want dirt…let’s look at Diane Feinstein’s returns and see how much she is in bed with the Communist Chinese…that would be interesting.
Hey Nancy, remember when you said we had to pass Obamacare to see what’s in it? Did you ever see what was in it? Did you ever uncover that truth?
“…And then we tackle that hideous wallpaper in the west hall. That’ll teach ’em! Never mind. That’s Hillary’s Moo-moo!”
THIS is why they have failure. Their platform is just more of the same Trump derangement syndrome. No policy ,no issues just “Let’s see how we can get Trump& everyone connected to him. Their only goal is destruction. NOTHING positive in their entire Agenda. People are sick of that.OH I forgot the want to raise taxes and increase regulations AGAIN like it worked before. JERKS!
So they can be civil and bipartisan if THEY are in power. If we are in control everything will be just great! Just shows why they can not be in control.
But until then we will riot in the streets.
That’s like the ship captain saying the beatings will continue until morale improves.
Nancy lets take a look at your Tax Returns. Since your husband is the Realtor that makes millions selling US Government property. I think that you were the one that arranged the deal right??
She is attacking Trump because she is terrified that he will find out about her and her husband. She knew that Hillary (and any democrat for that matter) would turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to what they have been doing.
EXACTLY! Millions were made off the Govt on the Solyndra deal, where they over-paid by millions for the land to build the Solyndra plant, even when they knew before they even started that the plant would never be opened or produce anything – and guess who’s husband was the real-estate broker for the deal????
Did someone forget to tell Nancy who controls the IRS and who has the tax returns? Once again good ole dumb A– Nancy has no idea what she is saying. Remember how much trouble Congress had getting info from the IRS about the Tea Party stuff. Dummy Dummy Dummy. Good ole Nancy. Also if Nancy gets something passed, who has to sign it for it to become law? OOPS, I think that is Trump. Can you spell VETO?????
Hey Piglousy, just how are you going to force Trump to release his tax returns if you win? Pass a law? Oops, even if it passed both houses the president still has veto power and you sure won’t have veto proof majorities. May the red wave cleanse the house of hypocrites like you.
But it was o k for Obama to hide everything about himself? Especially why he has the Social Security number of a dead man.
It was a dead woman in Connecticut. But yeah. He was a complete phony.
We need to not only get Obama, but whoever implanted him into the Elite.
Nancy, just belly up to the bar and have another drink. We could balance the budget if you would stop drinking that cool aid. She is the best thing for the Republicans. After she opens her mouth, we can just keep quiet and watch the republican votes add up.
With all the hate trump rhetoric…setting that aside….exactly what are the Democrat policies to make our lives better with safety and security….economic success….more jobs…foreign policy..etc
Still not conceding? They must be fired, voted out and/or shot. They will not relent no matter what.
Hey Piglosi, I think its time to investigate ur taxes & businesses. U not only got real estate deals for ur husband (inside job) u have illegal aliens working in ur vineyards. After all u r an Open Borders advocate.
I can see their campaign slogan now: “Getting Trump and Getting Power!” That seems to be the only platform they have. (Well, maybe “Wrecking America” as well, but that won’t look so good on a bumper sticker.)
Who really cares? He is the President now! Does she think she can utilize that information to impeach him? Wouldn’t their proposed agenda be more tilted towards giving away more of our money to secure more votes? The Dems have lost their way and now are flailing around looking for a morsel to use to justify their current means. She needs to rein in her wildcat troops who are running their mouths inciting riotous behavior! The Dems have turned into a party of socialist thugs, liars and anarchists. Do we, the people, even in our worst moments, want them and in particular her in control?
Continuing the efforts of BHO admin to weaponize the executive departments and agencies against their ‘enemies’.
how about her and her husband’s tax returns? they spent a lot of money on her flying monkeys.
Nancy dumbie be careful ! you know your mouth problem and the rattling in your old noggin. You know you made millions stealing over the years and while many of us know, It is not something you want to exposed. You could use the double edge knife and stab your self in the foot
“The first order of business is the economic security of America’s working families — that is what people care about,”
With you deciding what we need and what we want rather than keeping in place what allows us to make those decisions for ourselves.
It is your constant and continues need to run everyone’s life because you think you know better than us is why we don’t need you or want you
Nancy purposely left a few words off her quote “The first order of business is the economic security of America’s working families — that is what people care about,”. The words Nancy left off were “and we will DESTROY that economic security!”
How about if we look at Obama’s college records!
Dems are dirty and ruthless. They use the high courts and high offices of the FBI and DOY, CIA, IRS, DHS, and NSA, EPA to dig up documents and proof, they can do this with Obama. You have to fight fire with MORE fire. If Obama’s REAL birth certificate exists, Trump should ‘unseal’ obama’s birth certificate and if he’s destroyed it, he needs to get the FBI to produce his REAL one. Go to Kenya, if not there, go to Iran, Syria, Iraq, all over the Islamic world, because that is where it will be. He doesn’t need to tell them he is doing it, either, because they will start a new Mueller investigation and Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, Chucky Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Keith Ellison, Adam Schiff will be the head of that to stop it.
I would say to them, if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander. Obama sealed ALL of his credentials and paid over $2 million to his attorneys to keep his credentials secret, then when he got in the White House, the morning he took office his very first executive order was to seal his credentials so no one would find out his real identity and his past. I would say that if Trump would unseal ALL of his credentials with NO redactions, that would be more justified than Trump’s tax returns.