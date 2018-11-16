Nancy Pelosi deems Al Sharpton nation’s hero: ‘Thank you for saving America’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told an audience this week that when America’s chips were down there was a specific man who rose to the occasion and saved the nation: the Rev. Al Sharpton.
The California Democrat spoke at the National Action Network’s (NAN) Legislative & Policy Conference on Wednesday when she cast Mr. Sharpton as a national savior. Mrs. Pelosi said that groundwork laid by the MSNBC host during NAN’s founding decades ago paid dividends during the midterm elections.
“We are going to be visionary,” she told an audience in the nation’s capital. “We are going to be unifying. We are going to be healing. We are going to be transparent in how we do this.”
Mrs. Pelosi then grabbed Mr. Sharpton’s hand and shook it with gratitude for the Democratic Party’s recent wins at the ballot box.
“We are going to be respectful of other views, but we are going to try to find our common ground where we can,” she said. “We have a responsibility to do that, but where we can’t, stand our ground like a rock. That’s what Thomas Jefferson advised us to do. … Thank you [NAN] for helping to take back America. … Thank you, Rev. Al Sharpton, for saving America.”
Mr. Sharpton founded the nonprofit organization in 1991.
this country is done over kapuut when a race baiter hater like sharpton is praised for saving anything. i am so sick of this behavior by our elected officials they are above the law because the have made laws to protect them from us.
“House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told an audience this week that when America’s chips were down there was a specific man who rose to the occasion and saved the nation: the Rev. Al Sharpton.” ……HUH??
This is just another example of the insanity of Nancy pea Pelosi. And the FOOLS in California keep electing this dingbat to Congress to represent them.
I’d love to hear, WHAT THE hell did he save us from?
Indeed! No specifics. Ever. Specifics are racist and phobic by their nature. And most persons who like specifics are white supremacists.
It’s science. Alright 1/1024th science and the other 99% is my opinion. The math is settled science, however.
This will be a very DANGEROUS Year for We The People of AMERICA.
You mean the next two years? Don’t cha? But yeah, a lot in the next year as these dims try to force feed the nation the socialism they so desperatly want us swallow hook line and sinker…oops, I mean communism.
You mean the next two years? Don’t cha? But yeah, a lot in the next year as these dims try to force feed the nation the socialism they so desperatly want us swallow hook line and sinker…oops, I mean communism. …and have you ever seen the nonthinking gullibility of voters to want to accept that kind of garbage??
The first year will destroy and do all of the Damage leaving the second year out of any control.
Does anyone remember Sharpton getting his butt kicked by Roy Innis on the Morton Downy Jr show? Too bad he is not around as I am sure the same thing would happen to Pelosi if she went on a show like this. Hopefully it would be Roy Innis again. What a blast.
I am appalled and ashamed of the behavior of these lunatics and this one in particular! You have got to be kidding! Holding up Al Sharpton as a hero is neigh unto erecting a memorial to the any of the mentally unstable individuals that have terrorized this country in recent months. He is no MLK. For the first time in my nearly 70 years of being an American, I am afraid of the government with the Democrats in charge! Thank God that they do not hold the Senate or Presidency!!! If this changes in 2020, I might move away.
Even the supposed great late MLK, is not imo worthy of the level of priase we heep on him.. From yearly week-long memorials, to almost a requirement that at least ONE school in every town, carry his name, to at least 2-3 bridges/highways in every state do the same etc..
Yes, thanks for “saving” America from liberty and common sense…
The only way that Sharpton can save America is if he would start paying his back taxes that he owes. It would help reduce the cost of the welfare checks that the government puts out every month. They call him a Rev. What is the name of the church that he pastors?
Even if he paid everything he owed +200%, he wouldn’t save jack squat.
Best way for him to save this country is for him to disappear…
Race baiting SOB should be in jail!
I have no idea what she is quoting Thomas Jefferson about, She should read more of Jefferson“I hold it as honorable to take a firm and decided part and as immoral to pursue a middle line, as between the parties of honest men and rogues, into which every country is divided.” –Thomas Jefferson to William Branch Giles, 1795. ME 9:317”
“The two enemies of the people are criminals and government. So let us tie the second down with the chains of the Constitution so that the second will not become the legal version of the first”
“I think myself that we have more machinery of government than is necessary, too many parasites living on the labor of the industrious.”
Thomas Jefferson- Letter to William Ludlow, September 6, 1824
““We hold these truths to be self-evident that All MEN are created Equal”,,,,,,Women are not mentioned for a reason.
John F. Kennedy held a dinner in the white House for a group of the brightest minds in the nation at that time.. He made this statement:” This is perhaps the assembly of the most intelligence ever to gather at one time in the White House with the exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”,,,,,definitely without Nancy and Sharpton.
Maybe we’ll get lucky and the next stage of her dementia will begin.
She’s been demented for decades.
The next stage is the “forget to breath” stage. It’s not much…But it’s HOPE!
Oh, GOD, NO!!!!! One more “unifying, healing and transparent” leftist administration will just about do this Republic in.
When I read the headlines, I thought he’d finally paid his taxes!
HEAVEN HELP THIS COUNTRY WHEN WE HAVE INSANE IDIOTS LIKE PELOSI IN OFFICE.. I about vomited when they played the clip that she praised Sharpton for saving America.. WHAT!!!!!
the biggest race baiter out there and she praises him…. I don’t think there is anything up there
between her ears but foggy air…