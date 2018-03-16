“Nancy Pelosi complains border wall prototypes too ‘high’ for ‘civilized society’”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says border wall prototypes displayed for President Trump this week lack the hallmarks of a “civilized society.”
The old saying “good walls make good neighbors” was seemingly rejected by the California Democrat on Thursday during her weekly press conference. A question regarding a possible deal on “Dreamers” prompted Mrs. Pelosi to bristle at border wall prototypes recently shared with Mr. Trump in San Diego.
“The border — did you see it — how high it is?” she asked. “I mean, really? In a civilized society, we do something like that. As obnoxious as it is, you know that’s a community there with a border running through it. Okay, we have a difference of opinion on that, but a wall that big separating people? I mean, really? […] This is like a big wall.”
The lawmaker said that Mr. Trump would not receive a “border wall for nothing” from Democrats.
“They want to have enhanced internal enforcement that really goes against the values of our country,” Mrs. Pelosi said.
Mr. Trump, who wants $25 billion in new border funding, told reporters on Tuesday that a wall is “truly our first line of defense.”
“[The wall] will save thousands and thousands of lives, save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars by reducing crime, drug flow, welfare fraud, and burdens on schools and hospitals,” Mr. Trump said. “The wall will save hundreds of billions of dollars — many, many times what it’s going to cost.”
“We’ve cut down, and way down, on crossings — border crossings — because of the job that the Border Patrol does. And the ones that get through, we’ve gotten out. MS-13, we’re taking them out by the thousands. But we don’t want them here in the first place. We don’t want them to come in.”
I have to agree with her! We don’t need a wall, we need a moat and machine guns! Then they won’t be able to try and come back after the first attempt!
A moat with hungry gators.
Na// Pirannahs!!! eat victims up MUCH FASTER and more painful than gators!!
The only high issue in here. It’s you: pelosi. You are high on drugs, just look at you face and your toasted brain>>
Well that thing does use botox and a few other drugs, so fried yeah pislousi is absolutely fried but just not enough because it is still walking.
“Nancy Pelosi complains border wall prototypes too ‘high’ for ‘civilized society’”
That means we’re almost at the right height. Maybe another 15-25 feet and we should be good.
It is because we are CIVILIZED you demented woman that we don’t want nor need aliens on our soil. Guess you might have to lose your alien workers on the vineyard and other businesses your family own. You, my dear, at not civilized but overwhelmingly past your sell by date and apparently now the democrats don’t want you in any important position any more. Good because you are not civilized at all.
Have you seen pics of the wall that she lives behind that wall is not exactly small that wall is about 15 feet tall, no the wall that we need along the border needs to be at least fifty feet tall maybe more with machine guns along the top.
Hey, gentlemanjim, I can still hit a
6″ bull @ 1000 m. Can I play, too ??
That sounds like fun count me in, is there a bag limit.
If illegals voted Republican, the dems would have built a wall you could see from space!
And would be all for voter ID laws, kicking out all illegals, enforcing of E-verify etc..
hahahahah, that’s the truth!…hahahahaha
The same would be true if…
Illegals were all solidly fundamentalist Christians
Illegals were a stabilizing force in communities
Illegals were adamantly against Sharia law
Illegals established local outreach centers to teach all children how the Constitution is really supposed to work
Illegals were protesting against gay, transgender, adultery, and basically anything else that defies the traditional biblical family model
Illegals stamped out gang violence wherever they went
The list goes on. Dems would turn on them so fast. Illegals are clearly pawns for the Dems to extract votes and nothing more.
And now the illegals know it. So there’s some good here.
I also have to agree with Pelosi (I can’t believe I’m saying that)! If we lived in a “civilized society” that Pelosi referred to, a wall would not be necessary.
But when you live in a society when your neighboring country funnels it’s poor and uneducated across the border in order to take advantage of the generosity in the US and then take the money that they earn there and sends it back to Mexico, then that’s not what a civilized society does.
When you have drug runners, terrorists, criminals crossing over into this country unfettered, and murdering, robbing, and committing all sort of crimes here in the US, that’s not what a civilized society does.
We need the wall to protect this country from those sort of things that would harm us. The wall will have plenty of doors in it to allow the good people that we want in our country to enter, but we are the ones to decide who we let in.
Too true. Also in a ‘civilized society’, PEOPLE FOLLOW THE RULE OF LAW. Not the rule of ‘who gives a rats butt what the laws say, we do what the hell we want, and to hell with any repercussions’. Like is practically ALL we see coming from CA these days.
I wonder how tall the wall is around HER house? I’m betting it’s pretty tall!
Well said.
“I wonder how tall the wall is around HER house?”
