Nancy Pelosi: Getting Trump’s tax returns ‘one of the first things we’d do’ if Dems retake House

Working to obtain President Trump’s tax returns will be one of the Democrats’ first orders of business if they retake the House in the midterm elections, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday.

It’s “one of the first things we’d do — that’s the easiest thing in the world. That’s nothing,” the California Democrat told The San Francisco Chronicle’s editorial board.

“We have to have the truth,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi appeared confident that would happen less than four weeks from now, saying the Democrats would undoubtedly win “if the election was today.”

“I believe I will be speaker if we win,” she said as some Democrats have been reluctant to back her as speaker amid a deepening fracture within the party separating the leftists from moderates.

Mrs. Pelosi promised a Democratic-led House would not be revenge driven against Republicans and the Trump administration, rather its No. 1 priority would be strengthening the economy.

“The first order of business is the economic security of America’s working families — that is what people care about,” she said.

Mrs. Pelosi said it’s important for Democrats to “seek bipartisanship where we can” with the Republicans in order to “get results for the American people.”

“One of the reasons we should win is that we’re not like them, and we’re not going to be like them,” she said.

President Trump has balked at Democratic calls to release his tax returns ever since he first announced his candidacy in 2015, and the Republican-controlled Congress has voted down Democratic efforts to force the president to turn them over, The Chronicle reported.