Since it appears to be a three-story house the walls are probably twenty-four feet high
Know this is not what you meant, but the truth of the matter, a house without walls is not a house, and the reason we ALL have walls around our house is to define by whose will, will be done within them
Liberals know this too but like to have one set of rules for themselves another for everyone else, because they think are better than everyone else and don’t have to live by the same set of rules as the common folks
Well, as you pointed out, Jota__, I wasn’t referring to the walls of the actual house, but the big ones they build around the borders of their “estates” to keep the “undesirables” out. You know, the ones they CLAIM to champion while they stand in Congress and bloviate about how “tolerant” they are? Kind of like the Pope lecturing everybody about building bridges, not walls–from behind the really impressively HIGH walls of The Vatican! Or Hollyweird celebs lecturing us about how we need to give up our guns for the good of society–when THEY are surrounded by armed security. HYPOCRITES, ALL!
I wonder how tall the wall is around HER house?
They need to be higher because she keeps getting out!!
Good one, Snowy!
Didn’t you hear Pelosi’s interview just recently when she said that there are other ways to prevent illegal intruders rather than building a wall? She suggested that “mowing the grass” was an alternative to building a wall to prevent illegal activities across the border (I kid you not).
I wonder how “mowing the grass” has worked for security around Pelosi’s mansion, or if she has a wall.
Mowing the grass? That doesn’t even make sense! But then that is not surprising, considering some of the truly IDIOTIC statements that emerge from whatever passes for a BRAIN in that wrinkled old SKULL of hers!
Saul Allinsky was RIGHT about one thing–ridicule is a POWERFUL weapon. Nancy “Queen of the Moonbats” Pelosi has been ridiculed so much for her clueless utterances that even the Leftist LOONS are trying to distance themselves from her idiocy!
We should CONTINUE to ridicule these LOONS for the clueless and vapid HYPOCRITES they are. It’s an effective weapon to combat their IDIOCY.
It is at least 15 feet tall maybe more, nasty pislousi has this wall for me but not for thee thing going. If pislousi does not want wall then pislousi needs to remove the wall around its place.
land mines and napalm.
Na.. Sharks with frikken laserbeams on their heads!!
Yeah don’t forget the crocs they might like to have a bite to munch on. Of course don’t forget the rattlers they might like to spread the venom around a bit.
From the article above, Pelosi states: ““The border — did you see it — how high it is?” she asked. “I mean, really? In a civilized society, we do something like that. ” Hey Nancy, is it “civilized” to let gang members cross our border and drugs cross into our country? Is it civilized that Kate Steinle was killed by an illegal alien? Hey Nancy, you DemoRATS scream about the opioid crisis and yet fentanyl an opioid is crossing our border. Is that “civilized” letting opioids in our country? Hey Nancy, you are “not civilized”.
Since Mrs. Pelosi owns a vineyard, she is concerned about how she is going to get those grapes picked and the household chores done. She couldn’t care less how many people get killed, raped or robbed in the process.
With how demented many of these libtards are, i doubt they’d even care, when it was one of their OWN KIN being raped/robbed/murdered..
Bottom line…the Democrat party is the party for open borders, sanctuary cities and against freedom of speech and the rule of law. Need I say more?
If Nancy can tell us how to force Mexico to solve their systemic racism, violent crime, drug and grossly inadequate educational system that drive much of the illegal immigration I’ll be glad to listen. But they won’t and never will so building a wall is the only civilized way to protect ourselves from Nancy’s would be voters.
DAMN again Pelosi just go away , what makes it worse her party continues to let her speak. These are delusional people who live in their own little deluted world.
On the other hand … Pelosi can be counted-on to make idiotic statements like this every other week. Now if only the partisan press would report them ….
ANd only if the voting public would actually STOP VOTING for her brainless butt.
The Democrats could replace Nancy and Maxine, with a couple of barking dogs, and they would make more sense. They would be a lot better looking too.
Of course, in Nancy’s “civilized society” one can take a fully formed baby from the womb but leave its fully formed head inside the vagina so you do not have to hear the screams as you insert a needle into the back of the babies skull and scramble its brains
Even barbarians were not so callous to do something so gruesome with their children.
Of course, they did it with the enemies unborn babies because they did not see the enemy as being human
So all Nancy is saying is she is not human
The people that the wall is going to keep out are not civilized, or they would not bring drugs, prostitution, terror, and death with them. Then again, maybe that is what Piglosi considers civilized.
As a civilized narco-terrorist infiltrator, I’m outraged that the USA would put up such a high wall securing its borders. How gauche!
I think loony Nancy hopes we’ll build a 5 foot wall so we don’t inconvenience any illegals trying to get in.